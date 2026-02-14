NAN Resource Center's Educational Products Store

Workshop Intro

What if your marriage vows weren’t just promises—but a living exchange of emotional care, accountability, and healing?

Reciprocity of the Marriage Vows is a powerful, interactive workshop based on the book and workbook by DebiAnn Henderson-Scott. This experience helps couples rediscover the mutual responsibility within their vows—moving beyond obligation into intentional partnership, emotional safety, and personal growth.

Through guided reflection, real-life scenarios, and workbook exercises, couples learn how to:

Restore trust and emotional connection

Communicate with empathy and clarity

Break cycles of resentment and emotional withdrawal

Practice reciprocal love, respect, and accountability

Strengthen their bond during life’s transitions, grief, and stress

This workshop is not about perfection—it’s about partnership with purpose.