"Naked" Girls Garage hosted by BLUE BEAST JEEP

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About this event
Includes our new Girls Garage
t-shirt!
These make door removal easier, prevent rust/corrosion between hinge metals, and ensure smoother operation! You will learn all about them in class!
We are offering previous attendees the chance to purchase the GG t-shirt!
(You will put your size on the next screen)
You will be responsible for picking up your t-shirt at an upcoming event or make arrangements with Admin. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!