Natia’s presents, “Island Style Christmas” in Independence

Tickets are $15 for anyone over 5 years old. Tickets sales are final.
Tickets are $15 for anyone over 5 years old. Tickets sales are final.
Admit. & Dinner Bowl
$25
Anyone over 5 years old. Tickets include a dinner bowl and drink. All ticket sales are final. Bowl includes BBQ Chicken, Mac salad or potato salad and rice.
Anyone over 5 years old. Tickets include a dinner bowl and drink. All ticket sales are final. Bowl includes BBQ Chicken, Mac salad or potato salad and rice.
Admit. & Dinner Plate
$35
Anyone over 5 years old. Tickets include a dinner plate and drink. All ticket sales are final. Plate includes BBQ Chicken, BBQ pork, ham, rice, Mac salad or potato salad.
Anyone over 5 years old. Tickets include a dinner plate and drink. All ticket sales are final. Plate includes BBQ Chicken, BBQ pork, ham, rice, Mac salad or potato salad.
Table of 8
$300
Anyone over 1 years old. Great seats up front and a round table to enjoy your meal with family and friends. Tickets include a dinner plate, dessert and drink. All ticket sales are final. Plate includes BBQ Chicken, BBQ pork, ham, rice, Mac salad or potato salad and a beverage.
Anyone over 1 years old. Great seats up front and a round table to enjoy your meal with family and friends. Tickets include a dinner plate, dessert and drink. All ticket sales are final. Plate includes BBQ Chicken, BBQ pork, ham, rice, Mac salad or potato salad and a beverage.
Kids Admit
$20
For kids 2-5 years old. If you purchase this ticket and kids are older than 5 you will pay the difference of the door price. Price includes a small kids plate. All ticket sales are final.
For kids 2-5 years old. If you purchase this ticket and kids are older than 5 you will pay the difference of the door price. Price includes a small kids plate. All ticket sales are final.
Donation
$50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!