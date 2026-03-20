Building Stronger Veterans

Hosted by

Building Stronger Veterans

About this raffle

🎟️ NASCAR South Point 400 Weekend Raffle – Support Our Veterans! 🏁

🎟️ Single Entry – $25
$25

Take your shot at an unforgettable NASCAR weekend! 🏁

This ticket gives you ONE (1) entry into our raffle to win four (4) Terrace Tickets to the NASCAR South Point 400 Race Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — an $880 value!

🏁 Includes:

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race (Oct 3, 2026)
  • NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 (Oct 4, 2026)
  • Premium terrace seating for all four tickets

💥 Every entry supports Building Stronger Veterans and our mission to end veteran homelessness through housing, wellness, and employment opportunities.

🎯 Simple. Impactful. One ticket = one chance to win AND make a difference.


**Winner is responsible for travel and lodging

🎟️🔥 5 Entries – $100 (Best Value!)
$100

Boost your chances and maximize your impact! 🚀

This bundle gives you FIVE (5) entries into our NASCAR Race Weekend raffle — increasing your odds while supporting an incredible cause.

🏁 You could win:

  • Four (4) Terrace Tickets to the NASCAR South Point 400 Weekend
  • October 3rd & 4th, 2026 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • An $880 race weekend experience!

💥 Best Value: Get 5 entries for $100 and significantly improve your chances to win!

🇺🇸 Every purchase directly supports Building Stronger Veterans, helping us provide housing, resources, and employment opportunities to veterans in need.

🎯 More entries. More impact. More chances to win.


**Winner is responsible for travel and lodging

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!