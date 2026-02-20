Nathan Norris Kreidenweis Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
3 Bedroom 2 Bath house, 10 minutes from Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake near Livingston Tn. Beds for 8 people. 1 King bedroom, 1 Queen bedroom and 1Full with 2 bunks bedroom. Hot tub, many outdoor sitting spots with great view of the lake. Beautifully decorated interior. Must call to book April 2026 through March 2027. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Must call for a Tee time. Subject to availability. One year from March 27, 2026 to setup and play.
Starting bid
Glen Deveron 16 Year Old Scotch Whisky. Must be 21 to bid.
Starting bid
Must call for a Tee time. Subject to availability. One year from March 27, 2026 to setup and play.
Starting bid
3 king bedrooms, 3 bathroom fully stocked house with hot tub. Lots of outdoor beautiful views, lovely finishings inside as well. Must call to book April-May or August-September 2026. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Professional guide Jeff Keith will provide a full day of fly fishing on the Holston or Clinch River. Must call to schedule. Subject to availability. Lunch and all equipment provided
Starting bid
3-month paid membership, 24 hour access gym with classes.
Starting bid
Old Order Amish Basket from Ethridge TN
Contains: 1 large basket, 1 medium basket, 1 lazy Susan basket, cutting board, rolling pin, Leather toiletry bag, blackberry jam, strawberry jelly, white oak ink pen, goats milk candle, soap and lotion
Starting bid
Matt Kreidenweis will guide a drift on the Elk River starting from the Tims Ford Dam and ending at Farris Creek. The drift is for 2 people in a Flycraft drift boat. You can fish or just enjoy the scenery. A fresh Lunch will be cooked river-side half way down the float path. Plan for 8 hours. All food and drinks included. Date subject to availability.
Starting bid
Whiskey House Special Selection
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel - Barrel Proof - Tennessee Whiskey 750ml
Each year, Whiskey House founder, John “JB” Brittle, picks two Jack Daniel barrels on his birthday. Like each Whiskey House single-barrel pick, this Tennessee Whiskey celebrating JB’s 62nd birthday is fabulous! 128.5 proof, but doesn’t drink that hot. You’ll love it! Must be 21 to bid
Starting bid
Whiskey House Special Selection (purple)
Old Dominick Single Barrel - Straight Bourbon Whiskey 750ml
We love Old Dominick made “just down the road” in Memphis! This delicious single-barrel is 7 years old and 123.59 proof. We picked it with the team at Frugal MacDoogal and our bourbon-loving friends, the Bourbonites! Must be 21 to bid.
Starting bid
Bring the expertise of Whiskey House Nashville right to your home. 12 distinct, delicious, single-ounce pours selected by Whiskey House Nashville. This set of unique and highly sought-after whiskies is made for good friends to enjoy at home together! (Each of the 12 bottles is equivalent to three Whiskey House tasting pours.) The selection features hand-picked single barrels and special releases chosen specifically for this experience. Must be 21 to bid.
Starting bid
You must view this item in person. Come to the Franklin County Country Club on Friday March 27th between 6 & 9 to view this item OR Contact Pam at 615-390-4004 by text or call for information if you cannot be present.
Starting bid
Beautiful end table designed for the National Wild Turkey Federation. Wood and metal accents. Great addition to any room.
Starting bid
Beautiful wood and metal accent table with storage designed for the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Starting bid
Steel Massage has donated a 30-minute targeted relief massage. They are located at 411 S Jefferson Street Winchester. Just let them know what hurts and they will make it better!
Starting bid
Portrait session fee with Cherielynn Photography in Tullahoma. Session can Be on location of your choice.
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