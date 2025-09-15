Hosted by

National Association of Administrative Law Judiciary Foundation

National Association of Administrative Law Judiciary Foundation's Silent Auction

Glass cutting boards item
Glass cutting boards
$45

Starting bid

Set of 2 Mackenzie-Childs blue and white “Royal English Garden Glass Boards”, made of tempered glass with hand-applied artwork. Mackenzie-Childs is locatedin Aurora, New York by Cayuga Lake, which is one of the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.


The larger cutting board or serving platter is 15 3/4” w X 12” l, and the smaller one is 10” w X 8”

l. Hand wash. Do not use in microwave or oven.

Thanks to Abigail Bernhardt, (retired Administrative Officer, NYSEducation Department)

Silpada pendant necklace item
Silpada pendant necklace
$45

Starting bid

Silpada sterling silver 24" necklace with a detailed pendant.

Silpada ring item
Silpada ring
$25

Starting bid

Vintage Silpada Sterling 925 Silver handmade Nested Pearl Ring. Ring is a size 8.

Silpada mutli-strand necklace item
Silpada mutli-strand necklace
$40

Starting bid

A rustic, but soft multi strand corded Silpada 18" necklace featuring an assortment of stones, including brass, pearl, glass, labradorite and sterling silver.

Silpada oval link necklace item
Silpada oval link necklace
$55

Starting bid

This 19" Sillpada necklace features oval links, is made from sterling silver and features a lobster clasp!. Understated yet beautiful!

Silpada bracelet item
Silpada bracelet
$35

Starting bid

This 14K Gold-Filled Silpada Bead and Sterling Silver bracelet features a lobster clasp and charm. Fits up to a 7 1/2" wrist. You'll be 'charmed' to own it!

Maple syrup treats (Lot A)
$15

Starting bid

This yummy basket is sure to please all maple syrup lovers! Included is a glass bottle of maple syrup, 1 packet of french toast seasoning and 1 box of maple sugar candy. Thanks to Richard Boulanger for this delicious donation!

Maple gift basket (Lot B)
$15

Starting bid

This lovely maple git basket mixes things up a bit with a pint jug of maple syrup, a bag of maple blend taffy and a box of maple sugar candy. Thanks to Richard Boulanger! Enjoy!

Florida gift card, plus books and burlap bag
$100

Starting bid

Courtesy of FAALJ, included is a $200 Peter's seafood gift certificate (a Florida favorite), plus a burlap bag and a couple of nice books about Florida wildlife.

South Dakota Sturgis Ts and Charcuterie Board
$50

Starting bid

From our friends in South Dakota, be the envy of all your biker friends with these stylish Ts showcasing the 2025 Sturgis Rally. Each shirt is an XL. In addition, a very nice wood charcuterie board is included!

INAAALJ Indiana spirits
$50

Starting bid

The Indiana Association of Administrative Law Judges is proud to donate this collection of spirits from Indiana's finest craft distiller and brewer-3 Floyd's, which is based in Munster, located in NW Indiana.


Included is a bottle of limited edition single malt whiskey (Well of Whispers), a bottle of premium bourbon (Bloodforge) and a 4 pack of Paloma canned cocktails (Tequila Splash). Great for sipping on a cold winter's night by the fire!

New York gift basket item
New York gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Up for grabs from our NY affiliate is a collection of books from the Museum of the City of New York.

Louisiana goodies item
Louisiana goodies
$25

Starting bid

Direct from the site of our 2026 conference in the Big Easy, our friends from LAALJ have donated this basket of NOLA goodies. Make Emeril jealous when you cook up some delicious meals using these items!

Free stay from the Whitney Peak
$75

Starting bid

If you're enjoying Reno, why not come back with this free one night stay certificate from the Whitney Peak! See certificate for details

Montana treats
$45

Starting bid

Deluxe Montana Gift Box. A box filled with Big Sky Country treats. Buffalo jerky and elk sausage. Huckleberry jam, honey, and chocolate. Award-winning Bequet caramels. Montana dishcloth. All made in Montana! Courtesy of Steve and Deb Wise.


Writing in Plain English Book
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for writing tricky opinions. Courtesy of Deb and Steve Wise.

Watercolor and ornament
$10

Starting bid

Unique looking ornament and watercolor from Montana, courtesy of Steve and Deb Wise.

Broadway Bag and more!
$20

Starting bid

Hello! My name is "This reusable Book of Mormon" bag and T shirt, along with a lanyard from the musical "Six", a "Be More Chill" sticker and more! Courtesy of Jami Webster Hall.

Designer sunglasses
$40

Starting bid

From Bard Optical comes these stylish ladies MODO brand sunglasses, along with a beach bag and more! The smoke frames are polarized and made of lightweight titanium.

Maryland Hidden Gems item
Maryland Hidden Gems
$65

Starting bid

This yummy basket courtesy of MAALJ features the following-Fishers Popcorn, Old Bay seasoning, Berger cookies, Linagnore sweet white wine, Epoch Maryland straight rye whiskey, McCutcheon baking mixes, Cedar Ridge Soaps, and an Under Armor bag to carry it all home in!

Maryland Hidden Gems Basket 2 item
Maryland Hidden Gems Basket 2
$65

Starting bid

Up for grabs is this second great basket from Maryland featuring the following- Weird Maryland travel guide, two cookbooks, a Maryland puzzle, a cutting board and a $100 gift card to Pappas restaurant.

Signed book by Bryan Garner
$25

Starting bid

Courtesy of Prof. Bryan Garner is a signed copy of his book "Reading Law-the Interpretation of Legal Text" he co wrote with the late Justice Scalia. A must have for any law book collector!

$500 NJC certificate
$75

Starting bid

NJC has donated a $500 gift certificate good for any course!

Second $500 NJC certificate
$75

Starting bid

NJC has donated a second gift certificate for $500. If you win both, only one can be used per course.

California goodies
$25

Starting bid

courtesy of our friends In California is this basket of goodies featuring a bottle of wine, popcorn and more!

