Nathan Norris Kreidenweis Foundation's Annual Fundraiser 2026 at the Franklin County Country Club

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About this raffle
This donation will provide one meal at the event as well as an opportunities for door prizes. You do NOT need to be present to win. If you are not present, you will be notified on March 28th if you won a door prize.
Buy 2 tickets and get one ticket free. This donation will provides 2 meals at the event as well as 3 times the opportunities for door prizes. You do not need to be present to win. If you are not present, you will be notified on March 28th if you won a door prize.
Buy 5 tickets and get 5 free. This notation will provide 5 meals at the event as well as 10 times the opportunities for door prizes. You do not need to be present to win. If you are not present, you will be notified on March 28th if you won a door prize.
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