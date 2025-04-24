National Association of Reentry Professionals 501(c)(3) Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
Explore the reentry field without barriers. Foundation membership connects you to professionals, empowering second chances through education, collaboration, and certification. No commitment. Just community.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Transform from curious to credentialed. Professional membership delivers mentorship, certification, income-generating skills, and networking that accelerate your career in empowering second chances.
Valid until May 14, 2027
For leaders ready to amplify impact. Exclusive mentorship, advanced certifications, and a strategic consulting position you to build, scale, and transform reentry programs that empower second chances through education, collaboration, and certification.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Organizational membership builds systemic capacity to empower second chances. Give your entire team (up to 10 staff) world-class training, certifications, and coaching at a fraction of individual cost.
No expiration
Join the National Association of Reentry Professionals as a LIFETIME Member
Support the reintegration of returning citizens by becoming a part of our dedicated community. As a lifetime member, you'll:
Together, we cultivate a network focused on public safety and decreased recidivism. Your membership fuels impactful change, ensuring a smoother path to reintegration.
Lifetime membership is for lifelong commitment to empowering second chances through education, collaboration, and certification. One payment. Permanent VIP status. 40-50% discounts on everything, forever. Build your legacy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!