Napa Valley in the Black Hills

About this event
VIP Presenting Sponsor Table for Four
Includes:
• Private La Paloma wine tasting + hors d'oeuvres pairing
• Reserved cocktail table
• Premium concert seating
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets
• Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the evening
• Logo placement on event materials and program
• Verbal acknowledgment during the Artistic Director’s welcome remarks
VIP Patron Table for Four
Includes:
• Private La Paloma wine tasting + hors d'oeuvres pairing
• Reserved cocktail table
• Premium concert seating
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets
General Admission Cocktail Seating for One
Includes:
• Private La Paloma wine tasting + hors d'oeuvres pairing
• Reserved general admission seating
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets
General Admission Concert Seating for One Includes:
• Concert admission
• One complimentary glass of wine
• Priority access to Summertime Soirées season tickets
Following the concert, guests are invited to meet a member of the La Paloma winemaking team, Caston Richards, and may purchase wines from the evening’s tasting selection.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!