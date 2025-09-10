Name Our New Pigeon Ambassadors

Henry, Parmesan, and Gorgonzola are three street-smart, sharp, and slightly funky pigeons. Henry and the Cheeses are serving up savory sounds with a side of stinky cheese.
This mop-top, beatle boot wearing group come from across the pond and is known for hits like "Let It Fly", and "Soar Across the Universe".
The Wingstreet Boys are the ultimate pigeon boy band—bringing synchronized flaps and wing-spread choreography. They have chart-topping hits like "I Want It That Gray" and "Everybody (Flap Your Wings)".
Dark. Brooding. Beautiful velvet beaks. They are the moody misfits of the pigeon music scene — a shadowy trio resonating with the loners, the dreamers, and the birds who’ve seen too much.
Strutting through the city like they own KNC, The Rolling Coos are a fashionable, wing-flapping rock 'n' roll group. You can always hear them singing, “Can’t Get No Seedisfaction” from their enclosure!
