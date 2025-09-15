National Association of Administrative Law Judiciary Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
255 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Set of 2 Mackenzie-Childs blue and white “Royal English Garden Glass Boards”, made of tempered glass with hand-applied artwork. Mackenzie-Childs is locatedin Aurora, New York by Cayuga Lake, which is one of the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.
The larger cutting board or serving platter is 15 3/4” w X 12” l, and the smaller one is 10” w X 8”
l. Hand wash. Do not use in microwave or oven.
Thanks to Abigail Bernhardt, (retired Administrative Officer, NYSEducation Department)
Silpada sterling silver 24" necklace with a detailed pendant.
Vintage Silpada Sterling 925 Silver handmade Nested Pearl Ring. Ring is a size 8.
A rustic, but soft multi strand corded Silpada 18" necklace featuring an assortment of stones, including brass, pearl, glass, labradorite and sterling silver.
This 19" Sillpada necklace features oval links, is made from sterling silver and features a lobster clasp!. Understated yet beautiful!
This 14K Gold-Filled Silpada Bead and Sterling Silver bracelet features a lobster clasp and charm. Fits up to a 7 1/2" wrist. You'll be 'charmed' to own it!
This yummy basket is sure to please all maple syrup lovers! Included is a glass bottle of maple syrup, 1 packet of french toast seasoning and 1 box of maple sugar candy. Thanks to Richard Boulanger for this delicious donation!
This lovely maple git basket mixes things up a bit with a pint jug of maple syrup, a bag of maple blend taffy and a box of maple sugar candy. Thanks to Richard Boulanger! Enjoy!
Courtesy of FAALJ, included is a $200 Peter's seafood gift certificate (a Florida favorite), plus a burlap bag and a couple of nice books about Florida wildlife.
From our friends in South Dakota, be the envy of all your biker friends with these stylish Ts showcasing the 2025 Sturgis Rally. Each shirt is an XL. In addition, a very nice wood charcuterie board is included!
The Indiana Association of Administrative Law Judges is proud to donate this collection of spirits from Indiana's finest craft distiller and brewer-3 Floyd's, which is based in Munster, located in NW Indiana.
Included is a bottle of limited edition single malt whiskey (Well of Whispers), a bottle of premium bourbon (Bloodforge) and a 4 pack of Paloma canned cocktails (Tequila Splash). Great for sipping on a cold winter's night by the fire!
Up for grabs from our NY affiliate is a collection of books from the Museum of the City of New York.
Direct from the site of our 2026 conference in the Big Easy, our friends from LAALJ have donated this basket of NOLA goodies. Make Emeril jealous when you cook up some delicious meals using these items!
If you're enjoying Reno, why not come back with this free one night stay certificate from the Whitney Peak! See certificate for details
Deluxe Montana Gift Box. A box filled with Big Sky Country treats. Buffalo jerky and elk sausage. Huckleberry jam, honey, and chocolate. Award-winning Bequet caramels. Montana dishcloth. All made in Montana! Courtesy of Steve and Deb Wise.
Perfect for writing tricky opinions. Courtesy of Deb and Steve Wise.
Unique looking ornament and watercolor from Montana, courtesy of Steve and Deb Wise.
Hello! My name is "This reusable Book of Mormon" bag and T shirt, along with a lanyard from the musical "Six", a "Be More Chill" sticker and more! Courtesy of Jami Webster Hall.
From Bard Optical comes these stylish ladies MODO brand sunglasses, along with a beach bag and more! The smoke frames are polarized and made of lightweight titanium.
This yummy basket courtesy of MAALJ features the following-Fishers Popcorn, Old Bay seasoning, Berger cookies, Linagnore sweet white wine, Epoch Maryland straight rye whiskey, McCutcheon baking mixes, Cedar Ridge Soaps, and an Under Armor bag to carry it all home in!
Up for grabs is this second great basket from Maryland featuring the following- Weird Maryland travel guide, two cookbooks, a Maryland puzzle, a cutting board and a $100 gift card to Pappas restaurant.
Courtesy of Prof. Bryan Garner is a signed copy of his book "Reading Law-the Interpretation of Legal Text" he co wrote with the late Justice Scalia. A must have for any law book collector!
NJC has donated a $500 gift certificate good for any course!
NJC has donated a second gift certificate for $500. If you win both, only one can be used per course.
courtesy of our friends In California is this basket of goodies featuring a bottle of wine, popcorn and more!
