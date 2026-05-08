NAPA Annual Meeting 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved for organizations making a transformative commitment to the APIDA Greek community.
- All Platinum benefits, plus:
- Premier event naming rights (conference reception, gala, or keynote session)
- Dedicated feature in NAPA's annual report and year-end communications
- Custom partnership activation – co-designed with NAPA leadership to align with your D&I, ERG, or talent acquisition goals
- Invitation to participate in a NAPA strategic planning session
- Recognition as a founding Legacy Partner in NAPA's long-term sponsorship history
- Ten (10) complimentary conference registrations
- Ongoing advisory relationship with NAPA leadership between annual cycles
Reserved for organizations making a transformative commitment to the APIDA Greek community.
- All Platinum benefits, plus:
- Premier event naming rights (conference reception, gala, or keynote session)
- Dedicated feature in NAPA's annual report and year-end communications
- Custom partnership activation – co-designed with NAPA leadership to align with your D&I, ERG, or talent acquisition goals
- Invitation to participate in a NAPA strategic planning session
- Recognition as a founding Legacy Partner in NAPA's long-term sponsorship history
- Ten (10) complimentary conference registrations
- Ongoing advisory relationship with NAPA leadership between annual cycles