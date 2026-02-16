Nathan Norris Kreidenweis Foundation

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Nathan Norris Kreidenweis Foundation

About this raffle

Nathan Norris Kreidenweis Foundation's Annual Fundraiser 2026 at the Franklin County Country Club

Single Ticket
$100

This donation will provide one meal at the event as well as an opportunities for door prizes. You do NOT need to be present to win. If you are not present, you will be notified on March 28th if you won a door prize.

Ticket Bundle 2
$200
This includes 3 tickets

Buy 2 tickets and get one ticket free. This donation will provides 2 meals at the event as well as 3 times the opportunities for door prizes. You do not need to be present to win. If you are not present, you will be notified on March 28th if you won a door prize.

Ticket Bundle 3
$500
This includes 10 tickets

Buy 5 tickets and get 5 free. This notation will provide 5 meals at the event as well as 10 times the opportunities for door prizes. You do not need to be present to win. If you are not present, you will be notified on March 28th if you won a door prize.

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