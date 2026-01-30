NAMIWalks 2026 Silent Auction

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The Headquarters Tent at NAMIWalks 2026 Cranes Roost Park
Starting bid
Spend the Day and the YEAR at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. With this annual pass package, you will be able to feed the giraffes (4 people), ride the train (4 people) and receive a plushy to hug. This package also includes a gift card to BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse to eat lunch or dinner on any day (gift card does not have an expiration date).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
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Starting bid
The Sports Fan Pack includes hockey tickets around the State of Florida. This package has 4 Center Ice Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears (Orlando, FL), 4 Premium Seats for the Florida Everblades (Estero, FL), and 4 Admission Tickets for the Jacksonville IceMen (Jacksonville, FL).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Travel to the coast of Florida to paddle through scenic waterways with A Day Away Kayak Tours (2 person tour) and then encounter exotic animals at the Brevard Zoon (2 tickets for admission)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Here is an opportunity to discover the ocean life with 4 Day Passes to Daytona Aquarium (Daytona, FL) and then discover the stars with admissions for 4 at the Kennedy Space Center (Port Canaveral, FL)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Description: Start the night off with Complimentary Dinner and Drinks at any Landry’s restaurant ($25 gift card), move into private dance lessons with Arthur Murray Orlando (4 FREE Private lessons) and end it at the Orlando Ballet (2 tickets to the Orlando Ballet). Nothing is more elegant than the opportunity to connect through the art of dance.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Kendra Scott fine jewelry adorning your neck and ears (valued at $115), Fine Dining on the menu (Ocean Prime $200 gift card), and a 5 Star Overnight stay at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel is the perfect recipe for a romantic staycation.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Swim, Slide and Float at Island H2O Water Park (2 Tickets, Orlando, FL), Explore the underwater sea life at The Florida Aquarium (4 Admission Tickets Tampa, FL), and have Lunch or Dinner at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse ($50 Gift Card).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Ice Skate at the Orlando Ice Den (4 Tickets) and then enjoy the action on the ice of the Orlando Solar Bears. Close out the night with dinner at Marlow's Tavern. ($50 gift card)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Eat before you begin your adventure at Raising Cane’s (Dinner for 6 with all of the fixings), create your idea of fun at Fun Spot of America (4 single day passes), explore the wonder of Wonderworks (2 all-access tickets) and join the Bureau to attempt your Escape (voucher for 6)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
The perfect Sunday begins with Foxtail Coffee ($10 gift card), attend your Firefly Yoga mid-morning activity (4 free classes), have a serenity session at Floa8tion (3 60-minute float sessions for new floaters only, non-shareable or 2 60-minute float sessions, shareable) and relax and recharge with an In-Home 8 bottle wine tasting for up to 12 guests. (PRP wine)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Drive over to 4 Rivers Smokehouse (Dinner for 2), hit the tolls to create a colorful experience at the Crayola Experierence Orlando (2 tickets) and park at Dezerland Park to discovery more fun (2 Discovery Passes).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Sip at a Total Wine Private Class for up to 20 then bowl strikes at Aloma Bowl for 2 hours for up to 10 people.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Take the family to Marlow's Tavern ($100 gift card), Head to the Orlando Family Stage for a family night at the theater, and jump together Urban Air (5 admission tickets).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Kick the morning off with coffee at Dutch Bros ($50 gift card), have lunch at Season 52 ($52 gift card) and spend two nights at Embassy Suites Orlando North.
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Take your thrills to the sky with SkyDive Deland, learn a new skill at The Orlando Glassblowing Center (workshop for 2) and go to dinner at 4 Rivers (Dinner for 2).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Are you a foodie? Here is the opportunity to eat and leave no leftovers. Jeff’s Bagels (4 Free Bagels), Culvers (4 Baskets and 4 Concrete Mixes), 4Rivers (Dinner for 2), and Chuy’s TexMex (Dinner for 2).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Family adventure unlocked starting with a visit to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens (gift card valued at 4 admission tickets) and ending with your attempt to escape the Bureau (voucher for 6).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
Bring the MOON to Florida to SHINE. Tennessee Old Smoky Moonshine bundle basket for the bootlegger in you (White lightning, apple pie and cherry)
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
A complete Lego brick basket to unlock the familys building potential and add a little competition. (Space station, heavy cargo transport, Monkey Palace, Star wars Throne Room, Botanicals Daisy, yoda key chain, fennec shand key chain).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
Starting bid
If you need to escape for the day and stay for a night, we have the perfect plan for you. Gas up at Wawa (2 coffee cups, t-shirt, cooler and gift certificates for food), grab Jeffs Bagels (4 free bagels), hit the road to a Luxury stay in Miami and complete the journey with professional and high value photos with Bradford Portraits (session valued at more than $2000).
BE SURE TO READ THE FINE PRINT ON YOUR PRIZE, FOLLOW THE INDICATED INSTRUCTIONS TO REDEEM AND TAKE NOTE OF ALL EXPIRATION DATES.
Zeffy powers our auction platform and may suggest an OPTIONAL contribution at checkout. This is NOT required and does not support our organization. Enter $0 in the custom amount to opt out.
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