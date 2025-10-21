33rd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Silent Auction

Oakley Meta HSTN is here to change sports eyewear. These AI glasses capture your unique POV with a built-in hands-free camera. Enjoy your favorite music with powerful speakers. Say “Hey Meta” and get answers quickly with Meta AI. The game will never be the same with Oakley Meta HSTN.

12 MP ultrawide camera with 100-degree FOV of UHD photos and videos

2 discreet open-ear Bluetooth speakers and a custom 5-mic array

32 GB flash storage (1,000+ photos, 100+ 30s videos)

Up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge; up to 48 hours with fully charged carrying case

(Value $449.00)