National Association for Black Veterans Inc, Lexington District Branch 23 Memberships

Annual Membership (Veteran)
$40

Veterans MUST provide proof of service to the Chapter Commander and MUST complete the official physical membership application provided by NABVETS Chapter 23 before completing the online membership payment.

Annual Membership (Non-Veteran Associate)
$40

Two-Year Membership (Veteran)
$70

Two-Year Membership (Non-Veteran Associate)
$70

Three-Year Membership (Veteran)
$95

Three-Year Membership (Non-Veteran Associate)
$95

Silver Life Membership (Veteran)
$300

Silver Life Membership (Non-Veteran Associate)
$300

Gold Life Membership (Veteran)
$600

Gold Life Membership (Non-Veteran Associate)
$600

Diamond Life Membership (Veteran)
$1,200

Diamond Life Membership (Non-Veteran Associate)
$1,200

