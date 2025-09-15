National Association of Administrative Law Judiciary Foundation's Silent Auction

Set of 2 Mackenzie-Childs blue and white “Royal English Garden Glass Boards”, made of tempered glass with hand-applied artwork. Mackenzie-Childs is locatedin Aurora, New York by Cayuga Lake, which is one of the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.





The larger cutting board or serving platter is 15 3/4” w X 12” l, and the smaller one is 10” w X 8”

l. Hand wash. Do not use in microwave or oven.

Thanks to Abigail Bernhardt, (retired Administrative Officer, NYSEducation Department)