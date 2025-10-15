National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Illinois's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Join us at the NAHN Illinois Annual Gala: “Altar de Sueños” for a celebration of culture, remembrance, education, and excellence. Experience a live art performance and silent auction featuring Chicago renowned artist Milton Coronado, whose original painting will be created during the event and auctioned off at the end of the night.
Bidders do not need to be present, but must be local to the Chicagoland area or suburbs to coordinate pick-up or delivery.
Stay tuned for live updates on:
📱 Instagram @nahn_illinois | Facebook (National Association of Hispanic Nurses – Illinois Chapter) | TikTok @nahn.illinois
All proceeds benefit the NAHN-IL Scholarship Fund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!