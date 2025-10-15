National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Illinois
National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Illinois's Silent Auction

Live Art by Milton
$40

Starting bid

🎨 NAHN-IL Silent Auction – Altar de Sueños Gala

Join us at the NAHN Illinois Annual Gala: “Altar de Sueños” for a celebration of culture, remembrance, education, and excellence. Experience a live art performance and silent auction featuring Chicago renowned artist Milton Coronado, whose original painting will be created during the event and auctioned off at the end of the night.

Bidders do not need to be present, but must be local to the Chicagoland area or suburbs to coordinate pick-up or delivery.

Stay tuned for live updates on:
📱 Instagram @nahn_illinois | Facebook (National Association of Hispanic Nurses – Illinois Chapter) | TikTok @nahn.illinois

All proceeds benefit the NAHN-IL Scholarship Fund.

