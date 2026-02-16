Nasri Academy 2026 Silent Auction

“Can you come to my house for a playdate?” If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard that… from current students and children from years past, I’d already have my own auction table! Well, now it’s finally happening.





This Teacher Treat is your child’s chance to bid on a real-life playdate with their favorite teacher, hosted right in the comfort of your own home.





I will come to your house on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, for a fun-filled playdate with your child and immediate family.

Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy the fun, or take advantage of this opportunity to step out, relax, or enjoy a well-deserved date night knowing your child is with someone they know and trust.





Available Time Options (winner chooses one):

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (perfect for a date night!)





This experience is designed for children in my current class or from previous years and is intended for one family household. It promises a joyful, memorable playdate filled with games, laughter, and special moments your child will be talking about long after the day is over.





Bid high, bid happy, and make your child’s playdate dreams come true!



