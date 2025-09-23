Nami Walks Brown County Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
🎸 Signed Dierks Bentley Guitar 🎶
Own a piece of country music history! This guitar is personally signed by award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley. A must-have for fans and collectors alike, this one-of-a-kind item will make an unforgettable addition to your home, office, or music room. (Donated by Dave Steffens)
🌊 Ride the Wave Basket 🏄♂️
Show your support for mental health awareness with this Ride the Wave bundle! The basket includes a Ride the Wave T-shirt (Size L), a Ride the Wave Sweatshirt (Size L), and a selection of stickers—perfect for adding a splash of positivity to your wardrobe and gear. (Donated by YAL Creations)
🥩 Texas Roadhouse Basket 🍴
Bring the taste of Texas Roadhouse home with this delicious basket! Includes steak spices, a $15 entree coupon, peanuts, and two $25 gift cards—perfect for a night out or a flavorful meal at home. (Donated by Texas Roadhouse and NAMI Brown County)
🎲 Family Game Night Basket 🧩
Hours of fun await with this ultimate game night bundle! Includes:
Perfect for family nights, friendly gatherings, or puzzle lovers—there’s something for everyone! (Donated by the Schiesser Family)
🏈 Signed 2024 Green Bay Packers Football ✨
Own a piece of Packers history! This official football features signatures from the entire 2024 regular season coaching staff and all players at the start of the season, transferred to the football for a lasting keepsake. A must-have collectible for any Green Bay Packers fan! (Donated by Green Bay Packers Give Back)
🎃 Boo Basket 👻
Get ready for a spook-tacular Halloween! This festive basket includes window stickers, a cozy blanket, paper plates & napkins, 2 packs of cookie mix, cupcake mix & frosting, soap, pumpkin garland, and a pumpkin carving kit—everything you need to celebrate the season in style. (Donated by the Schroeder Family)
👜 Fossil Amelia Hobo Purse – Black ✨
Stylish and versatile, the Fossil Amelia Hobo in black is perfect for everyday wear or a night out. With classic design and practical size, it’s a timeless addition to any wardrobe. (Donated by Angela Vlies)
🧵 Handmade Scrap Quilt 💛
This gorgeous handmade quilt was lovingly crafted from a collection of fabric scraps. Each piece tells a story of transformation—just like mental health, where broken pieces can come together to create something truly beautiful. A one-of-a-kind treasure and a meaningful addition to any home. (Donated by Cheryl Vandersteen owner of Bagz920)
🛠️ Roadside Safety Kit 🚗
Be prepared for the unexpected! This comprehensive kit includes jumper cables, gloves, poncho, safety vest, flashlight, tow strap, tape, screwdriver, and more—everything you need to stay safe and handle minor emergencies on the road. (Donated by Hupy and Abraham)
🍀 Feelin’ Lucky Scratch-Off Basket 🎟️
Try your luck with $50 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets! A fun and exciting way to take a chance and maybe win big. (Donated by the Schroeder Family)
✨ Sparkle & Shine Diamond Dot Kits 💎
Unleash your creativity with two diamond dot projects! Includes two mats, all necessary tools, and features a log cabin scene and a sea turtles design. Perfect for crafters looking for a relaxing, sparkly project! (Donated by Angela Vlies)
💛 Wishing You Well! Self-Care Basket 🌿
Take some time for yourself with this thoughtful self-care and creativity bundle! Includes a Make Your Own Journal, markers, colored pencils, mindfulness doodle book, Crushing Goals card deck, Wisdom & Inspiration card deck, and Pep Talk postcards—perfect for reflection, relaxation, and inspiration. (Donated by Lori Cuene)
🌸 Lotus Light – USB/Charger Plug-In 💡
Illuminate your space with this lotus-shaped light, a symbol of resilience, growth, and mental wellness, rising beautifully even through challenges. It can plug into your computer or a USB charger, adding a calming, inspiring glow to any desk or room. (Donated by Andy Wilson)
🧱 Connect, Build, Create LEGO® Basket 🌟
Unleash your creativity with this fun LEGO® bundle! Includes:
Perfect for kids, teens, or any LEGO® enthusiast—hours of building fun and imaginative play await! (Donated by Lori Cuene)
Luxurious Self-Care & Haircare Basket
Pamper yourself from head to toe with this beautifully curated basket featuring premium Monat products and more! Keep your hair smooth, shiny, and healthy with Smoothing Anti-Frizz and Thickening Shampoo, protect and nourish strands with Split End Mender and Hair Thinning Defense, and indulge your skin with two rich Skin Kushion Body Butters and a soothing Hand Cream. Set the mood with a fragrant Sand + Fog Diffuser and discover additional surprise self-care essentials included in this basket.
Perfect for anyone who loves a touch of spa-like luxury at home! (Donated by Lisa Fassbender)
