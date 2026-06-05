NAS Corpus & NAS Kingsville's 251st Navy Birthday Ball

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At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.
At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.
At checkout, you may see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.
At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.
At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.
At checkout, you may see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.
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