National Association of Certified Professional Midwives's Midwifery Supplies Shop

A Rugged, 2-in-1 Clinical Tool Designed for Midwives





The Masimo Rad-G with Temperature is a hospital-grade, handheld device that combines Masimo’s industry-leading pulse oximetry with a non-contact infrared thermometer, giving midwives a fast, accurate, and hygienic way to assess clients of all ages.





With your purchase, you receive both a reusable Pediatric/Adult finger sensor and a reusable Newborn multisite sensor. This eliminates ongoing disposable-sensor costs and ensures you can work seamlessly across newborn, pediatric, and adult care.

Key Features Midwives Love

Reliable readings even during motion, low perfusion, and on all skin tones

Non-contact infrared temperature measurement reduces cross-contamination

Monitors: SpO₂, Pulse Rate, Perfusion Index (Pi), PVi®, Respiration Rate from the Pleth (RRp®), and Temperature

Durable design: built-in protective casing withstands drops from up to 6 feet

24-hour rechargeable battery keeps you moving through births and visits

Lightweight, portable, and easy to disinfect

Meets newborn CCHD screening requirements

What’s Included

Masimo Rad-G with integrated temperature sensor

Reusable Pediatric/Adult finger sensor (3 ft)

Reusable Newborn multisite sensor (3 ft) with 2 foam wraps

Battery and charger

The Rad-G with Temperature is ideal for home births, birth centers, prenatal/postpartum visits, clinical practice, and community-based midwifery settings. It’s built for mobility, accuracy, safety, and the unique needs of midwives and families.

Important Ordering & Shipping Information

Order Deadline: December 15, 2025

Shipping Timeline: Devices will not be mailed until after January 5, 2026

Reason for Delay:

We must receive all Rad-G units from our supplier before shipping NACPM Offices are closed December 22, 2025 – January 2, 2026 for winter break



All orders placed by December 15 will be packaged and shipped after our office reopens on January 5, 2026.





Thank you for your patience—this ensures accurate fulfillment and secure delivery during our busiest time of year.