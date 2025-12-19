Nami Arizona

NAMI Arizona Conference-Coorporate Sponsorships

5031 E Washington St

Phoenix, AZ 85034, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$35,000

-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, and social media as Presenting Partner

-Full Event access to event participants with up to 8 organization representatives invited to attend

-Participation in the event as co-host with prominent placement of information table

-Follow-up relationship with NAMI AZ throughout 2025 to meet or join in NAMI AZ events or meetings

Platinum
$15,000

-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, and social media as Platinum Partner

-Full Event access to event participants with up to 4 organization representatives invited to attend and host an information

table

-Follow-up relationship with NAMI AZ through up to 2 opportunities to meet or join a NAMI AZ event or meeting.

Gold
$10,000

-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, social media as Gold Partner

-Full Event access to event participants with up to 2 organization representatives invited to attend and host an information table

-Follow-up relationship with NAMI AZ through an opportunity to meet or join with a NAMI AZ event or meeting.

Silver
$7,500

-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, social media as Silver Partner

-Full Event access to event participants with up to 2 organization representatives invited to attend and host an information table

Bronze
$5,000

-Prominent placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website, social media as Bronze Partner
-Full Event access to event participants with up to 1 organization representative invited to attend and host an information table

General
$1,000

-Placement of organization name in all meeting materials, digital and print programs, website as a supporter.

-Event access to event participants with 1 organization representative invited to attend and host an information table.

