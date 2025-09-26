Hosted by

National Association for the Education Of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) 2025 Silent Auction

Dream Vacation Getaway for 2 item
Dream Vacation Getaway for 2
$1,200

Starting bid

Get ready to embark on a journey beyond your wildest dreams with this spectacular Dream

Vacation Getaway! Imagine being whisked away from the ordinary, transported to a world of

endless possibilities, where every sunrise brings new adventures. From powdery ski slopes to

sun-drenched beaches, bustling cities to tranquil mountain havens and lakeside sanctuaries –

we’ve curated the ultimate collection of 7-night vacation experiences that will leave you

breathless. But that’s not all – picture yourself in a 4-star condo resort, nestled in the heart of

the dream destination of your choice.

The winner will choose from destinations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe,

South America, Australia, Asia, or the Caribbean Islands – the world is yours to explore! With a

variety of layouts, from cozy studios to expansive one-bedroom retreats, our network of hotels

and rental condos offers more than just a place to rest your head. They’re your home away from

home, designed to envelop you in comfort even when you’re halfway across the globe. This

getaway is your ticket to unparalleled adventure, relaxation, and the chance to turn your dreams

into reality!

Experience Includes

● Winner’s choice of destination

● 7-nights in a Studio to 1-Bedroom (based on availability and destination)

● 2 adults and up to 2 children under the age of 12


Self-Care Bundle item
Self-Care Bundle
$25

Starting bid

This self-care gift bundle includes:

  • $25 Starbucks Gift Card
  • $50 SpaFinder Gift Card
  • (2) Vaseline Lip Therapy
  • Neutrogena Make-Up Remover Wipes
  • Touchland Hand Sanitizer
  • E.L,F Skin Coconut Midst
  • (2) Illuminating Eye Masks
  • Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler
Sensational Stanley Gift Basket item
Sensational Stanley Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This gift basket includes:

  • $50 Starbucks Gift Card
  • $50 Mastercard Gift Card
  • $25 Roblox Gift Card
  • $15 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card
  • Walmart Gift Card
  • (3) 40 oz Stanley Cups
  • (1) 12 oz Stanley Cup
  • Touchland Limited Edition Seasonal Set
  • Blanket
Wooden Airplane Rocker item
Wooden Airplane Rocker
$25

Starting bid

This unique wooden design was created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.


Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.

Hairbrella Satin-Lined, Waterproof Rain Jacket-SIlver item
Hairbrella Satin-Lined, Waterproof Rain Jacket-SIlver
$65

Starting bid

Turn heads while keeping yours dry! ✨

A fusion of fashion and function engineered to keep you feeling chic and flawless in any forecast. Crafted with our state-of-the-art lightweight and hydrophobic fabric, this chic jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, even in a downpour.

100% Waterproof & Hydrophobic:

Engineered with our cutting-edge, lightweight waterproof and hydrophobic fabric, this chic rain jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, no matter the downpour.

Satin-Lined Hood:

Embrace the rain without compromising your hair's perfection. Our satin-lined hood, designed with a chic visor, offers unparalleled face and hair protection.

Lightweight Luxe:

Our windproof design offers a breathable barrier against the breeze, ensuring you stay comfortable and chic, even as the wind whips.

Tailored to Perfection:

With an adjustable waist and elasticated cuffs, the Hairbrella Rain Jacket is designed to flatter and fit every form. Tailor your protection and style, and step out with confidence, come rain or shine.

_____________________
Classic Size Fits Most - Large Fits Most Sizes 14-18

Care Instructions: Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Michael Kors Purse item
Michael Kors Purse
$25

Starting bid

Michael Kor's Bag

Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse
$45

Starting bid

Kate Spade Purse

Hairbrella Satin-Lined, Waterproof Rain Jacket item
Hairbrella Satin-Lined, Waterproof Rain Jacket
$65

Starting bid

Turn heads while keeping yours dry! ✨

A fusion of fashion and function engineered to keep you feeling chic and flawless in any forecast. Crafted with our state-of-the-art lightweight and hydrophobic fabric, this chic jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, even in a downpour.

100% Waterproof & Hydrophobic:

Engineered with our cutting-edge, lightweight waterproof and hydrophobic fabric, this chic rain jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, no matter the downpour.

Satin-Lined Hood:

Embrace the rain without compromising your hair's perfection. Our satin-lined hood, designed with a chic visor, offers unparalleled face and hair protection.

Lightweight Luxe:

Our windproof design offers a breathable barrier against the breeze, ensuring you stay comfortable and chic, even as the wind whips.

Tailored to Perfection:

With an adjustable waist and elasticated cuffs, the Hairbrella Rain Jacket is designed to flatter and fit every form. Tailor your protection and style, and step out with confidence, come rain or shine.

_____________________
Classic Size Fits Most - Large Fits Most Sizes 14-18

Care Instructions: Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Satin Lined, Waterproof Infinity Rain Scarf ( Green)
$30

Starting bid

Your Style. Your Hair. Your Weather Protection.

Meet the Hairbrella Infinity Rain Scarf — the first satin-lined, waterproof scarf designed to protect your hair and elevate your look in one effortless wrap.From a drizzle during your morning commute to a downpour on date night, this scarf keeps your hair sleek, your outfit polished, and your confidence intact.

Why You'll Love It!

100% Waterproof & Wind-Resistant:

Made with our signature weatherproof performance fabric, it shields your hair and outfit from rain, snow, and wind — so you can step out without second-guessing the forecast.

Satin-Lined to Protect Every Strand:

No frizz. No breakage. No drama. The silky satin lining locks in moisture and preserves your style — whether it’s a silk press, curls, or protective style.

Cozy, Insulating Warmth:

Soft inner layers keep you warm and comfortable through cold commutes and brisk outdoor days without feeling bulky.

3-in-1 Functionality:

Wear it your way — as a hood, scarf, or wrap. One accessory that replaces three, saving you space and money while keeping your look on point.

Effortlessly Chic:

Designed for every occasion — from travel days to coffee runs — it complements your look while keeping you weather-ready and runway-worthy.

Real-Life Proof:

Rain doesn’t wait, and neither should you. Join thousands who’ve retired their umbrella-and-bonnet combos for a sleeker, smarter solution that actually works — even in real rain.

Care Instructions:
Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Apple AirPods Max item
Apple AirPods Max
$100

Starting bid

AirPods Max, the ultimate listening experience. Now in five new colors. An Apple-designed driver provides high-fidelity audio. Every detail, from canopy to cushions, has been designed for an exceptional fit. Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation¹ blocks outside noise, while Transparency mode keeps you connected to your environment. Updated with a USB-C connector for even more convenient charging.

Delta Gift Card item
Delta Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Delta Airlines gift card retail value $250.

Delta Airline Gift Card item
Delta Airline Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Delta Airlines gift card retail value $250.

Changemaker Gift Basket item
Changemaker Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-Book: Radical Self- Care for Helpers, Healers, and Changemakers

-90 Day Guided Journal for Emotional Wellness

-You make the world a Better Place Wood Plaque

-$25 GrubHub GiftCard

-$25 Starbucks Gift Card

-Organic & Natural Bath Bomb Set (6 pack)

-Positive Sunflower Affirmation GIftcards

-Cooling Eye Mask

-Cozy Blanket

-Armonatherapy Diffuser with 10 Essential Oils

TUMI Bookbag **Brand New** item
TUMI Bookbag **Brand New**
$100

Starting bid

TUMI Bookbag - Designed to make every journey (and commute) easier, this streamlined backpack has space for a laptop, interior multifunction pockets and exterior zip pockets for easy access to essentials.

Mexico Dreams for 2 item
Mexico Dreams for 2
$1,250

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at

the Mayan Palace in five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo

Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco. Each destination is a masterpiece,

blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service.

Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking

ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to

Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and

sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture,

thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront.

With options for romantic getaways or unforgettable family vacations, this travel package

offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn. Discover the best of Mexico in style

and comfort.

Experience Includes:

● Luxurious 5-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto

Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (2)

● Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf

rates.

● Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes.

Terms of Use

Vidanta Resort Terms

Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the

reservation team in Mexico. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property

inventory is subject to availability. The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months,

and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code. Only one

package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may

not be transferred or resold. The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of

$150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center. Certificates are for

accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items. All

certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—

blackout period; Mid-December to early January.

Satin-Lined, Waterproof, Cuffed Beanie- Cranberry
$20

Starting bid

All-Weather Protection Meets Everyday Style.

Slay the elements and stay flawless with Hairbrella's chic Satin-Lined Beanie! ⛈🚫 💁‍♀️ Guaranteed to keep your hair dry & style protected no matter the forecast. ✨

Why You'll Love It:

100% Waterproof Protection:

Keeps you dry in rain, sleet, or snow with advanced hydrophobic technology that repels moisture.

Luxurious Satin-Lining:

Protects your hair from breakage, frizz, and the dreaded hat hair, leaving your style intact all day.

Insulated Warmth:

Built to keep you warm even on the coldest days, so you’re comfortable no matter the weather.

Premium Knit Fabric :

Soft, durable, and designed to keep its shape, this knit is cozy enough for all-day wear.

Roomy interior:

Perfectly accommodates any hairstyle or length, whether you’ve got locs, curls, or a fresh cut.

Your Hair. Your Rules. Your Weatherproof Armor.

Stop choosing between style and function. With the Hairbrella Beanie, you can walk confidently into any forecast knowing your hair’s got backup. Rain? Please. You’ve got this.

Satin-Lined, Waterproof, Cuffed Beanie -Black)
$20

Starting bid

All-Weather Protection Meets Everyday Style.

Slay the elements and stay flawless with Hairbrella's chic Satin-Lined Beanie! ⛈🚫 💁‍♀️ Guaranteed to keep your hair dry & style protected no matter the forecast. ✨

Why You'll Love It:

100% Waterproof Protection:

Keeps you dry in rain, sleet, or snow with advanced hydrophobic technology that repels moisture.

Luxurious Satin-Lining:

Protects your hair from breakage, frizz, and the dreaded hat hair, leaving your style intact all day.

Insulated Warmth:

Built to keep you warm even on the coldest days, so you’re comfortable no matter the weather.

Premium Knit Fabric :

Soft, durable, and designed to keep its shape, this knit is cozy enough for all-day wear.

Roomy interior:

Perfectly accommodates any hairstyle or length, whether you’ve got locs, curls, or a fresh cut.

Your Hair. Your Rules. Your Weatherproof Armor.

Stop choosing between style and function. With the Hairbrella Beanie, you can walk confidently into any forecast knowing your hair’s got backup. Rain? Please. You’ve got this.

Satin-Lined, Waterproof, Cuffed Beanie-Green
$20

Starting bid

All-Weather Protection Meets Everyday Style.

Slay the elements and stay flawless with Hairbrella's chic Satin-Lined Beanie! ⛈🚫 💁‍♀️ Guaranteed to keep your hair dry & style protected no matter the forecast. ✨

Why You'll Love It:

100% Waterproof Protection:

Keeps you dry in rain, sleet, or snow with advanced hydrophobic technology that repels moisture.

Luxurious Satin-Lining:

Protects your hair from breakage, frizz, and the dreaded hat hair, leaving your style intact all day.

Insulated Warmth:

Built to keep you warm even on the coldest days, so you’re comfortable no matter the weather.

Premium Knit Fabric :

Soft, durable, and designed to keep its shape, this knit is cozy enough for all-day wear.

Roomy interior:

Perfectly accommodates any hairstyle or length, whether you’ve got locs, curls, or a fresh cut.

Your Hair. Your Rules. Your Weatherproof Armor.

Stop choosing between style and function. With the Hairbrella Beanie, you can walk confidently into any forecast knowing your hair’s got backup. Rain? Please. You’ve got this.

Satin-Lined, Waterproof, Cuffed Beanie- Sugarplum
$20

Starting bid

All-Weather Protection Meets Everyday Style.

Slay the elements and stay flawless with Hairbrella's chic Satin-Lined Beanie! ⛈🚫 💁‍♀️ Guaranteed to keep your hair dry & style protected no matter the forecast. ✨

Why You'll Love It:

100% Waterproof Protection:

Keeps you dry in rain, sleet, or snow with advanced hydrophobic technology that repels moisture.

Luxurious Satin-Lining:

Protects your hair from breakage, frizz, and the dreaded hat hair, leaving your style intact all day.

Insulated Warmth:

Built to keep you warm even on the coldest days, so you’re comfortable no matter the weather.

Premium Knit Fabric :

Soft, durable, and designed to keep its shape, this knit is cozy enough for all-day wear.

Roomy interior:

Perfectly accommodates any hairstyle or length, whether you’ve got locs, curls, or a fresh cut.

Your Hair. Your Rules. Your Weatherproof Armor.

Stop choosing between style and function. With the Hairbrella Beanie, you can walk confidently into any forecast knowing your hair’s got backup. Rain? Please. You’ve got this.

Satin-Lined, Waterproof, Cuffed Beanie-Tan
$20

Starting bid

All-Weather Protection Meets Everyday Style.

Slay the elements and stay flawless with Hairbrella's chic Satin-Lined Beanie! ⛈🚫 💁‍♀️ Guaranteed to keep your hair dry & style protected no matter the forecast. ✨

Why You'll Love It:

100% Waterproof Protection:

Keeps you dry in rain, sleet, or snow with advanced hydrophobic technology that repels moisture.

Luxurious Satin-Lining:

Protects your hair from breakage, frizz, and the dreaded hat hair, leaving your style intact all day.

Insulated Warmth:

Built to keep you warm even on the coldest days, so you’re comfortable no matter the weather.

Premium Knit Fabric :

Soft, durable, and designed to keep its shape, this knit is cozy enough for all-day wear.

Roomy interior:

Perfectly accommodates any hairstyle or length, whether you’ve got locs, curls, or a fresh cut.

Your Hair. Your Rules. Your Weatherproof Armor.

Stop choosing between style and function. With the Hairbrella Beanie, you can walk confidently into any forecast knowing your hair’s got backup. Rain? Please. You’ve got this.

Satin Lined, Waterproof Infinity Rain Scarf-Black
$30

Starting bid

Your Style. Your Hair. Your Weather Protection.

Meet the Hairbrella Infinity Rain Scarf — the first satin-lined, waterproof scarf designed to protect your hair and elevate your look in one effortless wrap.From a drizzle during your morning commute to a downpour on date night, this scarf keeps your hair sleek, your outfit polished, and your confidence intact.

Why You'll Love It!

100% Waterproof & Wind-Resistant:

Made with our signature weatherproof performance fabric, it shields your hair and outfit from rain, snow, and wind — so you can step out without second-guessing the forecast.

Satin-Lined to Protect Every Strand:

No frizz. No breakage. No drama. The silky satin lining locks in moisture and preserves your style — whether it’s a silk press, curls, or protective style.

Cozy, Insulating Warmth:

Soft inner layers keep you warm and comfortable through cold commutes and brisk outdoor days without feeling bulky.

3-in-1 Functionality:

Wear it your way — as a hood, scarf, or wrap. One accessory that replaces three, saving you space and money while keeping your look on point.

Effortlessly Chic:

Designed for every occasion — from travel days to coffee runs — it complements your look while keeping you weather-ready and runway-worthy.

Real-Life Proof:

Rain doesn’t wait, and neither should you. Join thousands who’ve retired their umbrella-and-bonnet combos for a sleeker, smarter solution that actually works — even in real rain.

Care Instructions:
Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Satin Lined, Waterproof Infinity Rain Scarf-Cranberry
$30

Starting bid

Your Style. Your Hair. Your Weather Protection.

Meet the Hairbrella Infinity Rain Scarf — the first satin-lined, waterproof scarf designed to protect your hair and elevate your look in one effortless wrap.From a drizzle during your morning commute to a downpour on date night, this scarf keeps your hair sleek, your outfit polished, and your confidence intact.

Why You'll Love It!

100% Waterproof & Wind-Resistant:

Made with our signature weatherproof performance fabric, it shields your hair and outfit from rain, snow, and wind — so you can step out without second-guessing the forecast.

Satin-Lined to Protect Every Strand:

No frizz. No breakage. No drama. The silky satin lining locks in moisture and preserves your style — whether it’s a silk press, curls, or protective style.

Cozy, Insulating Warmth:

Soft inner layers keep you warm and comfortable through cold commutes and brisk outdoor days without feeling bulky.

3-in-1 Functionality:

Wear it your way — as a hood, scarf, or wrap. One accessory that replaces three, saving you space and money while keeping your look on point.

Effortlessly Chic:

Designed for every occasion — from travel days to coffee runs — it complements your look while keeping you weather-ready and runway-worthy.

Real-Life Proof:

Rain doesn’t wait, and neither should you. Join thousands who’ve retired their umbrella-and-bonnet combos for a sleeker, smarter solution that actually works — even in real rain.

Care Instructions:
Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Satin Lined, Waterproof Infinity Rain Scarf-Sugar Plum
$30

Starting bid

Your Style. Your Hair. Your Weather Protection.

Meet the Hairbrella Infinity Rain Scarf — the first satin-lined, waterproof scarf designed to protect your hair and elevate your look in one effortless wrap.From a drizzle during your morning commute to a downpour on date night, this scarf keeps your hair sleek, your outfit polished, and your confidence intact.

Why You'll Love It!

100% Waterproof & Wind-Resistant:

Made with our signature weatherproof performance fabric, it shields your hair and outfit from rain, snow, and wind — so you can step out without second-guessing the forecast.

Satin-Lined to Protect Every Strand:

No frizz. No breakage. No drama. The silky satin lining locks in moisture and preserves your style — whether it’s a silk press, curls, or protective style.

Cozy, Insulating Warmth:

Soft inner layers keep you warm and comfortable through cold commutes and brisk outdoor days without feeling bulky.

3-in-1 Functionality:

Wear it your way — as a hood, scarf, or wrap. One accessory that replaces three, saving you space and money while keeping your look on point.

Effortlessly Chic:

Designed for every occasion — from travel days to coffee runs — it complements your look while keeping you weather-ready and runway-worthy.

Real-Life Proof:

Rain doesn’t wait, and neither should you. Join thousands who’ve retired their umbrella-and-bonnet combos for a sleeker, smarter solution that actually works — even in real rain.

Care Instructions:
Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Satin Lined, Waterproof Infinity Rain Scarf-
$30

Starting bid

Your Style. Your Hair. Your Weather Protection.

Meet the Hairbrella Infinity Rain Scarf — the first satin-lined, waterproof scarf designed to protect your hair and elevate your look in one effortless wrap.From a drizzle during your morning commute to a downpour on date night, this scarf keeps your hair sleek, your outfit polished, and your confidence intact.

Why You'll Love It!

100% Waterproof & Wind-Resistant:

Made with our signature weatherproof performance fabric, it shields your hair and outfit from rain, snow, and wind — so you can step out without second-guessing the forecast.

Satin-Lined to Protect Every Strand:

No frizz. No breakage. No drama. The silky satin lining locks in moisture and preserves your style — whether it’s a silk press, curls, or protective style.

Cozy, Insulating Warmth:

Soft inner layers keep you warm and comfortable through cold commutes and brisk outdoor days without feeling bulky.

3-in-1 Functionality:

Wear it your way — as a hood, scarf, or wrap. One accessory that replaces three, saving you space and money while keeping your look on point.

Effortlessly Chic:

Designed for every occasion — from travel days to coffee runs — it complements your look while keeping you weather-ready and runway-worthy.

Real-Life Proof:

Rain doesn’t wait, and neither should you. Join thousands who’ve retired their umbrella-and-bonnet combos for a sleeker, smarter solution that actually works — even in real rain.

Care Instructions:
Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Hairbrella Satin-Lined, Waterproof Rain Jacket- Red item
Hairbrella Satin-Lined, Waterproof Rain Jacket- Red
$65

Starting bid

Turn heads while keeping yours dry! ✨

A fusion of fashion and function engineered to keep you feeling chic and flawless in any forecast. Crafted with our state-of-the-art lightweight and hydrophobic fabric, this chic jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, even in a downpour.

100% Waterproof & Hydrophobic:

Engineered with our cutting-edge, lightweight waterproof and hydrophobic fabric, this chic rain jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, no matter the downpour.

Satin-Lined Hood:

Embrace the rain without compromising your hair's perfection. Our satin-lined hood, designed with a chic visor, offers unparalleled face and hair protection.

Lightweight Luxe:

Our windproof design offers a breathable barrier against the breeze, ensuring you stay comfortable and chic, even as the wind whips.

Tailored to Perfection:

With an adjustable waist and elasticated cuffs, the Hairbrella Rain Jacket is designed to flatter and fit every form. Tailor your protection and style, and step out with confidence, come rain or shine.

_____________________
Classic Size Fits Most - Large Fits Most Sizes 14-18

Care Instructions: Hand Wash & Hang Dry

Hilton Head Sailing Experience with Two Night Stay item
Hilton Head Sailing Experience with Two Night Stay
$1,550

Starting bid

Hilton Head Island is justifiably famous for its incredible beaches and its world-class golf

courses. It is regularly voted one of the best vacation destinations in the world.

The world-famous Stars & Stripes is proud to call Hilton Head Island home. This grand and

celebrated sailboat is the historical America’s Cup winning vessel designed and skippered by

the famous Captain Dennis Conner also known as “Mister America’s Cup.” Aboard Stars &

Stripes you find seating on the deck of the vessel and while under full sail you are welcome to

move about the deck. If you are a very experienced sailor or new to the water you will always

remember your experience aboard Stars & Stripes, a true living piece of American history! It’s a

once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Experience Includes:

● 2 Night Hotel Stay in a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2)

● Afternoon Sail Adventure on an America's Cup Sailboat for (2)

Terms of Use

Package Redemption

Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please

allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be

booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations

must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of

notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or

resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and

nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.








Wooden Horse Rocker-Green item
Wooden Horse Rocker-Green
$25

Starting bid

These unique wooden horses were created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.


Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.

All-Inclusive Luxury Getaway item
All-Inclusive Luxury Getaway
$1,850

Starting bid

Discover the ultimate all-inclusive luxury vacation experience in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central

America. Choose from over 30, 5-star and 4-star luxury resort properties located in destinations such as

Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Punta Mita, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Panama,

Colombia, and more!

Experience unparalleled luxury with our beautiful resort destinations at Dreams, Secrets, Breathless and

Sunscape Resorts. Each resort features sun-soaked beaches, elegant accommodations, a world-class spa,

and AMR’s Unlimited-Luxury plan offers an elevated all-inclusive experience with best-in-class service,

fine dining experiences at gourmet restaurants, top-shelf drinks, and a plethora of day and nighttime

activities that cater to every whim. This is your chance to experience true opulence in breathtaking

locations at some of the finest resorts in the world!

31 Available Resorts:

Cancun – Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa

Cancun – Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Cancun – Hyatt Vivid Grand Island

Los Cabos – Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa

Los Cabos – Krystal Grand Los Cabos

Tulum – Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa

Riviera Maya – Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya

Riviera Maya – Dreams Jade Resort & Spa

Riviera Maya – Dreams Natura Resort & Spa

Riviera Maya – Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

Riviera Maya – Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa

Riviera Maya – Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya

Riviera Maya – Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

Puerto Vallarta – Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa

Puerto Vallarta – Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta – Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Nuevo Vallarta – Krystal Grand Nuevo Vallarta

Cozumel – Secrets Aura Cozumel

Cozumel – Sunscape Sabor Cozumel Resort & Spa

Huatulco – Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa

Huatulco – Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa

Ixtapa – Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa

Acapulco – Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa

Colombia – Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort

Curacao – Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino

Curacao – Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino

Dominican Republic – Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana

Dominican Republic – Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana

Dominican Republic – Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa

Dominican Republic – Sunscape Coco Punta Cana

Panama – Dreams Playa Bonita Panama

Package Comes With:

All-Inclusive Food and Drinks in addition to a Hotel Room for 2 Adults

Terms:

Voucher expires 18 months from date of your event. No credit or refunds will be given.

Recipient pays $8 daily resort fee & Mexico hospitality tax

All bookings are subject to hotel availability

Upgrades & booking concierge services available

*Please note there may be times of the year that there is beach seaweed

This voucher is valid for 2 adults and 2 children under 3 years old. Children ages 12 or less can be added

for additional $75/night per person. Adult can be added for additional $150/night. Recipient will be

given a choice of hotels available during desired travel dates.

Max occupancy is either 3 adults or 2 adults plus 2 children ages 12 or less. Some resorts have a max

occupancy of 2.

Some resorts are adults only. Nobody under the age of 18 will be permitted to stay at those resorts.

All reservations are subject to availability and confirmation by the resort. Blackout dates apply. Holidays

and peak travel dates may require a surcharge.

Any changes or cancellations made at least 16 days prior to the scheduled check-in date and will incur a

reduced change fee of $300 USD. Any changes or cancellations made within 15 days of scheduled check-

in date will incur a change fee of $570 USD. No credit or refunds will be given for no-shows.

Recipient can reserve up to 1 extra room for the same travel dates, if there is availability.

Package is limited to once per household every 12 months.

Wooden Horse Rocker- Gray item
Wooden Horse Rocker- Gray
$25

Starting bid

These unique wooden horses were created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.


Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.

Wooden Horse Rocker-Red item
Wooden Horse Rocker-Red
$25

Starting bid

These unique wooden horses were created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.


Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.

Wooden Horse Rocker -Dark Blue item
Wooden Horse Rocker -Dark Blue
$25

Starting bid

These unique wooden horses were created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.


Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.

Wooden Horse Rocker- Light Blue item
Wooden Horse Rocker- Light Blue
$25

Starting bid

These unique wooden horses were created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.


Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.

Notes of Nashville (Dinner, Show and Lodging) item
Notes of Nashville (Dinner, Show and Lodging)
$1,850

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the smooth sounds of Nashville’s unrivaled music scene with two

noteworthy nights of intimate live performances, sensational southern flavors, and vintage VIP

venues along the storied streets of the city’s famed Music Row. Enjoy an eclectic array of

entertainment from coveted concerts featuring renowned artists to exciting showcases of

emerging stars with admission for two to the acclaimed Analog music venue. Located in the

humming heart of downtown Nashville, this 300-person venue is famed for its luxuriously retro-

southern lounge and vibrant nightlife. Unwind to captivating spoken word poetry, indulge in craft

cocktails to the bumping beats of Tennessee's top DJs, or dance the night away to electrifying

live performances. Then make it dinner and a show as you sample the scintillating flavors of the

savory south with dinner for two at homegrown hotspots Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk Restaurant.

Let the silky serenity of Music City rock you to sleep with a stay at the radiant Hutton Hotel in

the heart of downtown Nashville. Just steps from Music Row, the Hutton offers visitors the

alluring rhythms of world-class accommodations with all the cozy comforts you’d expect from

four-star southern hospitality.

Experience Includes:

● Admission to the Analog Music Venue for (2)

● Dinner for (2) at a participating Nashville restaurant: Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk

● 2 Night Stay at the Hutton Hotel for (2)

Terms of Use

Notes of Nashville Package Redemption

Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please

allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be

booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations

must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of

notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or

resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and

nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day

as well the dates of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest.

An amazing human Bundle item
An amazing human Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Insulated Tumbler

Zen Strips

Smiley Face Stickers

Glitter Gel Pens

Sticker book (798 ct)

"Role Model" Bracelet

Baublebar Earrings

Wonder Wand

Life Savers + Tea Bag

$50 Barnes and Noble

$50 Lakeshore Learning


$300 Value

General Wisconsin State Items item
General Wisconsin State Items
$30

Starting bid

General Wisconsin State Items

Wisconsin UW Madison Swag item
Wisconsin UW Madison Swag
$30

Starting bid

Wisconsin UW Madison Swag

Nikki Smith Necklace and Earring Set item
Nikki Smith Necklace and Earring Set
$25

Starting bid

NAEHCY Vendor Nikki Smith's Original Pieces. Earring and Necklace Set Retail at $114.

It Takes a Village Art item
It Takes a Village Art
$15

Starting bid

It Takes a Village Art

Quiet Elegance Jewelry item
Quiet Elegance Jewelry
$20

Starting bid

Puffer Jacket item
Puffer Jacket
$20

Starting bid

