NARPM Tampa Bay Affiliate Program

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About this event
Premier Event Partner for the Harry Heist legal summit event, which includes a table, 2 tickets to the event, and the opportunity to speak for 5 minutes. The Harry Heist event is one of our largest events of the year!!
Exclusive access to our member list with e mails and contact information. This list will be provided to you twice per year upon request
Opportunity to speak at 10 lunch meetings - up to 3 minutes (time may be altered based on meeting flow). NARPM Tampa Bay reserves the right to determine which meetings affiliates will be scheduled to speak
20 complimentary lunch tickets, so bring an associate!
Company logo will be included in the keynote loop and all e mails promoting NARPM events
Opportunity to speak at New Member orientations (when held)
Opportunity to interact with our members at meetings as the greeter, working the registration desk, or helping with the 50/50 raffle. This is completely voluntary Invitation to the Annual Strategic Planning meeting where you will be able to give your feedback as pertains to affiliates
Contact information and logo will be added to our website in the affiliate page, along with all our Social Media sites
Company logo will be included as a sponsor on the chapter newsletter, and you have the opportunity to submit an article for consideration for publication in our newsletter
3 tickets to the NARPM Tampa Bay Christmas party, 3 tickets to other social events as available along with special
recognition during the events.
Premier Event Partner for the Harry Heist legal summit event, which includes a table, 2 tickets to the event, and the opportunity to speak for 5 minutes. The Harry Heist event is one of our largest events of the year!!
Exclusive access to our member list with e mails and contact information. This list will be provided to you twice per year upon request
Opportunity to speak at 6 lunch meetings - up to 3 minutes (time may be altered based on meeting flow). NARPM Tampa Bay reserves the right to determine which meetings affiliates will be scheduled to speak 12 complimentary lunch tickets, so bring an associate!
Company logo will be included in the keynote loop and all e mails promoting NARPM events
Opportunity to speak at New Member orientations (when held)
Opportunity to interact with our members at meetings as the greeter, working the registration desk, or helping with the 50/50 raffle. This is completely voluntary Invitation to the Annual Strategic Planning meeting where you will be able to give your feedback as pertains to affiliates
Contact information and logo will be added to our website in the affiliate page, along with all our Social Media sites
Company logo will be included as a sponsor on the chapter newsletter, and you have the opportunity to submit an article for consideration for publication in our newsletter
3 tickets to the NARPM Tampa Bay Christmas party, 3 tickets to other social events as available along with special
recognition during the events.
Premier Event Partner for the Harry Heist legal summit event, which includes a table and 1 ticket to the event. The Harry Heist event is one of our largest events of the year!!
Opportunity to speak at 3 lunch meetings - up to 3 minutes (time may be altered based on meeting flow). NARPM Tampa Bay reserves the right to determine which meetings affiliates will be scheduled to speak 6 complimentary lunch tickets, so bring an associate!
Company logo will be included in the keynote loop and all e mails promoting NARPM events
Opportunity to speak at New Member orientations (when held)
Opportunity to interact with our members at meetings as the greeter, working the registration desk, or helping with the 50/50 raffle. This is completely voluntary Contact information and logo will be added to our website in the affiliate page, along with all our Social Media sites
Company logo will be included as a sponsor on the chapter newsletter, and you have the opportunity to submit an article for consideration for publication in our newsletter
2 tickets to the NARPM Tampa Bay Christmas party, 2 tickets to other social events as available along with special
recognition during the events.
Opportunity to speak at 1 lunch meeting - up to 3 minutes (time may be altered based on meeting flow). NARPM Tampa Bay reserves the right to determine which meetings affiliates will be scheduled to speak
2 complimentary lunch tickets, so bring an associate!
Silver affiliates may also choose to sponsor the annual Harry Heist Legal Summit, one of the biggest events of the year for our chapter, for $350, or the Panel of Experts, another larger event for $350.
Company logo will be included in the keynote loop and all e mails promoting NARPM events
Opportunity to speak at New Member orientations (when held)
Contact information and logo will be added to our website in the affiliate page, along with all our Social Media sites
Company logo will be included as a sponsor on the chapter newsletter, and you have the opportunity to submit an article for consideration for publication in our newsletter
1 ticket to the NARPM Tampa Bay Christmas party, along with special recognition during the events. Additional tickets may be purchased at member rates. You can also opt for a one time social sponsorship for $150
Bronze affiliates may choose to add on a one time sponsorship and be scheduled to speak outside of rotation for the sum of $350.
Bronze affiliates may choose to sponsor the annual Harry Heist Legal Summit, one of the biggest events of the year for our chapter, for $400, or the Panel of Experts, another larger event for $400.
Company logo will be included in the keynote loop and all e mails promoting NARPM events
Contact information and logo will be added to our website in the affiliate page, along with all our Social Media sites
Company logo will be included as a sponsor on the chapter newsletter, and you have the opportunity to submit an article for consideration for publication in our newsletter
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