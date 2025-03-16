National Alumnae Association Of Spelman College Columbia Maryland Chapter Memberships

Local and National Dues
$100

Select this option to pay the National dues and the local dues to NAASC Columbia, MD chapter.  The chapter will remit your payment for National dues to NAASC.

Local Dues Only
$50

This fee will cover the local membership to NAASC Columbia, MD chapter.  This option is for alumnae who hold a lifetime membership to NAASC or who has paid National dues directly to NAASC.  Please send a receipt of your National dues payment to [email protected]

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

One time payment for Lifetime Membership to the national chapter of NAASC. Once paid in full, Lifetime Membership does not expire. Local dues must be paid.

Lifetime Membership Installment
$200

Installments within a period not to exceed five (5) years. Once paid in full, Lifetime Membership does not expire.  Local dues must be paid.

Recent Alumnae Membership (graduted within the last 5 years)
$50

Alumnae whose class has not celebrated its first (5-year) reunion qualify for the "recent alumnae" level and will receive a 50% discount of the regular national membership rate and local chapter dues. Paid annually and expires at the end of the fiscal year.

New Graduate
free

The most recent graduating class will receive a one-year complimentary membership.

