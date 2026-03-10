Rushmore Music Festival

Hosted by

Rushmore Music Festival

About this event

Napa Valley in the Black Hills

13271 Klondike Rd

Rapid City, SD 57702, USA

VIP Presenting Sponsor Table
$2,500

VIP Presenting Sponsor Table for Four
Includes:
• Private La Paloma wine tasting + hors d'oeuvres pairing
• Reserved cocktail table
• Premium concert seating
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets
• Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the evening
• Logo placement on event materials and program
• Verbal acknowledgment during the Artistic Director’s welcome remarks

VIP Patron Table
$1,000

VIP Patron Table for Four
Includes:
• Private La Paloma wine tasting + hors d'oeuvres pairing
• Reserved cocktail table
• Premium concert seating
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets

VIP Wine Tasting
$250

General Admission Cocktail Seating for One
Includes:
• Private La Paloma wine tasting + hors d'oeuvres pairing
• Reserved general admission seating
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets

Concert & Wine Ticket
$100

General Admission Concert Seating for One Includes:
• Concert admission
• One complimentary glass of wine
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets


Following the concert, guests are invited to meet a member of the La Paloma winemaking team, Caston Richards, and may purchase wines from the evening’s tasting selection.

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