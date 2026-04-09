Hosted by

National Association of Women in Timber

About this event

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National Association of Women in Timber's 2026 Auction

Longleaf Pine Art - Illustrated by Bruce Cunningham item
Longleaf Pine Art - Illustrated by Bruce Cunningham
$20

Starting bid

Bruce Cunningham has built exquisite hand-made wooden carvings for over forty years, using the time to nurture shrewd expertise at understanding the different intricacies of forests, trees, and other instruments of nature and gathering immense wealth of experience in the wood-carving field in a bid to serve his clients nothing short of perfection. Mr. Cunningham has earned numerous awards and accolades from different institutions spread across the globe and has grown over the years to become a household name in forestry and wood-carving circles. He has been commissioned for three presidential paintings and most recently was commissioned by the American Loggers Council for presentation to President Trump on Arbor Day, April 24, 2026.

This painting from Mr. Cunningham is a unique and special addition to the forest-lovers collection. Submit your bid now!

Handmade Wooden Dolphin item
Handmade Wooden Dolphin
$50

Starting bid

Wooden Dolphin handmade by Sand Cat.

3' NAWT Sawblade item
3' NAWT Sawblade
$250

Starting bid

A 36" diameter steel saw blade with the NAWT logo. Donated by Todd Martin

Pecan Hardwood Table from the Historical Boone Hall item
Pecan Hardwood Table from the Historical Boone Hall
$350

Starting bid

Pecan Hardwood Table from the Historical Boone Hall. Donated by Paige Quillan

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