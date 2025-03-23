NARST 2025 Book Sale

This book provides a step-by-step guide for incorporating nature of science, inquiry, and science/engineering practices in the classroom! Complete with typical student responses and sticking points (pedagogical content knowledge), representative student dialogue, and some of the research that supports the methods presented. 100% of your purchase goes to supporting our mission of helping teachers engage in authentic scientific practices in the classroom!

This book provides a step-by-step guide for incorporating nature of science, inquiry, and science/engineering practices in the classroom! Complete with typical student responses and sticking points (pedagogical content knowledge), representative student dialogue, and some of the research that supports the methods presented. 100% of your purchase goes to supporting our mission of helping teachers engage in authentic scientific practices in the classroom!

More details...