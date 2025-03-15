NAMI Anchorage's shop

NAMI green ribbon logo pins.
One of a kind!
Purple bearded bottle gnome on a painted wooden stand, handmade by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Autumn themed bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!
Christmas themed bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Sunflower themed bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Angel bottle gnome, handmade by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
This frame glows in the dark!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
Includes 2 Lego pushpins
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
Includes 4 "bone" pushpins
One of a kind!
Hand painted frame, decorated by NAMI volunteers!
Silver Ribbon Campaign for the Brain pins.
Blue & white NAMI logo pin.
Support Mental Health with this gorgeous blue silk scarf with green ribbons.
A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.
A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.
A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.
A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.
A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.
A pack of 5 unique photo greeting cards made and generously donated by NAMI Anchorage volunteer Carla Jarvi.
Square glass beverage containers decorated with NAMI stickers and filled with NAMI swag.
Hand crocheted in Alaska and generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener.
Hand crocheted in Alaska and generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener.
Inspirational bookmarks made by NAMI Anchorage volunteers.
3 Hand crocheted in Alaska and generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener.
Created by Malius and David
Malius is a transgender man and Dave is a queer man, both based in Southcentral Alaska. They both find comfort in joy and camaraderie with other Alaskan queers.
This purse is a love letter to the community, reminding everyone that even in times of darkness and adversity, joy and love can be spread far and wide to others, with even just a little bit of sparkle and color.
Created by Rhiannon
This purse is the brainchild of a Senior at a local alternative school. In her off time, she enjoys creating amazing fursuits. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. She is a regular volunteer for NAMI Anchorage so she can get work experience that will help her in her next chapter.
Embellishments on this purse include real tiger's eye and jade, said to support willpower, making it the perfect gift for the go-getters in your life.
Created by Annie
This brand new crossbody bag was hand colored, rhinestoned and beaded by NAMI Anchorage's very own Executive Director. A passionate advocate for all things queer and mental health, Annie wants to remind the world to sparkle AND stay grounded.
Created by Callie and Janet
This collaboration between a local high school student and a peer support specialist highlights the ultimate in feminine fashion.
Anonymously Donated
BRAND NEW
This anonymous donor is a passionate advocate for mental health and spreading joy wherever they go - reflected in both the vibrant and colorful flowers affixed to this never before used bag, placed carefully to draw attention to words that anyone and everyone needs to hear.
Created by an anonymous crafter
This anonymous individual is a passionate advocate for mental health and spreading joy wherever they go. This tote bag is a symbolic reminder to all that beauty truly can sparkle in darkness - but it is up to us to create it.
This tote is affixed with sequined applique and natural stones.
Created by Rhiannon
This purse is the brainchild of a Senior at a local alternative school. In her off time, she enjoys creating amazing fursuits. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. She is a regular volunteer for NAMI Anchorage so she can get work experience that will help her in her next chapter.
This hand-stitched wallet, with pink lace and gold trim, is the perfect expression of femininity and whimsy.
Velcro-back black ballcap with NAMI logo.
Green mountain earrings hand-beaded by local artist Kat Mykll.
Dangly Pink Hand Beaded Earrings
Hand pieced, unfinished bears generously donated by the Estate of Rosemary Wiener, finished by NAMI Anchorage volunteers
Hand beaded by our amazing NAMI Volunteers!
Enjoy this warm Hand Crocheted Pan Pride scarf.
