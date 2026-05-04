Ancient Secrets Foundation

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Ancient Secrets Foundation

About this event

Nākaloka at The Angel Orensanz Center NYC, to benefit the Ancient Secrets Foundation

172 Norfolk St

New York, NY 10002, USA

Support one Child for 1 Month
$87.50
You’re helping bring food, clothing, education, medical care, supplies, and hope to 1 child for an entire month in Nepal.
Support one Child's Education for 1 Year
$188

Your donation helps fund one full year of education and school uniform for one child.

Support one Child’s Expenses for 1 Year
$1,050

Your donation helps fund one full year of food, clothing, education, medical care, supplies, and hope for a child in Nepal. With this contribution, a reserved seat will be set aside for you in recognition of your meaningful support.

Support the Creation of a Computer Lab
$5,399

Your donation helps fund a brand new computer lab at the OCPFN, creating skills for future vocation for all the kids. With this contribution, a reserved seat will be set aside for you in recognition of your meaningful support.

Give What You Can (Enter Amount Below)
Free
For this option, if you’d still like to contribute any amount from your heart, please enter it below. Every gesture matters. Your presence is the highest offering.
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