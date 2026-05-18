NAOBI-Atlanta Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Voting member who is an African American/Black interpreter. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Non-voting member enrolled in an interpreter training program. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Non-voting member who supports the mission of NAOBI-Atlanta, Inc. but is not an African American/Black interpreter. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Non-voting organization, agency, or other group that supports the mission of NAOBI-Atlanta, Inc. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.
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