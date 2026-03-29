Narrows Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction

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1 Month Unlimited Membership for all barre/yoga/sculpt classes. Most classes are heated. Studio is located in Tacoma (James Center). VALUE: $175 *NEW MEMBERS ONLY PLEASE*
Starting bid
FIT4MOM - One Month Membership - VALUE: $69 Give the gift of strength, connection, and fun with a month of unlimited Stroller Strides® classes with FIT4MOM. This total-body workout is designed for moms with little ones in tow, combining cardio, strength, and core training while keeping kids engaged in the stroller. More than just a workout, it’s a supportive community where moms build friendships, confidence, and lasting memories—no childcare needed. Perfect for expecting moms, new moms, or anyone looking to move, laugh, and connect outdoors.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma. VALUE: $98
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A Family Pass to the Hands On Children's Museum in Olympia. (One-time admission for up to 2 adults, and 3 children). VALUE: $99.75 Expires: March 21, 2027
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4 Passes for the Burke Museum of Natural History & Culture (Seattle - Children 3 and Under Free!) VALUE: $96
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$100 Gift Certificate to be used at Sunrise Play Cafe in Tacoma! OPENING SOON! VALUE: $100 *Gift certificate can be used on anything except for alcohol purchases
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Spruce up your front door for spring with styling from Nicole Reed & Castle Realty! Flower pots, wreaths, welcome mats, decor! Restricted to Pierce County Locations - Expiration: June 1st 2026 VALUE: $250
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A legal consult with attorney and 3s parent Andrew Mazzeo for any landlord. VALUE: $350
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Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - Green. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12
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Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - Red. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12
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Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - Gold. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12
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Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - White. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12
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Decorative Santa Figurine - Red - Size: 4x5 inches VALUE: $19
Starting bid
Decorative Santa Figurine - White- Size: 4x5 inches VALUE: $19
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Decorative Santa Figurine - Black - Size: 4x5 inches VALUE: $19
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Decorative Snowman Figurine- Black - Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $19
Starting bid
Decorative Snowman Figurine - Red- Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $19
Starting bid
Decorative Horse Figurine - Red- Size: 5x6 inches VALUE: $21
Starting bid
Decorative Horse Figurine - White - Size: 5x6 inches VALUE: $21
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