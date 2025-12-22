Namaste Global's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
An open invitation to belong.
Stay connected to Namaste Global through updates and invitations to programs rooted in Youth • Yoga • Unity.
Valid until February 21, 2027
A meaningful offering to help sustain our work.
Supports youth programs, yoga, ancient wisdom, and unity across cultural and faith intersections.
Valid until February 21, 2027
A sacred gesture of deeper commitment.
Supports platforms, partnerships, and long-term initiatives advancing Namaste Global’s mission.
(108 is a sacred number representing wholeness and alignment.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!