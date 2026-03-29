Narrows Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction

FIT4MOM - One Month Membership - VALUE: $69 Give the gift of strength, connection, and fun with a month of unlimited Stroller Strides® classes with FIT4MOM. This total-body workout is designed for moms with little ones in tow, combining cardio, strength, and core training while keeping kids engaged in the stroller. More than just a workout, it’s a supportive community where moms build friendships, confidence, and lasting memories—no childcare needed. Perfect for expecting moms, new moms, or anyone looking to move, laugh, and connect outdoors.