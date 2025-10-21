Lexington-Fayette County Branch Fundraiser Shop

Offered by
Experience a full season of live performance with a Season Pair of Tickets (two seats per show) to UK Opera Theatre. Choose your date for each production and make every outing an occasion:
From powerful storytelling to a Broadway-style celebration, this season has something for everyone.
Why Purchase:
Value: $400 • Donated by: University of Kentucky Opera Theatre (412 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40515)
Fine print: Valid for two tickets to each listed 2025–2026 production. Performances run Oct 3, 2025 – Jun 21, 2026. Subject to availability; advance arrangements required. To redeem and select dates, contact Megh Jennings-Posner, Program Coordinator at [email protected] or (859) 257-4584. Not valid for productions outside the dates above. No cash value. Parking and concessions not included.
Bring the concert hall to you. Enjoy a private, 45-minute performance by Dr. Michael Preacely, an American baritone celebrated for his powerful voice and versatility across opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. With acclaimed roles in Phantom of the Opera, Tosca, and Porgy and Bess on major stages worldwide, Dr. Preacely delivers an unforgettable experience—perfect for house concerts, donor appreciation events, milestone celebrations, or a truly special gathering of friends.
Why Purchase:
Value: $2,500 • Donated by: Michael Preacely
Fine print:
Show your Bluegrass pride (or gift it!) with this Lexington CVB “VisitLEX” Gift Basket packed with local-flavor comforts and stylish essentials. Perfect for welcome gifts, housewarmings, or a fall refresh.
What’s inside:
From your first sip to your next trip, this basket blends cozy vibes with Lexington style.
Why Purchase:
Value: $126 • Donated by: Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Honor legacy and lift the next generation with a black, framed Ancestor Portrait featuring the names of the inaugural I Was Here “Nation Builder” Invitation to Respond Workshop participants from Operation Be You, Inc. Created in partnership with the I Was Here Project, this piece draws on the project’s Ancestor Spirit Portraits, photographing contemporary African Americans as archetypal ancestors, to fill a visual and historical void in our shared memory.
More than décor, this portrait is a living archive: it acknowledges unrecognized Nation Builders, invites reflection and dialogue, and celebrates the young women of Operation Be You as heirs to courage, creativity, and community. A striking, purpose-filled addition to a home, office, classroom, gallery, or civic space.
Why Purchase:
Value: $250 • Donated by: Operation Be You, Inc. & I Was Here (Georgetown, KY)
Add a marquee collectible to your UofL shelf: an autographed football signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm. In just two seasons back home, Brohm has reignited the Cards—ACC Title Game appearance (2023), back-to-back nine-win seasons, a thrilling 2024 Sun Bowl win, and national recognition as a Coach of the Year semifinalist. Across 12 seasons as a head coach, he’s posted an 85–52 record with 8 bowl appearances and a reputation as one of the game’s most innovative offensive minds. A perfect centerpiece for any Cards fan cave.
Why Purchase:
Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Louisville Athletic Department
Add a statement piece to your UofL collection: a Nike basketball autographed by Head Coach Pat Kelsey. In his Louisville debut (2024–25), Kelsey led the Cards to a 27–8 record (18–2 ACC), earned ACC Coach of the Year (2025), and returned the program to the NCAA Tournament. Across 13 seasons as a head coach (Winthrop, College of Charleston, Louisville), he’s compiled 288–130 with 11 conference championships and five NCAA Tournament bids. A display-ready collectible for every Cards fan.
Why Purchase:
Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Louisville
Add a pop of color and energy to your space with “Showtime”, a fine art print from Kayla Weber Art. Bold hues and expressive movement make this piece a versatile statement—perfect for a gallery wall, office refresh, or a thoughtful gift for the art lover in your life. Easy to frame and easy to love.
Why Purchase:
Value: $30 • Donated by: Kayla Weber Art
Bring texture, meaning, and movement to your space with a Haitian metal wall art piece featuring a willow tree with a perched bird—handcrafted from recycled oil drums. Sized 18” H x 12.5” W, it’s striking indoors and beautiful in a covered outdoor area. To sweeten the win, you’ll also receive a $50 gift card to Lucia’s World Emporium (328 N Ashland Ave, Lexington-Fayette) to pick out jewelry, textiles, home décor, and more.
Why Purchase:
Value: $125 • Donated by: Lucia’s World Emporium
Elevate everyday cooking and entertaining with a Pomegranate Kitchen Set featuring the brand’s elegant Fleur de Lis Antique Jade print:
Why Purchase:
Value: $122 • Donated by: Pomegranate Inc.
Fine print: Set includes one Oven Mitt Set and one Tea Towel Set in Fleur de Lis Antique Jade as donated. Gift card $50, redeemable in-store or online at pomegranateinc.com; standard merchant terms apply. No cash value.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!