🎟️ NASCAR South Point 400 Weekend Raffle – Support Our Veterans! 🏁

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About this raffle
This ticket gives you ONE (1) entry into our raffle to win four (4) Terrace Tickets to the NASCAR South Point 400 Race Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — an $880 value!
🏁 Includes:
💥 Every entry supports Building Stronger Veterans and our mission to end veteran homelessness through housing, wellness, and employment opportunities.
🎯 Simple. Impactful. One ticket = one chance to win AND make a difference.
**Winner is responsible for travel and lodging
This bundle gives you FIVE (5) entries into our NASCAR Race Weekend raffle — increasing your odds while supporting an incredible cause.
🏁 You could win:
💥 Best Value: Get 5 entries for $100 and significantly improve your chances to win!
🇺🇸 Every purchase directly supports Building Stronger Veterans, helping us provide housing, resources, and employment opportunities to veterans in need.
🎯 More entries. More impact. More chances to win.
**Winner is responsible for travel and lodging
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!