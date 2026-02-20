Nathan Norris Kreidenweis Foundation's Silent Auction

Bring the expertise of Whiskey House Nashville right to your home. 12 distinct, delicious, single-ounce pours selected by Whiskey House Nashville. This set of unique and highly sought-after whiskies is made for good friends to enjoy at home together! (Each of the 12 bottles is equivalent to three Whiskey House tasting pours.) The selection features hand-picked single barrels and special releases chosen specifically for this experience. Must be 21 to bid.