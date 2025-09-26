National Association for the Education Of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Get ready to embark on a journey beyond your wildest dreams with this spectacular Dream
Vacation Getaway! Imagine being whisked away from the ordinary, transported to a world of
endless possibilities, where every sunrise brings new adventures. From powdery ski slopes to
sun-drenched beaches, bustling cities to tranquil mountain havens and lakeside sanctuaries –
we’ve curated the ultimate collection of 7-night vacation experiences that will leave you
breathless. But that’s not all – picture yourself in a 4-star condo resort, nestled in the heart of
the dream destination of your choice.
The winner will choose from destinations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe,
South America, Australia, Asia, or the Caribbean Islands – the world is yours to explore! With a
variety of layouts, from cozy studios to expansive one-bedroom retreats, our network of hotels
and rental condos offers more than just a place to rest your head. They’re your home away from
home, designed to envelop you in comfort even when you’re halfway across the globe. This
getaway is your ticket to unparalleled adventure, relaxation, and the chance to turn your dreams
into reality!
Experience Includes
● Winner’s choice of destination
● 7-nights in a Studio to 1-Bedroom (based on availability and destination)
● 2 adults and up to 2 children under the age of 12
This self-care gift bundle includes:
This gift basket includes:
This unique wooden design was created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.
Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.
This unique wooden design was created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.
Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.
A fusion of fashion and function engineered to keep you feeling chic and flawless in any forecast. Crafted with our state-of-the-art lightweight and hydrophobic fabric, this chic jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, even in a downpour.
Engineered with our cutting-edge, lightweight waterproof and hydrophobic fabric, this chic rain jacket ensures you stay dry and dazzling, no matter the downpour.
Embrace the rain without compromising your hair's perfection. Our satin-lined hood, designed with a chic visor, offers unparalleled face and hair protection.
Our windproof design offers a breathable barrier against the breeze, ensuring you stay comfortable and chic, even as the wind whips.
With an adjustable waist and elasticated cuffs, the Hairbrella Rain Jacket is designed to flatter and fit every form. Tailor your protection and style, and step out with confidence, come rain or shine.
Classic Size Fits Most - Large Fits Most Sizes 14-18
Care Instructions: Hand Wash & Hang Dry
Michael Kor's Bag
Kate Spade Purse
Meet the Hairbrella Infinity Rain Scarf — the first satin-lined, waterproof scarf designed to protect your hair and elevate your look in one effortless wrap.From a drizzle during your morning commute to a downpour on date night, this scarf keeps your hair sleek, your outfit polished, and your confidence intact.
Why You'll Love It!
Made with our signature weatherproof performance fabric, it shields your hair and outfit from rain, snow, and wind — so you can step out without second-guessing the forecast.
No frizz. No breakage. No drama. The silky satin lining locks in moisture and preserves your style — whether it’s a silk press, curls, or protective style.
Soft inner layers keep you warm and comfortable through cold commutes and brisk outdoor days without feeling bulky.
Wear it your way — as a hood, scarf, or wrap. One accessory that replaces three, saving you space and money while keeping your look on point.
Designed for every occasion — from travel days to coffee runs — it complements your look while keeping you weather-ready and runway-worthy.
Rain doesn’t wait, and neither should you. Join thousands who’ve retired their umbrella-and-bonnet combos for a sleeker, smarter solution that actually works — even in real rain.
Care Instructions:
Hand Wash & Hang Dry
AirPods Max, the ultimate listening experience. Now in five new colors. An Apple-designed driver provides high-fidelity audio. Every detail, from canopy to cushions, has been designed for an exceptional fit. Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation¹ blocks outside noise, while Transparency mode keeps you connected to your environment. Updated with a USB-C connector for even more convenient charging.
Delta Airlines gift card retail value $250.
Delta Airlines gift card retail value $250.
Basket Includes:
-Book: Radical Self- Care for Helpers, Healers, and Changemakers
-90 Day Guided Journal for Emotional Wellness
-You make the world a Better Place Wood Plaque
-$25 GrubHub GiftCard
-$25 Starbucks Gift Card
-Organic & Natural Bath Bomb Set (6 pack)
-Positive Sunflower Affirmation GIftcards
-Cooling Eye Mask
-Cozy Blanket
-Armonatherapy Diffuser with 10 Essential Oils
TUMI Bookbag - Designed to make every journey (and commute) easier, this streamlined backpack has space for a laptop, interior multifunction pockets and exterior zip pockets for easy access to essentials.
Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at
the Mayan Palace in five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo
Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco. Each destination is a masterpiece,
blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service.
Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking
ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to
Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and
sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture,
thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront.
With options for romantic getaways or unforgettable family vacations, this travel package
offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn. Discover the best of Mexico in style
and comfort.
Experience Includes:
● Luxurious 5-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto
Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (2)
● Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf
rates.
● Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes.
Terms of Use
Vidanta Resort Terms
Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the
reservation team in Mexico. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property
inventory is subject to availability. The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months,
and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code. Only one
package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may
not be transferred or resold. The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of
$150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center. Certificates are for
accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items. All
certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—
blackout period; Mid-December to early January.
Slay the elements and stay flawless with Hairbrella's chic Satin-Lined Beanie! ⛈🚫 💁♀️ Guaranteed to keep your hair dry & style protected no matter the forecast. ✨
Why You'll Love It:
Keeps you dry in rain, sleet, or snow with advanced hydrophobic technology that repels moisture.
Protects your hair from breakage, frizz, and the dreaded hat hair, leaving your style intact all day.
Built to keep you warm even on the coldest days, so you’re comfortable no matter the weather.
Soft, durable, and designed to keep its shape, this knit is cozy enough for all-day wear.
Perfectly accommodates any hairstyle or length, whether you’ve got locs, curls, or a fresh cut.
Stop choosing between style and function. With the Hairbrella Beanie, you can walk confidently into any forecast knowing your hair’s got backup. Rain? Please. You’ve got this.
Hilton Head Island is justifiably famous for its incredible beaches and its world-class golf
courses. It is regularly voted one of the best vacation destinations in the world.
The world-famous Stars & Stripes is proud to call Hilton Head Island home. This grand and
celebrated sailboat is the historical America’s Cup winning vessel designed and skippered by
the famous Captain Dennis Conner also known as “Mister America’s Cup.” Aboard Stars &
Stripes you find seating on the deck of the vessel and while under full sail you are welcome to
move about the deck. If you are a very experienced sailor or new to the water you will always
remember your experience aboard Stars & Stripes, a true living piece of American history! It’s a
once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Experience Includes:
● 2 Night Hotel Stay in a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2)
● Afternoon Sail Adventure on an America's Cup Sailboat for (2)
Terms of Use
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
These unique wooden horses were created by students experiencing homelessness as part of a therapeutic art initiative.
Shipping is the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be billed separately. FedEx will provide on-site shipping quotes. Alternatively, the winning bidder may choose to donate the shipping cost to the Ronald McDonald House.
Discover the ultimate all-inclusive luxury vacation experience in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central
America. Choose from over 30, 5-star and 4-star luxury resort properties located in destinations such as
Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Punta Mita, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Panama,
Colombia, and more!
Experience unparalleled luxury with our beautiful resort destinations at Dreams, Secrets, Breathless and
Sunscape Resorts. Each resort features sun-soaked beaches, elegant accommodations, a world-class spa,
and AMR’s Unlimited-Luxury plan offers an elevated all-inclusive experience with best-in-class service,
fine dining experiences at gourmet restaurants, top-shelf drinks, and a plethora of day and nighttime
activities that cater to every whim. This is your chance to experience true opulence in breathtaking
locations at some of the finest resorts in the world!
31 Available Resorts:
Cancun – Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa
Cancun – Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort
Cancun – Hyatt Vivid Grand Island
Los Cabos – Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa
Los Cabos – Krystal Grand Los Cabos
Tulum – Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa
Riviera Maya – Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya
Riviera Maya – Dreams Jade Resort & Spa
Riviera Maya – Dreams Natura Resort & Spa
Riviera Maya – Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
Riviera Maya – Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa
Riviera Maya – Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya
Riviera Maya – Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Puerto Vallarta – Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa
Puerto Vallarta – Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta – Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Nuevo Vallarta – Krystal Grand Nuevo Vallarta
Cozumel – Secrets Aura Cozumel
Cozumel – Sunscape Sabor Cozumel Resort & Spa
Huatulco – Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa
Huatulco – Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa
Ixtapa – Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa
Acapulco – Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa
Colombia – Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort
Curacao – Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino
Curacao – Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino
Dominican Republic – Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana
Dominican Republic – Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana
Dominican Republic – Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa
Dominican Republic – Sunscape Coco Punta Cana
Panama – Dreams Playa Bonita Panama
Package Comes With:
All-Inclusive Food and Drinks in addition to a Hotel Room for 2 Adults
Terms:
Voucher expires 18 months from date of your event. No credit or refunds will be given.
Recipient pays $8 daily resort fee & Mexico hospitality tax
All bookings are subject to hotel availability
Upgrades & booking concierge services available
*Please note there may be times of the year that there is beach seaweed
This voucher is valid for 2 adults and 2 children under 3 years old. Children ages 12 or less can be added
for additional $75/night per person. Adult can be added for additional $150/night. Recipient will be
given a choice of hotels available during desired travel dates.
Max occupancy is either 3 adults or 2 adults plus 2 children ages 12 or less. Some resorts have a max
occupancy of 2.
Some resorts are adults only. Nobody under the age of 18 will be permitted to stay at those resorts.
All reservations are subject to availability and confirmation by the resort. Blackout dates apply. Holidays
and peak travel dates may require a surcharge.
Any changes or cancellations made at least 16 days prior to the scheduled check-in date and will incur a
reduced change fee of $300 USD. Any changes or cancellations made within 15 days of scheduled check-
in date will incur a change fee of $570 USD. No credit or refunds will be given for no-shows.
Recipient can reserve up to 1 extra room for the same travel dates, if there is availability.
Package is limited to once per household every 12 months.
Immerse yourself in the smooth sounds of Nashville’s unrivaled music scene with two
noteworthy nights of intimate live performances, sensational southern flavors, and vintage VIP
venues along the storied streets of the city’s famed Music Row. Enjoy an eclectic array of
entertainment from coveted concerts featuring renowned artists to exciting showcases of
emerging stars with admission for two to the acclaimed Analog music venue. Located in the
humming heart of downtown Nashville, this 300-person venue is famed for its luxuriously retro-
southern lounge and vibrant nightlife. Unwind to captivating spoken word poetry, indulge in craft
cocktails to the bumping beats of Tennessee's top DJs, or dance the night away to electrifying
live performances. Then make it dinner and a show as you sample the scintillating flavors of the
savory south with dinner for two at homegrown hotspots Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk Restaurant.
Let the silky serenity of Music City rock you to sleep with a stay at the radiant Hutton Hotel in
the heart of downtown Nashville. Just steps from Music Row, the Hutton offers visitors the
alluring rhythms of world-class accommodations with all the cozy comforts you’d expect from
four-star southern hospitality.
Experience Includes:
● Admission to the Analog Music Venue for (2)
● Dinner for (2) at a participating Nashville restaurant: Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk
● 2 Night Stay at the Hutton Hotel for (2)
Terms of Use
Notes of Nashville Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
as well the dates of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest.
Insulated Tumbler
Zen Strips
Smiley Face Stickers
Glitter Gel Pens
Sticker book (798 ct)
"Role Model" Bracelet
Baublebar Earrings
Wonder Wand
Life Savers + Tea Bag
$50 Barnes and Noble
$50 Lakeshore Learning
$300 Value
General Wisconsin State Items
Wisconsin UW Madison Swag
NAEHCY Vendor Nikki Smith's Original Pieces. Earring and Necklace Set Retail at $114.
It Takes a Village Art
