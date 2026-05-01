NAMS PTO Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a 4-week training package at Confidence Personal Training.
Includes:
•(12) 1-hour training sessions
•healthy recipe guide
•inbody scan
•Accountability and support from epert coaches
Our premiere small group personal training program specifically built around busy adults over 40.
We’ve combined the personalized training of 1 on 1 personal training with the energy and support of a small group.
Starting bid
Emerald Limousine has generously donated a luxury SUV to take your student and 3 friends to the 8th grade dance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!