Never Accepting Negativity Resource Center

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Never Accepting Negativity Resource Center

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NAN Resource Center's Educational Products Store

Reciprocity of the marriage vows (Pre-Order) item
Reciprocity of the marriage vows (Pre-Order)
$25

Pre-Order your copy!

The Reciprocity of the Marriage Vows is a faith-filled, deeply personal exploration of what it truly means to honor marriage beyond the ceremony. Drawing from the 35-year marriage of author DebiAnn Henderson and her husband, this powerful story began as heartfelt podcast conversations and grew into a testament of covenant love lived through real life.

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Reciprocity of the marriage vows- (workbook) item
Reciprocity of the marriage vows- (workbook)
$20

Pre-Order your copy!

Reciprocity of Marriage Vows -Put in the work!

More than a Workbook. A Covenant Invitation.

Marriage was never meant to survive on moments alone.

It was designed to thrive through reciprocity, faith, and intentional love.

This workbook is a sacred journey for individuals and couples who desire more than surface-level connection—who long for a covenant rooted in God, sustained through grace, and strengthened by mutual giving and receiving.

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ROMV Workshop item
ROMV Workshop item
ROMV Workshop
Pay what you can

Workshop Intro

What if your marriage vows weren’t just promises—but a living exchange of emotional care, accountability, and healing?

Reciprocity of the Marriage Vows is a powerful, interactive workshop based on the book and workbook by DebiAnn Henderson-Scott. This experience helps couples rediscover the mutual responsibility within their vows—moving beyond obligation into intentional partnership, emotional safety, and personal growth.

Through guided reflection, real-life scenarios, and workbook exercises, couples learn how to:

  • Restore trust and emotional connection
  • Communicate with empathy and clarity
  • Break cycles of resentment and emotional withdrawal
  • Practice reciprocal love, respect, and accountability
  • Strengthen their bond during life’s transitions, grief, and stress

This workshop is not about perfection—it’s about partnership with purpose.

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