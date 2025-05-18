Nassau County Federation of Republican Women

Nassau County Federation of Republican Women

Nassau County Federation of Republican Women Membership 2025

$50

Renews yearly on: January 2

Interested in joining the Nassau County Federation of Republican Women? Membership is open to registered Republican women residing in Nassau County, NY who are passionate about making a difference in their community and supporting conservative values. 🗓️ Annual dues are required and due by January 2nd each year. ❗️Please note: All memberships are final sale and non-refundable. You are not required to leave a tip for Zeffy, however it does support them in hosting us and our fundraisers.
