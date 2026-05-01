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North Attleborough Middle School PTO

About this event

NAMS PTO Auction

4 Week Training Package- 12 sessions item
4 Week Training Package- 12 sessions
$50

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a 4-week training package at Confidence Personal Training.

Includes:

•(12) 1-hour training sessions

•healthy recipe guide

•inbody scan

•Accountability and support from epert coaches

Small Group Personal Training

Our premiere small group personal training program specifically built around busy adults over 40.

We’ve combined the personalized training of 1 on 1 personal training with the energy and support of a small group.

Emerald Limo to the 8th grade dance item
Emerald Limo to the 8th grade dance
$50

Starting bid

Emerald Limousine has generously donated a luxury SUV to take your student and 3 friends to the 8th grade dance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!