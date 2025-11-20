Sales closed

Nance Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth, TX 76131, USA

Grinch's Best Friend Basket (Dog items) item
Grinch's Best Friend Basket (Dog items)
$20

Starting bid

Basket of dogs items that contains rope chew toys, bandana, dog treats, Santa hat, bow tie, etc. MSRP: $113

Storytime in Whoville Basket item
Storytime in Whoville Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of Grinch Storytime essentials contains various holiday books, Grinch blanket, Grinch plushies, a Grinch mug, and a variety of hot cocoa, etc. MSRP: $90

Whoville Think Thank Thunk Basket item
Whoville Think Thank Thunk Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of STEM-related items that contains a LEGO set, STEM books, and STEM kits. MSRP: $130

Whoville Toy Chest Basket item
Whoville Toy Chest Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of toys for younger kids contains playdough kits, sensory toys and puzzles. MSRP: $44

Grinch’s Craft Corner Basket item
Grinch’s Craft Corner Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of crafting essentials contains paints, playdough, Twistable colored pencils, coloring table cloth, etc. MSRP: $121

Whoville Bakery Basket item
Whoville Bakery Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of baking items that contains a gingerbread house, sprinkles, cookie and cake mixes, an apron, etc. MSRP: $81

Grinch Movie Night Basket item
Grinch Movie Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of movie night essentials contains 2 Grinch blankets, popcorn, popcorn seasoning, snack mix, etc. MSRP: $133

Dallas Mavericks Basket item
Dallas Mavericks Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket donated by Dallas Mavs D-Town Crew contains:


2 tickets to the 12/18/25 game against the Detroit Pistons, a Mavs hat, pom poms, a notebook, a rally towel and a drawstring bag. Tickets will be located in a section in the 300s. Game time is 7:30pm.


MSRP: $150

Encore School of Dance Basket item
Encore School of Dance Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket donated by Encore School of Dance that contains:


1 month free tuition (up to $95)

$5 off registration coupon

$20 off camp coupon

Stadium bag, make up bag, ballerina bear, cheer bear, ESOD Jibbitz, pens, lip balm, Christmas ornament, sports bottle, storage bin and decor items. MSRP: $175

Trinity All Stars Basket item
Trinity All Stars Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket donated by Tinity All Stars that contains a certificate for a Parents night out, an Open Gym Pass, a Preschool playtime pass, etc. MSRP: $55

Chick-fil-A Presidio Basket item
Chick-fil-A Presidio Basket
$15

Starting bid

Basket donated by Chick-fil-A Presidio that contains swag and food discount cards. MSRP: $50

Andretti Indoor Karting Basket item
Andretti Indoor Karting Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket donated by Andretti Indoor Karting that contains:


Two 7D Xperiences

Two Laser Tag experiences

Two $10 Game Cards

Miscellaneous swag


MSRP: $90

Art Teacher for a Day item
Art Teacher for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Be our Art Teacher for a day!

Music Teacher for a Day item
Music Teacher for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Be our Music Teacher for a day!

Coach for a Day item
Coach for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Be our PE Coach for a day!

Librarian for a Day item
Librarian for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Be our Librarian for a day!

Lunch with the Principal item
Lunch with the Principal
$25

Starting bid

The student winner will get to have lunch with Principal Smith!

Kindergarten Graduation Front Row Seats (#1) item
Kindergarten Graduation Front Row Seats (#1)
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the kindergarten graduation/end of year awards ceremony.

Kindergarten Graduation Front Row Seats (#2) item
Kindergarten Graduation Front Row Seats (#2)
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the kindergarten graduation/end of year awards ceremony.

1st Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats item
1st Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the 1st grade end of year awards ceremony.

2nd Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats item
2nd Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the 2nd grade end of year awards ceremony.

3rd Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats item
3rd Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the 3rd grade end of year awards ceremony.

4th Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats item
4th Grade Awards Ceremony Front Row Seats
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the 4th grade end of year awards ceremony.

5th Grade Graduation Front Row Seats (#1) item
5th Grade Graduation Front Row Seats (#1)
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the 5th grade graduation/end of year awards ceremony.

5th Grade Graduation Front Row Seats (#2) item
5th Grade Graduation Front Row Seats (#2)
$20

Starting bid

Win 4 front row seats to the 5th grade graduation/end of year awards ceremony.

Little Gym Membership item
Little Gym Membership
$30

Starting bid

Win 3 months of membership at The Little Gym of North Fort Worth. MSRP: $355

Bolder Adventure Park Passes item
Bolder Adventure Park Passes
$20

Starting bid

4 Blue passes donated by Bolder Adventure Park include unlimited use of:

Jump Pad*
Tree House Adventure Nets
Blaster Zone
Spin Zone Bumper Cars
Tubing Slides


MSRP: up to $84 value

Glass Blowing Class Certificate item
Glass Blowing Class Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Win a $100 certificate to SiNaCa Studios School of Glass and Gallery in Fort Worth.

Chicken N Pickle Certificate item
Chicken N Pickle Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Certificate donated by Chicken N Pickle is good for 1 hour of court time, 4 paddles/ball rental, and 2 appetizers. MSRP: $100

Justin Boots Certificate item
Justin Boots Certificate
$30

Starting bid

$250 certificate donated by Justin Boots. Redeemable only at justinboots.com.

Catapult Adventure Park Birthday Party Certificate item
Catapult Adventure Park Birthday Party Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Certificate donated by Catapult Adventure Park for an Ultimate Jumper Party Package. Redeemable Mon-Thurs.


Package includes:

20 Party Guests (including the guest of honor)
with 2 hours of jump + party time
4 Large Pizzas

20 bottles of water

Jump socks for 20 guests included

2 Reserved Party Tables
Colored plates, tablecloths, and utensils
Party host, setup & cleanup included


MSRP: $350



Crayola Experience Tickets item
Crayola Experience Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano. MSRP: $59.98

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Tickets item
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Tickets
$30

Starting bid

4 pack of general admission tickets to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. MSRP: up to $236 value

Meow Wolf Tickets item
Meow Wolf Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to Meow Wolf Grapevine. MSRP: up to $88 value

Starbucks Gold Basket item
Starbucks Gold Basket
$20

Starting bid

One pound of Yukon blend coffee beans, 2 ceramic travel coffee cups, a keychain and an ornament. MSRP: $84

Starbucks Red Basket item
Starbucks Red Basket
$20

Starting bid

One pound of Holiday Blend coffee beans, 24 oz plastic double-wall tumbler, 16 oz plastic double-wall tumbler, a keychain and an ornament. MSRP: $87

Starbucks Plaid Basket item
Starbucks Plaid Basket
$20

Starting bid

One pound of Christmas Blend coffee beans, 24 oz metal double-wall tumbler, 24 oz plastic double-wall tumbler, a keychain and an ornament. MSRP: $109


Carothers Candy Basket item
Carothers Candy Basket
$10

Starting bid

Assorted dried candy donated by Carothers Candy. MSRP: $25

Red House Basket item
Red House Basket
$15

Starting bid

1 house shirt, tutu, set of pom poms, beaded necklaces, 2 large hair bows.


MSRP: $45

Blue House Basket item
Blue House Basket
$15

Starting bid

1 house shirt, tutu,set of pom poms,4 hairclip bows, 1 large bow ponytail holder, 2 small bow ponytail holders,4 blue elastic hair bands and blue suspenders. MSRP: $50

Purple House Basket item
Purple House Basket
$15

Starting bid

1 house shirt, Pair of long socks, 2 large hairbows, set of pom poms and a tutu. MSRP: $40

Green House Basket item
Green House Basket
$15

Starting bid

1 house shirt, head and arm sweatbands, tutu, sunglasses, beads, silly headband. MSRP: $40

Texas Roadhouse Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Basket
$20

Starting bid

Contains a $30 gift certificate, bag of peanuts, steak seasoning, rib seasoning, and steak sauce!

MSRP: $50

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

Mister 01 Pizzeria package that contains dine-in visit for a burrata, caprese, or salad, two pizzas, a dessert, and two non-alcoholic beverages.

2 Grinch Theme wine glasses

MSRP: $86

NRH20 Tickets item
NRH20 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two 1 day admission tickets for summer 2026. MSRP: $68

Horseback Riding Certificate item
Horseback Riding Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for 60 minute private lesson at Full Circle Riding Academy. MSRP: $145

Boredom Buster Basket item
Boredom Buster Basket
$40

Starting bid

4 Monster Mini golf passes with a $10 arcade card, Main Event family 4 pack, and 10 Altitude 1-hour passes. MSRP: $330

Date Night at the Zoo item
Date Night at the Zoo
$15

Starting bid

2 Fort Worth Zoo Adult tickets. MSRP: $40

Restaurant Giftcards item
Restaurant Giftcards
$20

Starting bid

$25 Rosa's giftcard and $40 giftcard for First Watch. MSRP: $65

Ripley's Believe it or Not tickets item
Ripley's Believe it or Not tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two 5-way passes to Ripleys, the Wax Museum, Mirror Maze, etc. MSRP: $90

