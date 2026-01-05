Nate's Next Kid Up "Fuel the Dream" Above the Clouds

Hosted by
About this event
Shining the brightest light for youth futures
• 1 Premium VIP Table (10 guests)
• 30 drink tickets
• Special VIP Swag Bags for all guests at your table
• Premier logo placement on:
o Stage signage
o Gala program
o Website & social media
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Full-page ad in printed/digital program
• Featured mention in press releases & newsletters
• Optional sponsor-branded signage at the event
Fueling long-term transformation
• 1 VIP Table (10 guests)
• 25 drink tickets
• Special VIP Swag Bags for all guests at your table
• Logo on screens, signage, and program
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Half-page ad in printed/digital program
• Recognition on website and social media
Carrying the light of opportunity forward
• 1 Table of 10
• 20 drink tickets
• Swag Bags for all guests
• Logo in program and on event signage
• Quarter-page ad in printed/digital program
• Mention on website and social media
Helping launch dreams into action
• 1 Table of 8
• 16 drink tickets
• Swag Bags for attendees
• Name listed in the event program
• Recognition on event website and social media
*Interactive Feature Sponsor (4 Available)
*Banner Recognition
Spark Sponsor – $1,000
Every spark fuels a dream
• Table for 8
• 12 drink tickets
• Swag Bags for 4 attendees
• Name listed in the event program-Media
Includes:
• Event entry
* Dinner
• 2 drink ticket
Limited Quantities Available
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!