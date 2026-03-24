Nation of Patriots - Oklahoma's Shop

Nation of Patriots - Oklahoma

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Nation of Patriots - Oklahoma

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America - United Patriot Tour Shirt item
America - United Patriot Tour Shirt item
America - United Patriot Tour Shirt
$20

Uniting America Since 2009 by bringing Americans together to support disabled veterans and their families. In over 130 towns and cities, 50 states for over 120 days, Americans from all walks of life drop what they're doing to join the Patriot Tour. If you have ever participated in this event...this shirt is for you!

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2023 NE Patriot Tour T-Shirt item
2023 NE Patriot Tour T-Shirt
$10

14 years of escorting American Flags around the nation. 14 years of bringing Americans together in celebration of all that we love about the U.S. and in honor and support of those brave who are willing to defend it. Celebrating our host city this year - Omaha, Nebraska!

This shirt was inspired by our pride for America, our support of our Military members, Past, Present, and Fallen, and our pride for this organization. We hope that you wear this shirt with the same pride we take in all of what we do.

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Patriot Tour Patch item
Patriot Tour Patch
$12

The shield and wings. Don’t forget the rockers!
Dimensions: 3.5in x 3in

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Patriot Tour Bag item
Patriot Tour Bag
$12

The official Tour carrying bag. From the Tour, to the beach, to anywhere on the go, this bag's what you need!

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Patriot Tour Keychain item
Patriot Tour Keychain
$5

Proudly display your campaign ribbon on the side lace of your vest or as a keychain. Each keychain has an additional beaded choice of POW/MIA, Purple Heart or American Flag.

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15th Anniversary Patriot Tour T-shirt item
15th Anniversary Patriot Tour T-shirt
$15

15 years of raising support to help military families. 15 YEARS! We owe it all to you, our supporters. So this one's for you folks, thank you for a hell of a run and to many more!

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Patriot Tour Koozie
$1
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Nation of Patriots Tank
$15
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