National Association Of Reentry Professionals

Offered by

National Association Of Reentry Professionals

About the memberships

National Association of Reentry Professionals 501(c)(3) Membership

Foundation Membership
Free

No expiration

Explore the reentry field without barriers. Foundation membership connects you to professionals, empowering second chances through education, collaboration, and certification. No commitment. Just community.

Professional Membership
$75

Valid until May 14, 2027

Transform from curious to credentialed. Professional membership delivers mentorship, certification, income-generating skills, and networking that accelerate your career in empowering second chances.

Leadership Membership
$150

Valid until May 14, 2027

For leaders ready to amplify impact. Exclusive mentorship, advanced certifications, and a strategic consulting position you to build, scale, and transform reentry programs that empower second chances through education, collaboration, and certification.

Organizational Membership
$350

Valid until May 14, 2027

Organizational membership builds systemic capacity to empower second chances. Give your entire team (up to 10 staff) world-class training, certifications, and coaching at a fraction of individual cost.

Lifetime Membership
$500

No expiration

Join the National Association of Reentry Professionals as a LIFETIME Member

Support the reintegration of returning citizens by becoming a part of our dedicated community. As a lifetime member, you'll:

  • Engage with peers at specialized conferences and workshops.
  • Access resources and tools that empower reentry efforts.
  • Contribute to policy advocacy and skill-building initiatives.

Together, we cultivate a network focused on public safety and decreased recidivism. Your membership fuels impactful change, ensuring a smoother path to reintegration.
Lifetime membership is for lifelong commitment to empowering second chances through education, collaboration, and certification. One payment. Permanent VIP status. 40-50% discounts on everything, forever. Build your legacy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!