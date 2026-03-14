Khiladiz Sports Club

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Khiladiz Sports Club

About this raffle

NAMSL 2026 Raffle

Single Raffle Ticket
$20

Purchase one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes:
🥇 MacBook
🥈 Tablet
🥉 Smart Watch


Each ticket purchased counts as one entry in the raffle. All proceeds support the NAMSL 2026 National Tournament.


To avoid the voluntary tip, select 'Other' in the dropdown and enter $0

6-Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Get 6 raffle tickets for $100 and increase your chances of winning!


Each ticket is entered individually into the raffle for a chance to win one of the three prizes:
🥇 MacBook
🥈 Tablet
🥉 Smart Watch


Perfect for supporters who want to maximize their chances while supporting the NAMSL 2026 National Tournament.


To avoid the voluntary tip, select 'Other' in the dropdown and enter $0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!