Nate's Next Kid Up "Fuel the Dream" Above the Clouds

3700 Ocean Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78411, USA

Beacon Sponsor
$10,000

Shining the brightest light for youth futures
1 Premium VIP Table (10 guests)
30 drink tickets
Special VIP Swag Bags for all guests at your table
Premier logo placement on:
o Stage signage
o Gala program
o Website & social media
Verbal recognition during the event
Full-page ad in printed/digital program
Featured mention in press releases & newsletters
Optional sponsor-branded signage at the event

Flame Sponsor
$8,000

Fueling long-term transformation
1 VIP Table (10 guests)
25 drink tickets
Special VIP Swag Bags for all guests at your table
Logo on screens, signage, and program
Verbal recognition from stage
Half-page ad in printed/digital program
Recognition on website and social media

Torchbearer Sponsor
$5,000

Carrying the light of opportunity forward
1 Table of 10
20 drink tickets
Swag Bags for all guests
Logo in program and on event signage
Quarter-page ad in printed/digital program
Mention on website and social media

Ignite Sponsor
$3,000

Helping launch dreams into action
1 Table of 8
16 drink tickets
Swag Bags for attendees
Name listed in the event program
Recognition on event website and social media

*Interactive Feature Sponsor (4 Available)

*Banner Recognition

Spark Sponsor
$1,000

Spark Sponsor – $1,000
Every spark fuels a dream
Table for 8
12 drink tickets
Swag Bags for 4 attendees
Name listed in the event program-Media

Individual Ticket
$75

Includes:
Event entry

* Dinner
2 drink ticket

Limited Quantities Available

