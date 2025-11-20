Nance Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth, TX 76131, USA
Basket of dogs items that contains rope chew toys, bandana, dog treats, Santa hat, bow tie, etc. MSRP: $113
Basket of Grinch Storytime essentials contains various holiday books, Grinch blanket, Grinch plushies, a Grinch mug, and a variety of hot cocoa, etc. MSRP: $90
Basket of STEM-related items that contains a LEGO set, STEM books, and STEM kits. MSRP: $130
Basket of toys for younger kids contains playdough kits, sensory toys and puzzles. MSRP: $44
Basket of crafting essentials contains paints, playdough, Twistable colored pencils, coloring table cloth, etc. MSRP: $121
Basket of baking items that contains a gingerbread house, sprinkles, cookie and cake mixes, an apron, etc. MSRP: $81
Basket of movie night essentials contains 2 Grinch blankets, popcorn, popcorn seasoning, snack mix, etc. MSRP: $133
Basket donated by Dallas Mavs D-Town Crew contains:
2 tickets to the 12/18/25 game against the Detroit Pistons, a Mavs hat, pom poms, a notebook, a rally towel and a drawstring bag. Tickets will be located in a section in the 300s. Game time is 7:30pm.
MSRP: $150
Basket donated by Encore School of Dance that contains:
1 month free tuition (up to $95)
$5 off registration coupon
$20 off camp coupon
Stadium bag, make up bag, ballerina bear, cheer bear, ESOD Jibbitz, pens, lip balm, Christmas ornament, sports bottle, storage bin and decor items. MSRP: $175
Basket donated by Tinity All Stars that contains a certificate for a Parents night out, an Open Gym Pass, a Preschool playtime pass, etc. MSRP: $55
Basket donated by Chick-fil-A Presidio that contains swag and food discount cards. MSRP: $50
Basket donated by Andretti Indoor Karting that contains:
Two 7D Xperiences
Two Laser Tag experiences
Two $10 Game Cards
Miscellaneous swag
MSRP: $90
Be our Art Teacher for a day!
Be our Music Teacher for a day!
Be our PE Coach for a day!
Be our Librarian for a day!
The student winner will get to have lunch with Principal Smith!
Win 4 front row seats to the kindergarten graduation/end of year awards ceremony.
Win 4 front row seats to the 1st grade end of year awards ceremony.
Win 4 front row seats to the 2nd grade end of year awards ceremony.
Win 4 front row seats to the 3rd grade end of year awards ceremony.
Win 4 front row seats to the 4th grade end of year awards ceremony.
Win 4 front row seats to the 5th grade graduation/end of year awards ceremony.
Win 3 months of membership at The Little Gym of North Fort Worth. MSRP: $355
4 Blue passes donated by Bolder Adventure Park include unlimited use of:
Jump Pad*
Tree House Adventure Nets
Blaster Zone
Spin Zone Bumper Cars
Tubing Slides
MSRP: up to $84 value
Win a $100 certificate to SiNaCa Studios School of Glass and Gallery in Fort Worth.
Certificate donated by Chicken N Pickle is good for 1 hour of court time, 4 paddles/ball rental, and 2 appetizers. MSRP: $100
$250 certificate donated by Justin Boots. Redeemable only at justinboots.com.
Certificate donated by Catapult Adventure Park for an Ultimate Jumper Party Package. Redeemable Mon-Thurs.
Package includes:
20 Party Guests (including the guest of honor)
with 2 hours of jump + party time
4 Large Pizzas
20 bottles of water
Jump socks for 20 guests included
2 Reserved Party Tables
Colored plates, tablecloths, and utensils
Party host, setup & cleanup included
MSRP: $350
2 tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano. MSRP: $59.98
4 pack of general admission tickets to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. MSRP: up to $236 value
2 general admission tickets to Meow Wolf Grapevine. MSRP: up to $88 value
One pound of Yukon blend coffee beans, 2 ceramic travel coffee cups, a keychain and an ornament. MSRP: $84
One pound of Holiday Blend coffee beans, 24 oz plastic double-wall tumbler, 16 oz plastic double-wall tumbler, a keychain and an ornament. MSRP: $87
One pound of Christmas Blend coffee beans, 24 oz metal double-wall tumbler, 24 oz plastic double-wall tumbler, a keychain and an ornament. MSRP: $109
Assorted dried candy donated by Carothers Candy. MSRP: $25
1 house shirt, tutu, set of pom poms, beaded necklaces, 2 large hair bows.
MSRP: $45
1 house shirt, tutu,set of pom poms,4 hairclip bows, 1 large bow ponytail holder, 2 small bow ponytail holders,4 blue elastic hair bands and blue suspenders. MSRP: $50
1 house shirt, Pair of long socks, 2 large hairbows, set of pom poms and a tutu. MSRP: $40
1 house shirt, head and arm sweatbands, tutu, sunglasses, beads, silly headband. MSRP: $40
Contains a $30 gift certificate, bag of peanuts, steak seasoning, rib seasoning, and steak sauce!
MSRP: $50
Mister 01 Pizzeria package that contains dine-in visit for a burrata, caprese, or salad, two pizzas, a dessert, and two non-alcoholic beverages.
2 Grinch Theme wine glasses
MSRP: $86
Two 1 day admission tickets for summer 2026. MSRP: $68
Voucher for 60 minute private lesson at Full Circle Riding Academy. MSRP: $145
4 Monster Mini golf passes with a $10 arcade card, Main Event family 4 pack, and 10 Altitude 1-hour passes. MSRP: $330
2 Fort Worth Zoo Adult tickets. MSRP: $40
$25 Rosa's giftcard and $40 giftcard for First Watch. MSRP: $65
Two 5-way passes to Ripleys, the Wax Museum, Mirror Maze, etc. MSRP: $90
