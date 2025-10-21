33rd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Silent Auction

Hosted by
This captivating piece by renowned artist Ricky Steele reflects his signature balance of depth, movement, and emotion. Steele’s work draws the viewer in with its bold composition and thoughtful use of texture and color, evoking both strength and serenity. A true conversation starter, this artwork embodies contemporary elegance—making it a stunning addition to any home, office, or private collection.
(Value $1,500.00)
Oakley Meta HSTN is here to change sports eyewear. These AI glasses capture your unique POV with a built-in hands-free camera. Enjoy your favorite music with powerful speakers. Say “Hey Meta” and get answers quickly with Meta AI. The game will never be the same with Oakley Meta HSTN.
12 MP ultrawide camera with 100-degree FOV of UHD photos and videos
2 discreet open-ear Bluetooth speakers and a custom 5-mic array
32 GB flash storage (1,000+ photos, 100+ 30s videos)
Up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge; up to 48 hours with fully charged carrying case
(Value $449.00)
Gift Certificate for Spa Package to include Manicure, Pedicure, Facial, and Massage
Spa Essentials for self-care. This basket offers endless me-time from yours truly,
Beyond Wax Studio
(Value $300.00)
Brillant Blue, Gold and White resin board made to add a little elegance to your evening. This board was designed with you in mind.
Savor the craftsmanship of a handcrafted charcuterie board paired with Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon. This rich California wine offers notes of black cherry, plum, and dark chocolate with a smooth, balanced finish — perfect for pairing with fine cheeses, meats, and great company.
Charcuterie board: Handcrafted with love by Meg's Gems
(Value $250.00)
A taste of the coast meets the heart of the South. This handcrafted ocean-inspired charcuterie board with matching cutlery is beautifully paired with Uncle Nearest Whiskey, honoring craftsmanship, culture, and coastal elegance. Perfect for gatherings where good company and good spirits flow together.
Charcuterie board: Handcrafted with love by Meg's Gems
(Valued $300.00)
Discover the power of storytelling through the voice of award-winning local author and poet, Jocelyn G. Donahoo. This 4-book collection — Lashar’s Desire, Do You Even Think Before You Speak?, Whaaaat! Read a Book?, and The Cookie Cutter House — explores themes of self-discovery, truth, and the human experience with depth, wit, and heart. A beautiful addition for any reader who values authenticity and artistry rooted in the Gulf Coast’s creative spirit.
(Value $40.00)
