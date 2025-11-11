Trackside Teen Center

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Trackside Teen Center

About this event

Sales closed

Name Our Signature Cocktail Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

15 Station Rd

Wilton, CT 06897, USA

Name Our Signature Cocktail
$1,000

Our Signature Cocktail will be named after your biz or any other creative name you prefer. This is a high visibility sponsorship. Your biz will be featured on our bar menu for all to see and heavily promoted.

INCLUDES:

2 TICKETS TO EVENT

:: distinct social media promo leading up to the event,

:: Business logo prominently displayed at the bar.

:: Business banner or LOGO featured on Trackside website (event page)

:: Spotlight in promotional newsletter leading up to the event.

:: Business logo displayed on screen during the event.

:: Opportunity to reserve the same level of sponsorship at next year’s event.


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