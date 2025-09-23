Nami Walks Brown County Silent Auction

Luxurious Self-Care & Haircare Basket

Pamper yourself from head to toe with this beautifully curated basket featuring premium Monat products and more! Keep your hair smooth, shiny, and healthy with Smoothing Anti-Frizz and Thickening Shampoo, protect and nourish strands with Split End Mender and Hair Thinning Defense, and indulge your skin with two rich Skin Kushion Body Butters and a soothing Hand Cream. Set the mood with a fragrant Sand + Fog Diffuser and discover additional surprise self-care essentials included in this basket.

Perfect for anyone who loves a touch of spa-like luxury at home! (Donated by Lisa Fassbender)