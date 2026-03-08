National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA)'s Virtual Membership Drive 2026

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About the memberships
Virtual Membership (10 Years – $300) is available to registered nurses or licensed practical/vocational nurses of Indian origin or heritage who hold a current, active, and unencumbered nursing license in any U.S. state or territory and are in good professional standing. This membership is intended for nurses residing in states or territories where there is no established chapter of the National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA). Virtual members must support the mission and goals of NAINA and agree to comply with the association’s bylaws and regulations. The 10-year virtual membership is also required for RN/LPN members seeking discounts through NAINA academic partners. Nurses residing in states or territories with an established local Indian nurses’ association are encouraged to join their local chapter, which automatically provides NAINA membership. Refer to: https://nainausa.org/chapters/
Virtual Membership (2 Years) is available to registered nurses or licensed practical/vocational nurses of Indian origin or heritage who hold a current, active, and unencumbered nursing license in any U.S. state or territory and are in good professional standing. This membership is intended for nurses residing in states or territories where there is no established chapter of the National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA). Virtual members must support the mission and goals of NAINA and agree to comply with the association’s bylaws and regulations. Nurses residing in states or territories with an established local Indian nurses’ association are encouraged to join their local chapter, which automatically provides NAINA membership. Refer to: https://nainausa.org/chapters/.
Affiliate membership shall be extended to Registered Professional Nurses and nursing students through local chapters or under members at large as appropriate, irrespective of their ethnicity and heritage, provided that they support and contribute to NAINA's mission, vision, goals, and values.
Affiliate members may enjoy all the membership privileges except:
a) Not eligible to participate in decision-making or voting.
b) Not eligible to participate in the election process.
c) Not eligible to hold offices.
Associate membership shall be extended to students who are in school to become a registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN)/ licensed vocational nurse (LVN), of Indian origin or heritage through local chapters or virtually, provided that they support and contribute to the mission, vision, values, and goals of NAINA.
Associate members may enjoy all the membership privileges except:
a) Not eligible to participate in decision-making or voting.
b) Not eligible to participate in the election process.
c) Not eligible to hold offices.
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