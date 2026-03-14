NAMSL 2026 Raffle

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About this raffle
Purchase one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes:
🥇 MacBook
🥈 Tablet
🥉 Smart Watch
Each ticket purchased counts as one entry in the raffle. All proceeds support the NAMSL 2026 National Tournament.
To avoid the voluntary tip, select 'Other' in the dropdown and enter $0
Get 6 raffle tickets for $100 and increase your chances of winning!
Each ticket is entered individually into the raffle for a chance to win one of the three prizes:
🥇 MacBook
🥈 Tablet
🥉 Smart Watch
Perfect for supporters who want to maximize their chances while supporting the NAMSL 2026 National Tournament.
To avoid the voluntary tip, select 'Other' in the dropdown and enter $0
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!