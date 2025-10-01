Hosted by

Unlost United

About this event

Nashville Songs & Stories Silent Auction

Pick-up location

47675 Slip Up Creek Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Grand Falls Casino One Night Hotel Stay
$50

Starting bid

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort Getaway
Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay in a standard hotel room at the beautiful Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. This complimentary stay is valid Sunday through Thursday and offers the perfect chance to unwind, enjoy the casino excitement, and experience the resort’s amenities. Whether it’s a quick escape or a midweek treat, this package delivers fun and relaxation close to home.

Skyforce Four Middle Level Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Sioux Falls Skyforce – Four Middle Level Tickets
Cheer on the Sioux Falls Skyforce with four middle level tickets to an upcoming game! Enjoy an exciting night of NBA G League basketball with great seats that put you right in the action. Perfect for a family outing, friends’ night, or treating clients to an unforgettable experience.

