NAMIWalks 2026 Silent Auction

Spend the Day and the YEAR at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. With this annual pass package, you will be able to feed the giraffes (4 people), ride the train (4 people) and receive a plushy to hug. This package also includes a gift card to BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse to eat lunch or dinner on any day (gift card does not have an expiration date).





BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.



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