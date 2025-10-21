Offered by

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People - Lexington-Fayette Chapter 3097-B

Lexington-Fayette County Branch Fundraiser Shop

UK Opera Theatre 2025–26 Season Pair item
UK Opera Theatre 2025–26 Season Pair item
UK Opera Theatre 2025–26 Season Pair
$160

Experience a full season of live performance with a Season Pair of Tickets (two seats per show) to UK Opera Theatre. Choose your date for each production and make every outing an occasion:

  • A Nation of Others — Mar 6–8, 2026 | Lexington Opera House
  • It’s a Grand Night for Singing — Jun 12–14 & 19–21, 2026 | Singletary Center for the Arts

From powerful storytelling to a Broadway-style celebration, this season has something for everyone.


Why Purchase:

  • Two nights out, your way: Pick the dates that fit your calendar.
  • Premium local arts: World-class performances close to home.
  • Shareable joy: Perfect for date nights or gifting to fellow arts lovers.
  • Limited: Only one season pair in this auction.

Value: $400 • Donated by: University of Kentucky Opera Theatre (412 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40515)


Fine print: Valid for two tickets to each listed 2025–2026 production. Performances run Oct 3, 2025 – Jun 21, 2026. Subject to availability; advance arrangements required. To redeem and select dates, contact Megh Jennings-Posner, Program Coordinator at [email protected] or (859) 257-4584. Not valid for productions outside the dates above. No cash value. Parking and concessions not included.

Private 45-Minute Concert w/ Dr. Michael Preacely item
Private 45-Minute Concert w/ Dr. Michael Preacely
$1,000

Bring the concert hall to you. Enjoy a private, 45-minute performance by Dr. Michael Preacely, an American baritone celebrated for his powerful voice and versatility across opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. With acclaimed roles in Phantom of the Opera, Tosca, and Porgy and Bess on major stages worldwide, Dr. Preacely delivers an unforgettable experience—perfect for house concerts, donor appreciation events, milestone celebrations, or a truly special gathering of friends.


Why Purchase:

  • World-class voice, your venue: Transform any space into a concert experience.
  • Versatile repertoire: From opera to Broadway favorites and more.
  • Memorable & meaningful: An elevated experience guests will talk about for years.
  • Great to split: Pool bids with friends to make the night happen.

Value: $2,500 • Donated by: Michael Preacely


Fine print:

  • Performance length: 45 minutes.
  • Winner provides: Venue/space, pianist, and any other items associated with the performance.
  • Redemption window: Valid January–May 2026 on a mutually agreed date; no extensions.
  • Scheduling: Coordinate directly with the artist (contact details provided at checkout).
  • Subject to availability. No cash value.
Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau:“VisitLEX” Pride Gift item
Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau:“VisitLEX” Pride Gift
$50

Show your Bluegrass pride (or gift it!) with this Lexington CVB “VisitLEX” Gift Basket packed with local-flavor comforts and stylish essentials. Perfect for welcome gifts, housewarmings, or a fall refresh.


What’s inside:

  • Big LEX Coffee
  • 14 oz Coffee Mug
  • Fleece Blanket
  • Leather Card Wallet
  • Leather Key Chain — “Lexington”
  • Leather Notebook — Reimagined by Luna
  • Blue Horse Socks
  • Visitor Guide

From your first sip to your next trip, this basket blends cozy vibes with Lexington style.


Why Purchase:

  • Curated & gift-ready: Everything needed for a thoughtful local gift.
  • Lexington style: Leather goods + Blue Horse socks = everyday flair.
  • Cozy comforts: Coffee, mug, and fleece blanket for instant unwind.
  • Inspiration included: Visitor Guide to plan your next Lexington day out.

Value: $126 • Donated by: Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

I Was Here “Nation Builder” Ancestor Portrait — Framed item
I Was Here “Nation Builder” Ancestor Portrait — Framed
$100

Honor legacy and lift the next generation with a black, framed Ancestor Portrait featuring the names of the inaugural I Was Here “Nation Builder” Invitation to Respond Workshop participants from Operation Be You, Inc. Created in partnership with the I Was Here Project, this piece draws on the project’s Ancestor Spirit Portraits, photographing contemporary African Americans as archetypal ancestors, to fill a visual and historical void in our shared memory.

More than décor, this portrait is a living archive: it acknowledges unrecognized Nation Builders, invites reflection and dialogue, and celebrates the young women of Operation Be You as heirs to courage, creativity, and community. A striking, purpose-filled addition to a home, office, classroom, gallery, or civic space.


Why Purchase:

  • One-of-a-kind significance: Commemorates the inaugural “Nation Builder” cohort.
  • Conversation catalyst: Sparks meaningful dialogue on history, identity, and pride.
  • Mission-forward art: Supports youth empowerment and narrative change.
  • Display-ready: Professionally framed in black for an immediate, polished install.

Value: $250 • Donated by: Operation Be You, Inc. & I Was Here (Georgetown, KY)

Autographed Football: Coach Jeff Brohm (Louisville Cardinal)
$100

Add a marquee collectible to your UofL shelf: an autographed football signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm. In just two seasons back home, Brohm has reignited the Cards—ACC Title Game appearance (2023), back-to-back nine-win seasons, a thrilling 2024 Sun Bowl win, and national recognition as a Coach of the Year semifinalist. Across 12 seasons as a head coach, he’s posted an 85–52 record with 8 bowl appearances and a reputation as one of the game’s most innovative offensive minds. A perfect centerpiece for any Cards fan cave.


Why Purchase:

  • Iconic signature: From Louisville’s hometown head coach and program builder.
  • Fan-cave ready: A conversation piece for game days and beyond.
  • Great gift: Ideal for alumni, season-ticket holders, and superfans.
  • Limited: Only one ball in this auction

Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Louisville Athletic Department

Autographed Nike Basketball:Coach Pat Kelsey (Louisville BB)
$100

Add a statement piece to your UofL collection: a Nike basketball autographed by Head Coach Pat Kelsey. In his Louisville debut (2024–25), Kelsey led the Cards to a 27–8 record (18–2 ACC), earned ACC Coach of the Year (2025), and returned the program to the NCAA Tournament. Across 13 seasons as a head coach (Winthrop, College of Charleston, Louisville), he’s compiled 288–130 with 11 conference championships and five NCAA Tournament bids. A display-ready collectible for every Cards fan.


Why Purchase:

  • Iconic signature: From the coach steering Louisville’s resurgence.
  • Red & black bragging rights: Perfect for the home, office, or fan cave.
  • Giftable collectible: A slam dunk for alumni and superfans.
  • Limited: Only one ball in this auction.

Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Louisville

Kayla Weber Art — “Showtime” Print item
Kayla Weber Art — “Showtime” Print
$12

Add a pop of color and energy to your space with “Showtime”, a fine art print from Kayla Weber Art. Bold hues and expressive movement make this piece a versatile statement—perfect for a gallery wall, office refresh, or a thoughtful gift for the art lover in your life. Easy to frame and easy to love.


Why Purchase:

  • Eye-catching décor: Instantly elevates any room.
  • Giftable: Art that fits a variety of styles and spaces.
  • Support the arts: Your bid backs creative work and our cause.
  • Limited availability: Only one print offered in this auction.

Value: $30 • Donated by: Kayla Weber Art

Lucia’s World Emporium: Haitian Metal Willow Tree Wall Art item
Lucia’s World Emporium: Haitian Metal Willow Tree Wall Art
$50

Bring texture, meaning, and movement to your space with a Haitian metal wall art piece featuring a willow tree with a perched bird—handcrafted from recycled oil drums. Sized 18” H x 12.5” W, it’s striking indoors and beautiful in a covered outdoor area. To sweeten the win, you’ll also receive a $50 gift card to Lucia’s World Emporium (328 N Ashland Ave, Lexington-Fayette) to pick out jewelry, textiles, home décor, and more.


Why Purchase:

  • Art with a story: Upcycled metal, hand-cut and hammered by Haitian artisans.
  • Versatile décor: Statement piece for entries, living rooms, patios, or galleries.
  • Bonus shopping power: $50 gift card to explore more finds at Lucia’s.
  • Gift-ready: A meaningful present that supports craft and community.

Value: $125 • Donated by: Lucia’s World Emporium

Pomegranate Inc. — Fleur de Lis Antique Jade Kitchen Set item
Pomegranate Inc. — Fleur de Lis Antique Jade Kitchen Set item
Pomegranate Inc. — Fleur de Lis Antique Jade Kitchen Set
$50

Elevate everyday cooking and entertaining with a Pomegranate Kitchen Set featuring the brand’s elegant Fleur de Lis Antique Jade print:

  • Oven Mitt Set
  • Tea Towel Set
    Plus, enjoy a $50 Pomegranate Gift Card to pick out more table linens, hostess gifts, or seasonal accents—redeemable in-store or online at pomegranateinc.com. A beautiful, gift-ready combo for stylish kitchens and happy hosts.

Why Purchase:

  • Instant upgrade: Coordinated mitts + towels for a polished look.
  • Design-forward: Signature Fleur de Lis pattern in Antique Jade.
  • Bonus shopping power: $50 gift card to curate your own picks.
  • Giftable: Perfect for housewarmings, weddings, or holiday hosting.

Value: $122 • Donated by: Pomegranate Inc.

Fine print: Set includes one Oven Mitt Set and one Tea Towel Set in Fleur de Lis Antique Jade as donated. Gift card $50, redeemable in-store or online at pomegranateinc.com; standard merchant terms apply. No cash value. 

Add a donation for National Association for the Advancement of Colored People - Lexington-Fayette Chapter 3097-B

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!