Narrows Cooperative Preschool

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Narrows Cooperative Preschool

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Narrows Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction

Simply Hot Yoga item
Simply Hot Yoga
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Unlimited Membership for all barre/yoga/sculpt classes. Most classes are heated. Studio is located in Tacoma (James Center). VALUE: $175 *NEW MEMBERS ONLY PLEASE*

FIT4MOM item
FIT4MOM
$25

Starting bid

FIT4MOM - One Month Membership - VALUE: $69 Give the gift of strength, connection, and fun with a month of unlimited Stroller Strides® classes with FIT4MOM. This total-body workout is designed for moms with little ones in tow, combining cardio, strength, and core training while keeping kids engaged in the stroller. More than just a workout, it’s a supportive community where moms build friendships, confidence, and lasting memories—no childcare needed. Perfect for expecting moms, new moms, or anyone looking to move, laugh, and connect outdoors.  

LeMay Car Museum item
LeMay Car Museum
$30

Starting bid

4 Tickets to LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma. VALUE: $98

Hands On Children's Museum item
Hands On Children's Museum
$30

Starting bid

A Family Pass to the Hands On Children's Museum in Olympia. (One-time admission for up to 2 adults, and 3 children).  VALUE: $99.75 Expires: March 21, 2027

Burke Museum item
Burke Museum
$30

Starting bid

4 Passes for the Burke Museum of Natural History & Culture (Seattle - Children 3 and Under Free!) VALUE: $96

Sunrise Play Cafe item
Sunrise Play Cafe
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to be used at Sunrise Play Cafe in Tacoma! OPENING SOON! VALUE: $100 *Gift certificate can be used on anything except for alcohol purchases

Spring Front Door Spruce Up item
Spring Front Door Spruce Up
$100

Starting bid

Spruce up your front door for spring with styling from Nicole Reed & Castle Realty! Flower pots, wreaths, welcome mats, decor! Restricted to Pierce County Locations - Expiration: June 1st 2026 VALUE: $250

Legal Consult item
Legal Consult
$120

Starting bid

A legal consult with attorney and 3s parent Andrew Mazzeo for any landlord. VALUE: $350

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$5

Starting bid

Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - Green. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$5

Starting bid

Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - Red. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$5

Starting bid

Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - Gold. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$5

Starting bid

Decorative Christmas Tree Figurine - White. Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $12

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$7

Starting bid

Decorative Santa Figurine - Red - Size: 4x5 inches VALUE: $19

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$7

Starting bid

Decorative Santa Figurine - White- Size: 4x5 inches VALUE: $19

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$7

Starting bid

Decorative Santa Figurine - Black - Size: 4x5 inches VALUE: $19

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$7

Starting bid

Decorative Snowman Figurine- Black - Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $19

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$7

Starting bid

Decorative Snowman Figurine - Red- Size: 3.5x5 inches VALUE: $19

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$9

Starting bid

Decorative Horse Figurine - Red- Size: 5x6 inches VALUE: $21

Memories & Dreams Emporium item
Memories & Dreams Emporium
$9

Starting bid

Decorative Horse Figurine - White - Size: 5x6 inches VALUE: $21

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