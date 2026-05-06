NAMIWalks 2026 Silent Auction: Last Chance to Bid!

If you need to escape for the day and stay for a night, we have the perfect plan for you. Gas up at Wawa (2 coffee cups, t-shirt, cooler and gift certificates for food), grab Jeffs Bagels (4 free bagels), hit the road to a Luxury stay in Miami and complete the journey with professional and high value photos with Bradford Portraits (session valued at more than $2000).



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