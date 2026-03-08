National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA)'s Virtual Membership Drive 2026

Affiliate membership shall be extended to Registered Professional Nurses and nursing students through local chapters or under members at large as appropriate, irrespective of their ethnicity and heritage, provided that they support and contribute to NAINA's mission, vision, goals, and values.

Affiliate members may enjoy all the membership privileges except:

a) Not eligible to participate in decision-making or voting.

b) Not eligible to participate in the election process.

c) Not eligible to hold offices.