Lexington-Fayette County Branch Fundraiser Shop

Experience a full season of live performance with a Season Pair of Tickets (two seats per show) to UK Opera Theatre. Choose your date for each production and make every outing an occasion:

A Nation of Others — Mar 6–8, 2026 | Lexington Opera House

It’s a Grand Night for Singing — Jun 12–14 & 19–21, 2026 | Singletary Center for the Arts

From powerful storytelling to a Broadway-style celebration, this season has something for everyone.





Why Purchase:

Two nights out, your way: Pick the dates that fit your calendar.

Premium local arts: World-class performances close to home.

Shareable joy: Perfect for date nights or gifting to fellow arts lovers.

Limited: Only one season pair in this auction.

Value: $400 • Donated by: University of Kentucky Opera Theatre (412 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40515)





Fine print: Valid for two tickets to each listed 2025–2026 production. Performances run Oct 3, 2025 – Jun 21, 2026. Subject to availability; advance arrangements required. To redeem and select dates, contact Megh Jennings-Posner, Program Coordinator at [email protected] or (859) 257-4584. Not valid for productions outside the dates above. No cash value. Parking and concessions not included.