MARUSYA CHURAI by Liudmyla Kolosovych (Theatre performance)

About this event
Enjoy the Theatre. Complimentary food and drinks.
Uber or carsharing, Parking is not included. For parking, please chose the VIP ticket option.
After party is not included,
There is guest screening and possible entry restrictions at the venue.
Reserved Seats, Complimentary food and drinks,
VIP parking, After party, Autograph session.
There is guest screening and possible entry restrictions at the venue.
Reserved Seats, Complimentary food and drinks,
VIP parking, After party, Autograph session.
Special souvenirs.
There is guest screening and possible entry restrictions at the venue.
$
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