NATC 1-Year Anniversary

Teaching Available 6PM-7PM Only

Here's how Open Play works: unlike our other events, you won't have a dedicated seat for three hours. Instead, you'll rotate out after every two rounds so everyone gets a chance to play. Once you've rotated out, you're welcome to jump back into a new game if there's an open spot — or browse the shops, grab food and drinks, and enjoy other activities while you wait for one.





Since this is our anniversary, we want our volunteers to celebrate too! That means formal teaching will only be available during the first hour (6PM–7 PM). If you're new to mahjong and want to learn, please plan to arrive during the first hour.





100% of mahjong ticket revenue will be donated to Border Angels.