NAMI Arizona Conference-Coorporate Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, and social media as Presenting Partner
-Full Event access to event participants with up to 8 organization representatives invited to attend
-Participation in the event as co-host with prominent placement of information table
-Follow-up relationship with NAMI AZ throughout 2025 to meet or join in NAMI AZ events or meetings
-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, and social media as Platinum Partner
-Full Event access to event participants with up to 4 organization representatives invited to attend and host an information
table
-Follow-up relationship with NAMI AZ through up to 2 opportunities to meet or join a NAMI AZ event or meeting.
-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, social media as Gold Partner
-Full Event access to event participants with up to 2 organization representatives invited to attend and host an information table
-Follow-up relationship with NAMI AZ through an opportunity to meet or join with a NAMI AZ event or meeting.
-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, social media as Silver Partner
-Full Event access to event participants with up to 2 organization representatives invited to attend and host an information table
-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, social media as Bronze Partner
-Full Event access to event participants with up to 1 organization representative invited to attend and host an information table
-Placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website as a supporter.
-Event access to event participants with 1 organization representative invited to attend and host an information table.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!