The Holly Chin Natick Academy of Performing Arts

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The Holly Chin Natick Academy of Performing Arts

About this raffle

NAPA-Ween Graveyard Raffle

Chef Bone-appétit (1 Ticket)
$5

Skeleton dressed in apron and chef's hat with kids baking kit, kits baking cookbook and a Broadway cookbook.

Laggy McBones
$5

Skeleton dressed in gaming themed sweatshirt with gaming over-ear headphones, keyboard, mouse and mousepad (all light up).

Steven Skele-berg
$5

Skeleton dressed in Broadway themed wearable blanket with mini smart projector, popcorn bowl, popcorn and movie candy.

Skelly-oke
$5

Skeleton dressed in Karaoke Legend t-shirt, boa and other accessories with a Karaoke machine (with 2 wireless mics) and a rotating party light.

Smarty Bones
$5

Skeleton dressed in Broadway "know-it-all" themed t-shirt with 4 different Broadway and Song related board/trivia games.

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