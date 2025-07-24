National Association Of Negro Business And Professional Women's Club, Inc.

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National Association Of Negro Business And Professional Women's Club, Inc.

About this shop

NANBPWC, Inc. Life Member Online Boutique

Wine Tumbler (Life Member) item
Wine Tumbler (Life Member)
$10

Life Member Wine Tumbler

Celebrate your commitment to excellence with every sip. This sleek Life Member Wine Tumbler is designed exclusively for the distinguished members of NANBPWC, Inc. Featuring the official NANBPWC, Inc. insignia, it's perfect for keeping your favorite beverages at the ideal temperature—whether you're relaxing at home, attending a virtual meeting, or networking at a national convention.

Product Features:

  • Double-wall stainless steel insulation – keeps drinks hot or cold for hours
  • 12 oz capacity – ideal for wine, cocktails, tea, or coffee
  • Laser-etched NANBPWC, Inc. logo – elegant and long-lasting
  • Clear, spill-resistant lid – easy sipping on the go

This tumbler isn’t just a drinkware item—it’s a statement of legacy, leadership, and pride.

Wine Tumbler item
Wine Tumbler
$10

NANBPWC, Inc. Member Wine Tumbler

Celebrate your commitment to excellence with every sip. This sleek NANBPWC, Inc. Wine Tumbler is designed exclusively for the distinguished members of NANBPWC, Inc. Featuring the official NANBPWC, Inc. insignia, it's perfect for keeping your favorite beverages at the ideal temperature—whether you're relaxing at home, attending a virtual meeting, or networking at a national convention.

Product Features:

  • Double-wall stainless steel insulation – keeps drinks hot or cold for hours
  • 12 oz capacity – ideal for wine, cocktails, tea, or coffee
  • Laser-etched NANBPWC, Inc. logo – elegant and long-lasting
  • Clear, spill-resistant lid – easy sipping on the go

This tumbler isn’t just a drinkware item—it’s a statement of pride.

Passport Cover (Life Member) item
Passport Cover (Life Member)
$10

Life Member Passport Cover

Travel with purpose and pride. Our Life Member Passport Cover is a sophisticated accessory crafted for women on the move—leaders, professionals, and global changemakers. Featuring the NANBPWC, Inc. Life Member etching, this cover protects your most essential travel document while showcasing your lifelong commitment to excellence.

Product Features:

  • Durable exterior – sleek, soft, and made to last
  • Embossed or printed NANBPWC, Inc. logo – a bold, professional touch
  • Interior slots – includes space for passport, ID, credit cards, and travel documents
  • Lightweight and compact – fits easily in your purse or carry-on

Whether you're heading to a national convention or an international destination, this passport cover travels with the spirit of sisterhood and legacy.

Passport Cover item
Passport Cover
$10

NANBPWC, Inc. Member Passport Cover

Travel with purpose and pride. Our NANBPWC, Inc. Passport Cover is a sophisticated accessory crafted for women on the move—leaders, professionals, and global changemakers. Featuring the NANBPWC, Inc. logo, this cover protects your most essential travel document while showcasing your lifelong commitment to excellence.

Product Features:

  • Durable exterior – sleek, soft, and made to last
  • Embossed or printed NANBPWC, Inc. logo – a bold, professional touch
  • Interior slots – includes space for passport, ID, credit cards, and travel documents
  • Lightweight and compact – fits easily in your purse or carry-on

Whether you're heading to a national convention or an international destination, this passport cover travels with the spirit of sisterhood.

Cosmetic Bag (Life Member) item
Cosmetic Bag (Life Member)
$5

Life Member Cosmetic Bag

Carry confidence wherever you go. The Life Member Cosmetic Bag is a stylish and functional must-have for women who embody grace, leadership, and legacy. Designed exclusively for NANBPWC, Inc. Life Members, this bag is perfect for storing makeup, toiletries, or everyday essentials—whether you're headed to a conference or a quick weekend getaway.

Product Features:

  • Durable, easy-to-clean material – ideal for travel and daily use
  • Spacious zippered compartment – keeps your items organized and secure
  • NANBPWC, Inc. logo prominently displayed – show your pride with every use
  • Compact and travel-friendly – fits easily into your tote, suitcase, or gym bag

Practical, polished, and proudly yours—this cosmetic bag is a tribute to the power and poise of Life Members everywhere.

Cosmetic Bag item
Cosmetic Bag
$5

NANBPWC, Inc. Cosmetic Bag

Carry confidence wherever you go. The Life Member Cosmetic Bag is a stylish and functional must-have for women who embody grace, leadership, and legacy. Designed exclusively for NANBPWC, Inc. Life Members, this bag is perfect for storing makeup, toiletries, or everyday essentials—whether you're headed to a conference or a quick weekend getaway.

Product Features:

  • Durable, easy-to-clean material – ideal for travel and daily use
  • Spacious zippered compartment – keeps your items organized and secure
  • NANBPWC, Inc. logo prominently displayed – show your pride with every use
  • Compact and travel-friendly – fits easily into your tote, suitcase, or gym bag

Practical, polished, and proudly yours—this cosmetic bag is a tribute to the power and poise of NANBPWC, Inc. Members everywhere.

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