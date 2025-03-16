National Alumnae Association Of Spelman College Columbia Maryland Chapter Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Select this option to pay the National dues and the local dues to NAASC Columbia, MD chapter. The chapter will remit your payment for National dues to NAASC.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
This fee will cover the local membership to NAASC Columbia, MD chapter. This option is for alumnae who hold a lifetime membership to NAASC or who has paid National dues directly to NAASC. Please send a receipt of your National dues payment to [email protected]
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
One time payment for Lifetime Membership to the national chapter of NAASC. Once paid in full, Lifetime Membership does not expire. Local dues must be paid.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Installments within a period not to exceed five (5) years. Once paid in full, Lifetime Membership does not expire. Local dues must be paid.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Alumnae whose class has not celebrated its first (5-year) reunion qualify for the "recent alumnae" level and will receive a 50% discount of the regular national membership rate and local chapter dues. Paid annually and expires at the end of the fiscal year.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
The most recent graduating class will receive a one-year complimentary membership.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing