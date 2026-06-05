Corpus Christi Navy League

Hosted by

Corpus Christi Navy League

About this event

NAS Corpus & NAS Kingsville's 251st Navy Birthday Ball

402 Harbor Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78401, USA

E-1 to E-4
$30

At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.

E-5 to E-6
$50

At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.

E-7 to E-9
$75

At checkout, you may see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.

O-1 and Senior
$75

At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.

Veterans and Retirees
$75

At checkout, you will see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.

Civilians
$125

At checkout, you may see an option to leave a "tip." Please note that this tip goes only to the website platform and not to the event organizers. You can select “Custom” and enter any amount, including $0.00.

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