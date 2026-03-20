🎟️ NASCAR South Point 400 Weekend Raffle – Support Our Veterans! 🏁

Take your shot at an unforgettable NASCAR weekend! 🏁

This ticket gives you ONE (1) entry into our raffle to win four (4) Terrace Tickets to the NASCAR South Point 400 Race Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — an $880 value!

🏁 Includes:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race (Oct 3, 2026)

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 (Oct 4, 2026)

Premium terrace seating for all four tickets

💥 Every entry supports Building Stronger Veterans and our mission to end veteran homelessness through housing, wellness, and employment opportunities.

🎯 Simple. Impactful. One ticket = one chance to win AND make a difference.





**Winner is responsible for travel and lodging