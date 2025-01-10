February 2025 National Association of Certified Professional Midwives's Silent Auction

"My donation to the ongoing auction to raise funds is a handmade hot water bottle cover printed with everyone’s first bestie- the hardworking placenta! This hand carved placenta stamp and hand printed linen fabric was put together by midwives hands (your’s truly.) I have also included some herbal goodies including some loose Red Raspberry Leaf Tea, Locally grown and Midwife Made Glycerine Milky Oats Tincture, Wild Harvested Beach Rose Glycerine Tincture from the Atlantic Coast in RI, and a Honey and Oat Herbal Bath Soak with epsom salt." - Lisa G.

"My donation to the ongoing auction to raise funds is a handmade hot water bottle cover printed with everyone’s first bestie- the hardworking placenta! This hand carved placenta stamp and hand printed linen fabric was put together by midwives hands (your’s truly.) I have also included some herbal goodies including some loose Red Raspberry Leaf Tea, Locally grown and Midwife Made Glycerine Milky Oats Tincture, Wild Harvested Beach Rose Glycerine Tincture from the Atlantic Coast in RI, and a Honey and Oat Herbal Bath Soak with epsom salt." - Lisa G.

More details...