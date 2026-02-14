NAN Resource Center's Educational Products Store

Offered by
About this shop
Pre-Order your copy!
The Reciprocity of the Marriage Vows is a faith-filled, deeply personal exploration of what it truly means to honor marriage beyond the ceremony. Drawing from the 35-year marriage of author DebiAnn Henderson and her husband, this powerful story began as heartfelt podcast conversations and grew into a testament of covenant love lived through real life.
Pre-Order your copy!
Reciprocity of Marriage Vows -Put in the work!
More than a Workbook. A Covenant Invitation.
Marriage was never meant to survive on moments alone.
It was designed to thrive through reciprocity, faith, and intentional love.
This workbook is a sacred journey for individuals and couples who desire more than surface-level connection—who long for a covenant rooted in God, sustained through grace, and strengthened by mutual giving and receiving.
What if your marriage vows weren’t just promises—but a living exchange of emotional care, accountability, and healing?
Reciprocity of the Marriage Vows is a powerful, interactive workshop based on the book and workbook by DebiAnn Henderson-Scott. This experience helps couples rediscover the mutual responsibility within their vows—moving beyond obligation into intentional partnership, emotional safety, and personal growth.
Through guided reflection, real-life scenarios, and workbook exercises, couples learn how to:
This workshop is not about perfection—it’s about partnership with purpose.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!