NAMIWalks 2026 Silent Auction: Last Chance to Bid!

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150 Cranes Roost Blvd #2250, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA
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Description: Start the night off with Complimentary Dinner and Drinks at any Landry’s restaurant ($25 gift card), move into private dance lessons with Arthur Murray Orlando (4 FREE Private lessons) and end it at the Orlando Ballet (2 tickets to the Orlando Ballet). Nothing is more elegant than the opportunity to connect through the art of dance.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
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The perfect Sunday begins with Foxtail Coffee ($10 gift card), attend your Firefly Yoga mid-morning activity (4 free classes), have a serenity session at Floa8tion (3 60-minute float sessions for new floaters only, non-shareable or 2 60-minute float sessions, shareable) and relax and recharge with an In-Home 8 bottle wine tasting for up to 12 guests. (PRP wine)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Drive over to 4 Rivers Smokehouse (Dinner for 2), hit the tolls to create a colorful experience at the Crayola Experierence Orlando (2 tickets) and park at Dezerland Park to discovery more fun (2 Discovery Passes).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Kick the morning off with coffee at Dutch Bros ($50 gift card), have lunch at Season 52 ($52 gift card) and spend two nights at Embassy Suites Orlando North.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Take your thrills to the sky with SkyDive Deland, learn a new skill at The Orlando Glassblowing Center (workshop for 2) and go to dinner at 4 Rivers (Dinner for 2).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
If you need to escape for the day and stay for a night, we have the perfect plan for you. Gas up at Wawa (2 coffee cups, t-shirt, cooler and gift certificates for food), grab Jeffs Bagels (4 free bagels), hit the road to a Luxury stay in Miami and complete the journey with professional and high value photos with Bradford Portraits (session valued at more than $2000).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Sip at a Total Wine Private Class for up to 20 then bowl strikes at Aloma Bowl for 2 hours for up to 10 people.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
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