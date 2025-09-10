Name Our New Pigeon Ambassadors

🎤 Henry and the Cheeses
$5

Henry, Parmesan, and Gorgonzola are three street-smart, sharp, and slightly funky pigeons. Henry and the Cheeses are serving up savory sounds with a side of stinky cheese. 

🥁 The Birdles
$5

This mop-top, beatle boot wearing group come from across the pond and is known for hits like "Let It Fly", and "Soar Across the Universe".  

🎷 Wingstreet Boys
$5

The Wingstreet Boys are the ultimate pigeon boy band—bringing synchronized flaps and wing-spread choreography. They have chart-topping hits like "I Want It That Gray" and "Everybody (Flap Your Wings)". 

🎸 Velvet Beaks
$5

Dark. Brooding. Beautiful velvet beaks. They are the moody misfits of the pigeon music scene — a shadowy trio resonating with the loners, the dreamers, and the birds who’ve seen too much. 

🎶 The Rolling Coos
$5

Strutting through the city like they own KNC, The Rolling Coos are a fashionable, wing-flapping rock 'n' roll group. You can always hear them singing, “Can’t Get No Seedisfaction” from their enclosure! 

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing