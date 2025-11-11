Name Our Signature Cocktail Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

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About this event
Our Signature Cocktail will be named after your biz or any other creative name you prefer. This is a high visibility sponsorship. Your biz will be featured on our bar menu for all to see and heavily promoted.
INCLUDES:
2 TICKETS TO EVENT
:: distinct social media promo leading up to the event,
:: Business logo prominently displayed at the bar.
:: Business banner or LOGO featured on Trackside website (event page)
:: Spotlight in promotional newsletter leading up to the event.
:: Business logo displayed on screen during the event.
:: Opportunity to reserve the same level of sponsorship at next year’s event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!