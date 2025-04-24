National Association of Reentry Professionals 501(c)(3) Membership

Join the National Association of Reentry Professionals as a LIFETIME Member

Support the reintegration of returning citizens by becoming a part of our dedicated community. As a lifetime member, you'll:

Engage with peers at specialized conferences and workshops.

Access resources and tools that empower reentry efforts.

Contribute to policy advocacy and skill-building initiatives.

Together, we cultivate a network focused on public safety and decreased recidivism. Your membership fuels impactful change, ensuring a smoother path to reintegration.

Lifetime membership is for lifelong commitment to empowering second chances through education, collaboration, and certification. One payment. Permanent VIP status. 40-50% discounts on everything, forever. Build your legacy.