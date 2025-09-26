National Association for the Education Of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) 2025 Silent Auction

Immerse yourself in the smooth sounds of Nashville’s unrivaled music scene with two

noteworthy nights of intimate live performances, sensational southern flavors, and vintage VIP

venues along the storied streets of the city’s famed Music Row. Enjoy an eclectic array of

entertainment from coveted concerts featuring renowned artists to exciting showcases of

emerging stars with admission for two to the acclaimed Analog music venue. Located in the

humming heart of downtown Nashville, this 300-person venue is famed for its luxuriously retro-

southern lounge and vibrant nightlife. Unwind to captivating spoken word poetry, indulge in craft

cocktails to the bumping beats of Tennessee's top DJs, or dance the night away to electrifying

live performances. Then make it dinner and a show as you sample the scintillating flavors of the

savory south with dinner for two at homegrown hotspots Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk Restaurant.

Let the silky serenity of Music City rock you to sleep with a stay at the radiant Hutton Hotel in

the heart of downtown Nashville. Just steps from Music Row, the Hutton offers visitors the

alluring rhythms of world-class accommodations with all the cozy comforts you’d expect from

four-star southern hospitality.

Experience Includes:

● Admission to the Analog Music Venue for (2)

● Dinner for (2) at a participating Nashville restaurant: Hattie B’s, Henley, or Husk

● 2 Night Stay at the Hutton Hotel for (2)

Terms of Use

Notes of Nashville Package Redemption

Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please

allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be

booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations

must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of

notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or

resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and

nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day

as well the dates of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest.