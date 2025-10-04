NAPA-Ween Graveyard Raffle

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About this raffle
Skeleton dressed in apron and chef's hat with kids baking kit, kits baking cookbook and a Broadway cookbook.
Skeleton dressed in gaming themed sweatshirt with gaming over-ear headphones, keyboard, mouse and mousepad (all light up).
Skeleton dressed in Broadway themed wearable blanket with mini smart projector, popcorn bowl, popcorn and movie candy.
Skeleton dressed in Karaoke Legend t-shirt, boa and other accessories with a Karaoke machine (with 2 wireless mics) and a rotating party light.
Skeleton dressed in Broadway "know-it-all" themed t-shirt with 4 different Broadway and Song related board/trivia games.
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