Nashville Nights Songs and Stories

47675 Slip Up Creek Rd

Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

General Admission
$75

🌟General Admission Ticket

  • Admission to the Nashville Songwriters Showcase ​Experience an evening with Nashville's hit songwriters and listen to the stories behind the songs as they perform their number ones.
  • Access to elevated appetizers throughout the evening
  • Access to the online auction
  • Enjoy the event in an intimate, limited-seating atmosphere
  • Cash bar available for drinks throughout the evening
Meet & Greet with VIP Seating
$100

🌟 Meet & Greet + VIP Seating Ticket


  • Admission to the Nashville Songwriters Showcase ​Experience an evening with Nashville's hit songwriters and listen to the stories behind the songs as they perform their number ones.
  • Access to elevated appetizers
  • Access to the online auction
  • Enjoy the event in an intimate, limited-seating atmosphere
  • Cash bar available

PLUS exclusive upgrades:

  • Meet & Greet with the Nashville artists
  • VIP seating for the showcase
  • One complimentary drink ticket
  • Extra photo opportunities and a more personal event experience
Melody of Memories Ticket
$200

The melody of Memories Sponsorship honors all those who are missed and loved and even though they are not with us remembered every day, while helping Unlost United continue the mission of hope, healing and safety.


1 Ticket - Meet & Greet - $200

  • Admission to Nashville Songs and Stories Fundraiser
  • VIP Meet & Greet access
  • Candle lit at the tribute table in honor of loved ones
  • Recognition in the event program and during the evening
  • Name included on tribute display

Contribution is fully tax-deductible under Unlost United, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Melody of Memories 4 Ticket Combo
$600

The Melody of Memories Sponsorship honors all those who are missed and loved and even though they are not with us remembered every day, while helping Unlost United continue the mission of hope, healing and safety.


4 Ticket - Meet & Greet - $600

  • Admission to Nashville Songs and Stories Fundraiser
  • VIP Meet & Greet access
  • Candle lit at the tribute table in honor of loved ones
  • Recognition in the event program and during the evening
  • Name included on tribute display

Contribution is fully tax-deductible under Unlost United, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

$

