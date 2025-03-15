NAMI Anchorage's shop

NAMI Ribbon Pins
$10

NAMI green ribbon logo pins.

Purple Bearded Gnome
$12

One of a kind!

Purple bearded bottle gnome on a painted wooden stand, handmade by NAMI volunteers!

Autumn Gnome
$10

One of a kind!

Autumn themed bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!

Christmas Gnome
$10

Christmas themed bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!

Sunflower Gnome
$10

One of a kind!

Sunflower themed bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!

Angel Gnome
$10

One of a kind!

Angel bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!

The Human Brain
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Daily Gratitude
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Neurodiversity is Beautiful
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Inspire Others
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Happiness Chemicals
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

The Wheel of Grief
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

How Do I Feel
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Anxiety Coping Statements
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

This frame glows in the dark!

Healthy Coping Skillls
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Neurodiversity: We All Think Differently
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

How Big Is My Problem?
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

My Moods
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Lego Corkboard
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Includes 2 Lego pushpins

Skull & Bones Corkboard
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!

Includes 4 "bone" pushpins

Silver & Black Corkboard
$15

One of a kind!

Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!


Silver Ribbon Pins
$7

Silver Ribbon Campaign for the Brain pins.

Small NAMI Pins
$5

Blue & white NAMI logo pin.

Green Ribbon Silk Scarf
$35

Support Mental Health with this gorgeous blue silk scarf with green ribbons.

NAMI Garden Greeting Cards
$5

A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.

Around Anchorage Greeting Cards
$5

A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.

Caring Hands Greeting Cards
$5

A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.

Garden Party Greeting Cards
$5

A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.

Magical Mix Greeting Cards
$5

A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.

Seward Highway Greeting Cards
$5

A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.

Glass Beverage Container
$10

Square glass beverage containers decorated with NAMI stickers and filled with NAMI swag.

Large Crochet Angels
$5

Hand crocheted in Alaska and generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener.

Small Crochet Angels
$2

Hand crocheted in Alaska and generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener.

Bookmarks
$2

Inspirational bookmarks made by NAMI Anchorage volunteers.

Small Crochet Angels x3
$5

3 Hand crocheted in Alaska and generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener.

Rainbow Joy Purse
$350

Created by Malius and David

Malius is a transgender man and Dave is a queer man, both based in Southcentral Alaska. They both find comfort in joy and camaraderie with other Alaskan queers.

This purse is a love letter to the community, reminding everyone that even in times of darkness and adversity, joy and love can be spread far and wide to others, with even just a little bit of sparkle and color.

Classic Elegance Purse
$100

Created by Rhiannon

This purse is the brainchild of a Senior at a local alternative school. In her off time, she enjoys creating amazing fursuits. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. She is a regular volunteer for NAMI Anchorage so she can get work experience that will help her in her next chapter.
Embellishments on this purse include real tiger's eye and jade, said to support willpower, making it the perfect gift for the go-getters in your life.

Tree of Life Crossbody Bag
$100

Created by Annie

This brand new crossbody bag was hand colored, rhinestoned and beaded by NAMI Anchorage's very own Executive Director. A passionate advocate for all things queer and mental health, Annie wants to remind the world to sparkle AND stay grounded.

Floral Fantasy Purse
$150

Created by Callie and Janet

This collaboration between a local high school student and a peer support specialist highlights the ultimate in feminine fashion.

Mental Health Matters Bag
$50

Anonymously Donated
BRAND NEW
This anonymous donor is a passionate advocate for mental health and spreading joy wherever they go - reflected in both the vibrant and colorful flowers affixed to this never before used bag, placed carefully to draw attention to words that anyone and everyone needs to hear.

All That Glitters Is Not Bronze Tote
$250

Created by an anonymous crafter

This anonymous individual is a passionate advocate for mental health and spreading joy wherever they go. This tote bag is a symbolic reminder to all that beauty truly can sparkle in darkness - but it is up to us to create it.

This tote is affixed with sequined applique and natural stones.

Pretty In Pink Wallet
$50

Created by Rhiannon

This purse is the brainchild of a Senior at a local alternative school. In her off time, she enjoys creating amazing fursuits. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. She is a regular volunteer for NAMI Anchorage so she can get work experience that will help her in her next chapter.

This hand-stitched wallet, with pink lace and gold trim, is the perfect expression of femininity and whimsy.

NAMI Ballcap
$15

Velcro-back black ballcap with NAMI logo.

Hand-Beaded Earrings
$50

Green mountain earrings hand-beaded by local artist Kat Mykll.

Hand-Beaded Earrings
$50

Dangly Pink Hand Beaded Earrings

Quilted Teddy Bears
$10

Hand pieced, unfinished bears generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener, finished by NAMI Anchorage volunteers

Beaded Hair Sticks/Letter Openers
$10

Hand beaded by our amazing NAMI Volunteers!

Hand Crochet Hand Pan Pride Scarf
$20

Enjoy this warm Hand Crocheted Pan Pride scarf.

