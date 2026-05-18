National Alliance Of Black Interpreters Inc - Atlanta Chapter

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National Alliance Of Black Interpreters Inc - Atlanta Chapter

About the memberships

NAOBI-Atlanta Membership

FULL
$35

Renews yearly on: December 31

Voting member who is an African American/Black interpreter. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.

STUDENT
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31

Non-voting member enrolled in an interpreter training program. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.

ALLY
$35

Renews yearly on: December 31

Non-voting member who supports the mission of NAOBI-Atlanta, Inc. but is not an African American/Black interpreter. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.

ORGANIZATION
$60

Renews yearly on: December 31

Non-voting organization, agency, or other group that supports the mission of NAOBI-Atlanta, Inc. Membership runs from January thru December of the current calendar year.

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