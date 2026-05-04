Nākaloka at The Angel Orensanz Center NYC, to benefit the Ancient Secrets Foundation

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Your donation helps fund one full year of education and school uniform for one child.
Your donation helps fund one full year of food, clothing, education, medical care, supplies, and hope for a child in Nepal. With this contribution, a reserved seat will be set aside for you in recognition of your meaningful support.
Your donation helps fund a brand new computer lab at the OCPFN, creating skills for future vocation for all the kids. With this contribution, a reserved seat will be set aside for you in recognition of your meaningful support.
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