NARPM Tampa Bay Affiliate Program

Premier Event Partner for the Harry Heist legal summit event, which includes a table, 2 tickets to the event, and the opportunity to speak for 5 minutes. The Harry Heist event is one of our largest events of the year!!





Exclusive access to our member list with e mails and contact information. This list will be provided to you twice per year upon request





Opportunity to speak at 10 lunch meetings - up to 3 minutes (time may be altered based on meeting flow). NARPM Tampa Bay reserves the right to determine which meetings affiliates will be scheduled to speak

20 complimentary lunch tickets, so bring an associate!





Company logo will be included in the keynote loop and all e mails promoting NARPM events





Opportunity to speak at New Member orientations (when held)





Opportunity to interact with our members at meetings as the greeter, working the registration desk, or helping with the 50/50 raffle. This is completely voluntary Invitation to the Annual Strategic Planning meeting where you will be able to give your feedback as pertains to affiliates





Contact information and logo will be added to our website in the affiliate page, along with all our Social Media sites





Company logo will be included as a sponsor on the chapter newsletter, and you have the opportunity to submit an article for consideration for publication in our newsletter





3 tickets to the NARPM Tampa Bay Christmas party, 3 tickets to other social events as available along with special

recognition during the events.