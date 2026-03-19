Midwest Off-roadhers Inc
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Midwest Off-roadhers Inc

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Midwest Off-roadhers Inc

About this event

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"Naked" Girls Garage hosted by BLUE BEAST JEEP

4529 Towne Ct

St Peters, MO 63304, USA

GG ticket
$20

Includes our new Girls Garage

t-shirt!

OPTIONAL - Door Hinge Liners
$12

These make door removal easier, prevent rust/corrosion between hinge metals, and ensure smoother operation! You will learn all about them in class!

FOR PREVIOUS 2026 GG ATTENDEES ONLY* New GG T-shirt
$20

We are offering previous attendees the chance to purchase the GG t-shirt!

(You will put your size on the next screen)


You will be responsible for picking up your t-shirt at an upcoming event or make arrangements with Admin. Thank you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!