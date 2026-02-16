Nasri Academy 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Cheer on Vegas’s hometown heroes in style! This package includes two tickets to an upcoming Vegas Golden Knights game (specific date to be determined) plus exclusive team swag to show your Knights pride. Experience the energy, excitement, and unforgettable atmosphere of live NHL action at The Fortress! Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks - March 30, 2026
Starting bid
Cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Seattle Kraken on April 15, 2026! This package includes two seats in Section 4, Row U, Seats 3 & 4—fantastic views for an unforgettable night of NHL action.
Feel the energy of The Fortress and watch the Knights battle it out live!
Value: $450
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate Hawaiian getaway with a stay in a stunning 2-Bedroom Signature Suite at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences. Nestled along the breathtaking coastline of Kauai, this luxury resort offers refined island living, ocean views, world-class amenities, and unforgettable sunsets.
Valuation: $17,805
📅 Optional Weeks (Based on Availability – Unit is in Rental Pool):
These five weeks are not guaranteed but may be secured (subject to availability) at no additional charge if coordinated immediately after the winner is selected.
Starting bid
Discover a stunning retreat in the heart of Newport Beach, CA—a picturesque haven just moments from the serene shores of the Pacific Ocean. This exquisite property boasts an array of luxurious amenities, making it the perfect sanctuary for you and your loved ones.
Retail Value: $7000
Key Features:
Whether you're looking for a family home or a weekend getaway, this beautiful house in Newport Beach promises an unparalleled lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of coastal paradise!
Note: This property is more than just a house—it's a lifestyle waiting to be experienced. Act now to secure your slice of Newport Beach bliss!
Starting bid
Experience the electric energy of EDC Las Vegas in true VIP style! This package includes two 3-day VIP guest list passes for May 15–17, 2026. VIP perks elevate your festival experience with enhanced viewing areas, premium amenities, and exclusive spaces throughout the festival grounds.
✨ Must be 21+
✨ Wristbands issued closer to show dates
✨ General parking included
✨ Plus an EDC-themed goodie basket for the ultimate festival prep!
With a retail value of approximately $1,500, this is your chance to dance the night away under the electric sky in unforgettable fashion.
Starting bid
Take control of your health with an in-depth, data-driven wellness evaluation. This comprehensive package includes:
With a retail value of $3,000, this personalized evaluation provides powerful insights to optimize your health, performance, and longevity.
Starting bid
Lift, tone, and rejuvenate with four Emface treatments. This cutting-edge, non-invasive facial therapy simultaneously targets skin and muscle to reduce wrinkles and improve facial definition—no needles, no downtime.
Achieve a refreshed, natural-looking glow with this advanced aesthetic treatment package.
Value: $2,000
Starting bid
Capture life’s special moments with this Silver Photography Package by Zarah Carrello. This session includes up to 30 minutes of shooting time and 15 high-resolution, artistically edited digital images. Perfect for family portraits, milestone celebrations, or professional headshots. Create lasting memories with beautiful, professional imagery.
Silver package: This session includes:
up to 30mins. shooting time
15 high resolution artistically edited images
Expires February 2028
Starting bid
Serve up some fun with 1 hour of court time at Vegas Indoor Pickleball — the perfect climate-controlled venue to enjoy the game year-round. This package also includes a pickleball set featuring two high-quality Onix paddles and three pickleballs, so you’ll be ready to rally right away. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned player, this is everything you need for an exciting match on the court!
Starting bid
Enjoy a romantic and classic Las Vegas dining experience at Hugo’s Cellar. This dinner for two features elegant cuisine and old-school charm in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.
Please note: Gratuity and alcohol are not included. No holiday reservations. Date to be mutually agreed upon.
A perfect evening out filled with exceptional service and timeless ambiance.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Tamba isn’t just dinner — it’s an experience. Located in the heart of Town Square Las Vegas, Tamba reimagines contemporary Indian dining with bold flavors, innovative techniques, and the vibrant spirit of India.
This $500 gift card (no expiration!) invites you to indulge in elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a beautifully designed atmosphere perfect for a special evening out.
Starting bid
Buy a reserved parking space in the Nasri parking lot for days when events are being held at the school. Auctioning for a reserved parking spot at a school offers unmatched convenience and peace of mind. It saves time during events, eliminates the stress of searching for parking, and provides easy access in all weather conditions. A reserved spot makes daily routines smoother while supporting the school through a meaningful contribution.
Starting bid
Capture the magical moments on stage from the front row in 4 reserved seats at Nasri Academy. Auction for reserved seating at the school auditorium to ensure a comfortable and unobstructed view of performances. Having designated seats allows one to focus fully on supporting the students without the stress of arriving early or searching for available seating. It also makes the experience more enjoyable and accessible, especially for family members who want to share in this special moment and celebrate the students’ hard work.
Starting bid
Spend the day with Ms. Balaban and Dr. Honeck learning what a School Director does. Arrangement will be made for lunch.
Starting bid
WHAT YOU GET:
For one day, ONE student will be “transformed” into a teacher!
That’s right! - the rights and responsibilities of being a teacher at Nasri Academy will be conferred upon ONE fortunate student for ONE whole day to:
*within acceptable parameters
Starting bid
Indulge in an elegant afternoon of High Tea at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where refined ambiance meets breathtaking views of the Strip. Savor a curated selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite pastries in a serene, sophisticated setting. Elevate the experience by arriving in style via private limousine, making this a truly unforgettable and glamorous outing perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a touch of timeless luxury.
Starting bid
Indulge in an elegant afternoon of High Tea at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where refined ambiance meets breathtaking views of the Strip. Savor a curated selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite pastries in a serene, sophisticated setting. Elevate the experience by arriving in style via private limousine, making this a truly unforgettable and glamorous outing perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a touch of timeless luxury.
Starting bid
Indulge in an elegant afternoon of High Tea at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where refined ambiance meets breathtaking views of the Strip. Savor a curated selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite pastries in a serene, sophisticated setting. Elevate the experience by arriving in style via private limousine, making this a truly unforgettable and glamorous outing perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a touch of timeless luxury.
Starting bid
Indulge in an elegant afternoon of High Tea at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where refined ambiance meets breathtaking views of the Strip. Savor a curated selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite pastries in a serene, sophisticated setting. Elevate the experience by arriving in style via private limousine, making this a truly unforgettable and glamorous outing perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a touch of timeless luxury.
Starting bid
One lucky student (plus a friend!) will enjoy a purr-fect Saturday afternoon at the Cat Café inside Hearts Alive Village!
Join Mrs. Hansen and Miss Jones at 12:00 PM for a cozy, cat-filled outing at 1750 S Rainbow Blvd #4. Spend time relaxing, playing with adorable adoptable cats, and enjoying a memorable experience outside the classroom.
This special experience is designed for one student and one friend — the perfect chance to unwind, laugh, and make sweet feline memories together!
Starting bid
Putt your way to bragging rights in this mini golf experience with Dr. Honeck! Enjoy a fun-filled round of mini golf packed with laughs, friendly competition, and plenty of unforgettable moments. Whether you’re sinking hole-in-ones or cheering on a friend, this experience is all about connection, conversation, and a little playful challenge.
This experience is good for 2 students. We will meet at Popstroke, Town Square (6617 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV). The date will be arranged on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.
Looks to be a Tee-rific afternoon!
Starting bid
“Can you come to my house for a playdate?” If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard that… from current students and children from years past, I’d already have my own auction table! Well, now it’s finally happening.
This Teacher Treat is your child’s chance to bid on a real-life playdate with their favorite teacher, hosted right in the comfort of your own home.
I will come to your house on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, for a fun-filled playdate with your child and immediate family.
Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy the fun, or take advantage of this opportunity to step out, relax, or enjoy a well-deserved date night knowing your child is with someone they know and trust.
Available Time Options (winner chooses one):
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (perfect for a date night!)
This experience is designed for children in my current class or from previous years and is intended for one family household. It promises a joyful, memorable playdate filled with games, laughter, and special moments your child will be talking about long after the day is over.
Bid high, bid happy, and make your child’s playdate dreams come true!
Starting bid
Give your child a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite songs are made with an exclusive, hands-on studio experience right here at school! In this guided session, students will step into the role of a real music creator and learn the full journey of a song—from the first idea to the final polished track.
Students will explore:
At the end of the session, each student will receive a finished digital audio file of their song—perfect to share with friends and family and keep as a lasting memory of their creative work.
Whether your child dreams of being a musician or is just curious about how music is made, this is a unique opportunity to create, learn, and have fun in a real studio environment!
Starting bid
Give your child a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite songs are made with an exclusive, hands-on studio experience right here at school! In this guided session, students will step into the role of a real music creator and learn the full journey of a song—from the first idea to the final polished track.
Students will explore:
At the end of the session, each student will receive a finished digital audio file of their song—perfect to share with friends and family and keep as a lasting memory of their creative work.
Whether your child dreams of being a musician or is just curious about how music is made, this is a unique opportunity to create, learn, and have fun in a real studio environment!
Starting bid
Give your child a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite songs are made with an exclusive, hands-on studio experience right here at school! In this guided session, students will step into the role of a real music creator and learn the full journey of a song—from the first idea to the final polished track.
Students will explore:
At the end of the session, each student will receive a finished digital audio file of their song—perfect to share with friends and family and keep as a lasting memory of their creative work.
Whether your child dreams of being a musician or is just curious about how music is made, this is a unique opportunity to create, learn, and have fun in a real studio environment!
Starting bid
Give your child a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite songs are made with an exclusive, hands-on studio experience right here at school! In this guided session, students will step into the role of a real music creator and learn the full journey of a song—from the first idea to the final polished track.
Students will explore:
At the end of the session, each student will receive a finished digital audio file of their song—perfect to share with friends and family and keep as a lasting memory of their creative work.
Whether your child dreams of being a musician or is just curious about how music is made, this is a unique opportunity to create, learn, and have fun in a real studio environment!
Starting bid
Get creative and crafty with Mx. Peerenboom! Does your child love small, cute, stuffed animals?
Have they ever expressed the desire to make one for themselves?
Then bid on Mx. Peerenboom's teacher treat!
In this hands-on class, three students (1 per auction item) will have the opportunity to learn the basics of crocheting while creating their very own Wooble amigurumi animal to take home. This teacher treat is available to students ages 7+, and each spot will be bid on individually starting at $50. With step-by-step guidance and encouragement, students will turn bundles of yarn into a cuddly creature! Students will meet after school in Mx. Peerenboom's classroom for about an hour a day until their own project is finished.
What is included:
-All Supplies! Yarns, Hooks, Patterns, eyes, etc.
-Students will be able to keep the hook they use as well as any extra supplies left over for other potential projects!
-Instruction at the pace of each student.
Students are able to choose the following animals: Flamingo, Hamster, Bear, Dinosaur, Narwal, Fox, Frog, Penguin, Racoon, and a Cat with a fish bib.
No experience needed!! Just curiosity, creativity, and perseverance to finish the project!!
Starting bid
Get creative and crafty with Mx. Peerenboom! Does your child love small, cute, stuffed animals?
Have they ever expressed the desire to make one for themselves?
Then bid on Mx. Peerenboom's teacher treat!
In this hands-on class, three students (1 per auction item) will have the opportunity to learn the basics of crocheting while creating their very own Wooble amigurumi animal to take home. This teacher treat is available to students ages 7+, and each spot will be bid on individually starting at $50. With step-by-step guidance and encouragement, students will turn bundles of yarn into a cuddly creature! Students will meet after school in Mx. Peerenboom's classroom for about an hour a day until their own project is finished.
What is included:
-All Supplies! Yarns, Hooks, Patterns, eyes, etc.
-Students will be able to keep the hook they use as well as any extra supplies left over for other potential projects!
-Instruction at the pace of each student.
Students are able to choose the following animals: Flamingo, Hamster, Bear, Dinosaur, Narwal, Fox, Frog, Penguin, Racoon, and a Cat with a fish bib.
No experience needed!! Just curiosity, creativity, and perseverance to finish the project!!
Starting bid
Get creative and crafty with Mx. Peerenboom! Does your child love small, cute, stuffed animals?
Have they ever expressed the desire to make one for themselves?
Then bid on Mx. Peerenboom's teacher treat!
In this hands-on class, three students (1 per auction item) will have the opportunity to learn the basics of crocheting while creating their very own Wooble amigurumi animal to take home. This teacher treat is available to students ages 7+, and each spot will be bid on individually starting at $50. With step-by-step guidance and encouragement, students will turn bundles of yarn into a cuddly creature! Students will meet after school in Mx. Peerenboom's classroom for about an hour a day until their own project is finished.
What is included:
-All Supplies! Yarns, Hooks, Patterns, eyes, etc.
-Students will be able to keep the hook they use as well as any extra supplies left over for other potential projects!
-Instruction at the pace of each student.
Students are able to choose the following animals: Flamingo, Hamster, Bear, Dinosaur, Narwal, Fox, Frog, Penguin, Racoon, and a Cat with a fish bib.
No experience needed!! Just curiosity, creativity, and perseverance to finish the project!!
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and creative Craft Day happening on a Wednesday after school! Students will spend 1.5 hours making friendship bracelets, exploring colorful yarn art, and creating a variety of other hands-on crafts. It’s the perfect midweek activity to unwind, express creativity, and spend quality time crafting with friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and creative Craft Day happening on a Wednesday after school! Students will spend 1.5 hours making friendship bracelets, exploring colorful yarn art, and creating a variety of other hands-on crafts. It’s the perfect midweek activity to unwind, express creativity, and spend quality time crafting with friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and creative Craft Day happening on a Wednesday after school! Students will spend 1.5 hours making friendship bracelets, exploring colorful yarn art, and creating a variety of other hands-on crafts. It’s the perfect midweek activity to unwind, express creativity, and spend quality time crafting with friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
Starting bid
Winners will enjoy a fun, hands-on sewing experience creating their very own triangle travel pillow with Mrs. Covington! Perfect for road trips, flights, sleepovers, or cozy reading time at home!
All supplies and materials will be provided, so participants can simply show up ready to create. Students are also welcome to bring their own sewing machine or a favorite fabric if they’d like to personalize their project even more.
This guided session is a wonderful opportunity to build sewing skills, express creativity, and leave with a handmade, practical item they’ll actually use and love.
Starting bid
Winners will enjoy a fun, hands-on sewing experience creating their very own triangle travel pillow with Mrs. Covington! Perfect for road trips, flights, sleepovers, or cozy reading time at home!
All supplies and materials will be provided, so participants can simply show up ready to create. Students are also welcome to bring their own sewing machine or a favorite fabric if they’d like to personalize their project even more.
This guided session is a wonderful opportunity to build sewing skills, express creativity, and leave with a handmade, practical item they’ll actually use and love.
Starting bid
Winners will enjoy a fun, hands-on sewing experience creating their very own triangle travel pillow with Mrs. Covington! Perfect for road trips, flights, sleepovers, or cozy reading time at home!
All supplies and materials will be provided, so participants can simply show up ready to create. Students are also welcome to bring their own sewing machine or a favorite fabric if they’d like to personalize their project even more.
This guided session is a wonderful opportunity to build sewing skills, express creativity, and leave with a handmade, practical item they’ll actually use and love.
Starting bid
Winners will enjoy a fun, hands-on sewing experience creating their very own triangle travel pillow with Mrs. Covington! Perfect for road trips, flights, sleepovers, or cozy reading time at home!
All supplies and materials will be provided, so participants can simply show up ready to create. Students are also welcome to bring their own sewing machine or a favorite fabric if they’d like to personalize their project even more.
This guided session is a wonderful opportunity to build sewing skills, express creativity, and leave with a handmade, practical item they’ll actually use and love.
Starting bid
We invite the parents of lower school students to bid on a Springs Preserve meetup Saturday, April 11, 9am to noon. Your child and another child, chosen by your child, will meet Mrs. Jensen, Mr. Kubetz, and Mrs. Kidd at Springs Preserve where they will spend 3 hours touring the park. This is for the top three bidders. (6 children total)
Starting bid
We invite the parents of lower school students to bid on a Springs Preserve meetup Saturday, April 11, 9am to noon. Your child and another child, chosen by your child, will meet Mrs. Jensen, Mr. Kubetz, and Mrs. Kidd at Springs Preserve where they will spend 3 hours touring the park. This is for the top three bidders. (6 children total)
Starting bid
We invite the parents of lower school students to bid on a Springs Preserve meetup Saturday, April 11, 9am to noon. Your child and another child, chosen by your child, will meet Mrs. Jensen, Mr. Kubetz, and Mrs. Kidd at Springs Preserve where they will spend 3 hours touring the park. This is for the top three bidders. (6 children total)
Starting bid
Hosted by Ms. Melchor & Ms. Fallico
A special Saturday just for two lucky children and a guest each!
When: Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Nasri Academy
What’s included:
*A small, fun group of 4 children with 2 teachers
*Activities planned based on the children’s interests
*Snack and lunch provided by the families
How it works:
*The two highest bidders win
*Each winning child may bring one friend or sibling
*Once winners are confirmed, we’ll design a custom Super Saturday playdate
Bid now and give your child a Super Saturday to remember!
Starting bid
Hosted by Ms. Melchor & Ms. Fallico
A special Saturday just for two lucky children and a guest each!
When: Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Nasri Academy
What’s included:
*A small, fun group of 4 children with 2 teachers
*Activities planned based on the children’s interests
*Snack and lunch provided by the families
How it works:
*The two highest bidders win
*Each winning child may bring one friend or sibling
*Once winners are confirmed, we’ll design a custom Super Saturday playdate
Bid now and give your child a Super Saturday to remember!
Starting bid
Delight your little learner with a gift basket filled with fun, hands-on toys all centered around vehicles and transportation! From colorful cars and trucks to planes, trains, and construction vehicles, this collection sparks imagination while supporting fine motor skills and early problem-solving. Perfect for preschoolers who love things that go, this exciting bundle promises hours of creative play and adventure on the move.
Starting bid
Level up the fun with a gift basket packed full of Minecraft-themed toys! Featuring fan-favorite characters, figures, and accessories inspired by the hit game Minecraft, this bundle is perfect for young builders and adventurers. Whether recreating epic battles or designing imaginative worlds, this exciting collection brings the pixelated universe to life beyond the screen.
Starting bid
Bring everyone together with a gift basket filled with fun activities the whole family will love! Packed with games, treats, and creative surprises, this bundle is designed to spark laughter, connection, and quality time. Whether it’s family game night, a movie evening, or a hands-on project together, this basket is the perfect recipe for making lasting memories.
Starting bid
Inspire curiosity and creativity with a gift basket filled with exciting STEM-themed activities! Packed with hands-on experiments, building challenges, puzzles, and brain-boosting kits, this collection encourages exploration in science, technology, engineering, and math. Perfect for young innovators and problem-solvers, this engaging bundle makes learning fun while sparking imagination and critical thinking skills.
Starting bid
Challenge your mind and enjoy hours of screen-free fun with a gift basket filled with engaging puzzles! Featuring a variety of brainteasers, jigsaw puzzles, and logic games, this collection offers something for every age and skill level. Perfect for quiet afternoons or family game time, this thoughtful bundle delivers entertainment that sharpens focus and brings a satisfying sense of accomplishment.
Starting bid
Spark creativity and hands-on learning with a gift basket filled with educational favorites from Lakeshore Learning Materials. Packed with engaging games, activity kits, and classroom-quality resources, this bundle encourages skill-building in reading, math, problem-solving, and creativity. Perfect for curious learners, this thoughtful basket makes learning both fun and meaningful at home or in the classroom.
Starting bid
$50 Fandango Gift Card and movie treats - candy and popcorn! Everything you need for a movie date!
Starting bid
Step into the action-packed world of John Wick with this thrilling gift basket featuring two VIP tickets to the immersive The John Wick Experience. Enjoy exclusive access as you dive into the stylish, high-intensity universe inspired by the iconic films. The basket also includes themed merchandise from the series, making it the ultimate package for any fan ready to embrace their inner assassin — in true Wick fashion.
Starting bid
Fall in love all over again with a Twilight-themed gift basket inspired by the unforgettable world of The Twilight Saga. Filled with fan-favorite merchandise, keepsakes, and cozy treats, this enchanting bundle celebrates the romance, adventure, and supernatural drama of Bella, Edward, and Jacob. Perfect for longtime fans or new admirers, it’s a dreamy collection that captures the magic of Forks and beyond.
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