National Association of Women in Timber's 2026 Auction

Bruce Cunningham has built exquisite hand-made wooden carvings for over forty years, using the time to nurture shrewd expertise at understanding the different intricacies of forests, trees, and other instruments of nature and gathering immense wealth of experience in the wood-carving field in a bid to serve his clients nothing short of perfection. Mr. Cunningham has earned numerous awards and accolades from different institutions spread across the globe and has grown over the years to become a household name in forestry and wood-carving circles. He has been commissioned for three presidential paintings and most recently was commissioned by the American Loggers Council for presentation to President Trump on Arbor Day, April 24, 2026.



This painting from Mr. Cunningham is a unique and special addition to the forest-lovers collection. Submit your bid now!