National APIDA Panhellenic Association

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National APIDA Panhellenic Association

About this event

NAPA Annual Meeting 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

30 E Hubbard St

Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Legacy Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved for organizations making a transformative commitment to the APIDA Greek community.

  • All Platinum benefits, plus:
  • Premier event naming rights (conference reception, gala, or keynote session)
  • Dedicated feature in NAPA's annual report and year-end communications
  • Custom partnership activation – co-designed with NAPA leadership to align with your D&I, ERG, or talent acquisition goals
  • Invitation to participate in a NAPA strategic planning session
  • Recognition as a founding Legacy Partner in NAPA's long-term sponsorship history
  • Ten (10) complimentary conference registrations
  • Ongoing advisory relationship with NAPA leadership between annual cycles
Platinum Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

For organizations committed to APIDA leadership as a strategic priority.

  • All Gold benefits, plus:
  • Premium speaking slot (30 minutes) – keynote, fireside chat, or sponsored workshop
  • Five (5) complimentary conference registrations
  • Year-round partnership: co-branded content, newsletter features, and collaborative programming opportunities
  • Named title sponsorship opportunity for a major conference segment (e.g., "The [Company] Leadership Dinner")
  • First right of refusal for 2027 partnership
Gold Partner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Ideal for companies with active APIDA ERGs or professional community engagement programs.

  • All Silver benefits, plus:
  • Exhibition/booth space at the conference
  • Speaking opportunity (15 minutes) – keynote or panel slot
  • Three (3) complimentary conference registrations
  • Priority logo placement on all printed and digital materials
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials in conference attendee bags
Silver Partner
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Most popular for ERGs and regional offices.

  • All Bronze benefits, plus:
  • Table presence for one full conference day
  • Dedicated NAPA press release featuring your organization
  • Two (2) complimentary conference registrations
  • Logo included in pre-conference email communications to all attendees
Bronze Partner
$500
  • All Friend benefits, plus:
  • Table presence at one educational session or breakout
  • One (1) complimentary conference registration
  • Dedicated social media shoutout (LinkedIn + Instagram)
Friend of NAPA
$250

For organizations who want to show up for the APIDA community.

  • Name/logo recognition in the official conference program
  • Recognition during the opening ceremony
  • Logo on NAPA website (event listing page)
  • Acknowledgment in NAPAAM post-event press release
Full Page Ad
$200

Full Page Ad in Conference Program

Half Page Ad
$125

Half Page Ad in Conference Program

Quarter Page Ad
$75

Quarter Page Ad in Conference Program

Specific Event Sponsorship: Opening Reception
$1,000
Awards & Recognition Banquet
$1,500
Morning Coffee & Breakfast Station (Daily)
$500
Essentials: Customized Water Bottles / Branded Swag
$500
Essentials: Conference Bags
$750
Essentials: Name Badge + Lanyards
$500
Essentials: Professional Headshot Station
$750
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