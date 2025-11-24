National Association of Certified Professional Midwives's Midwifery Supplies Shop

A Rugged, 2-in-1 Clinical Tool Designed for Midwives
The Masimo Rad-G with Temperature is a hospital-grade, handheld device that combines Masimo’s industry-leading pulse oximetry with a non-contact infrared thermometer, giving midwives a fast, accurate, and hygienic way to assess clients of all ages.
With your purchase, you receive both a reusable Pediatric/Adult finger sensor and a reusable Newborn multisite sensor. This eliminates ongoing disposable-sensor costs and ensures you can work seamlessly across newborn, pediatric, and adult care.
Key Features Midwives Love
- Reliable readings even during motion, low perfusion, and on all skin tones
- Non-contact infrared temperature measurement reduces cross-contamination
- Monitors: SpO₂, Pulse Rate, Perfusion Index (Pi), PVi®, Respiration Rate from the Pleth (RRp®), and Temperature
- Durable design: built-in protective casing withstands drops from up to 6 feet
- 24-hour rechargeable battery keeps you moving through births and visits
- Lightweight, portable, and easy to disinfect
- Meets newborn CCHD screening requirements
What’s Included
- Masimo Rad-G with integrated temperature sensor
- Reusable Pediatric/Adult finger sensor (3 ft)
- Reusable Newborn multisite sensor (3 ft) with 2 foam wraps
- Battery and charger
The Rad-G with Temperature is ideal for home births, birth centers, prenatal/postpartum visits, clinical practice, and community-based midwifery settings. It’s built for mobility, accuracy, safety, and the unique needs of midwives and families.
Important Ordering & Shipping Information
- Order Deadline: December 15, 2025
- Shipping Timeline: Devices will not be mailed until after January 5, 2026
- Reason for Delay:
- We must receive all Rad-G units from our supplier before shipping
- NACPM Offices are closed December 22, 2025 – January 2, 2026 for winter break
All orders placed by December 15 will be packaged and shipped after our office reopens on January 5, 2026.
Thank you for your patience—this ensures accurate fulfillment and secure delivery during our busiest time of year.
