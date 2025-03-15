NAMI Anchorage's shop

Created by Rhiannon



This purse is the brainchild of a Senior at a local alternative school. In her off time, she enjoys creating amazing fursuits. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. She is a regular volunteer for NAMI Anchorage so she can get work experience that will help her in her next chapter.



This hand-stitched wallet, with pink lace and gold trim, is the perfect expression of femininity and whimsy.