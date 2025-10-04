Nate's Next Kid Up 2nd Annual Hooks of Hope Fishing Tournament

4226 Laguna Shores Rd

Corpus Christi, TX 78418, USA

Hooks of Hope Team of 4
$400
Nate's Next Kid Up Hooks of Hope Team Registration

Side Pot Biggest Red
$50

Biggest Red

Side Pot Biggest Trout
$50

Biggest Trout

Side Pot Most Spots
$50

Most Spots on Red Fish

Mission Control Sponsor
$7,500

*Your Company Banner displayed at Tournament Site

*Your Company Name on the Fishing Event Banner

*Recognition at Tournament Awards Ceremony

*Recognition on Website and Social Media

*Recognition on Flyers

*(2) Team and 50 Raffle Tickets

*Team Swag Bags

Lone Star Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

*Your Company Banner displayed at Tournament Site

*Your Company Name on the Fishing Event Banner

*Recognition at Tournament Awards Ceremony

*Recognition on Website and Social Media

*(2) Team and 50 Raffle Tickets

*Team Swag Bags

Rocket Booster Sponsor
$3,000

*Your Company Banner displayed at Tournament Site

*Your Company Name on the Fishing Event Banner

*Recognition at Tournament Awards Ceremony

*Recognition on Website and Social Media

*(2) Team and 25 Raffle Tickets

*Team Swag Bags

Pathfinder Sponsor
$2,000

*Your Company Banner displayed at Tournament Site

*Your Company Name on the Fishing Event Banner

*Recognition at Tournament Awards Ceremony

*Recognition on Website and Social Media

*(1) Team and 20 Raffle Tickets

*Team Swag Bag

Alamo Defender Sponsor
$1,000

*Your Company Banner displayed at Tournament Site

*Your Company Name on the Fishing Event Banner

*Recognition at Tournament Awards Ceremony

*(1) Team and 5 Raffle Tickets

*Team Swag Bag

Star Gazer Sponsor
$500

*(1) Team and 5 Raffle Tickets

*Team Swag Bag

