National Audio Theatre Festival 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all daytime and evening events.
Celebrations of the Craft with in depth panel discussions on Soundscapes, Voice Acting, Script Adaptation for Audio and Technical Production will occur daily: Thursday Morning at Macklanburg Playhouse, Friday & Saturday Location TBD. Full panel schedule to be posted May 15th, email [email protected] to submit a proposed presentation.
THURSDAY: June 25th, 2026
SPOKEN: A Celebration of the Spoken Word
6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Cafe Berlin: 220 North Tenth Street, Columbia, Missouri
With Columbia Writers Guild and National Audio Theatre Festivals
Featuring NATF guests: Dwight Frizzell, Greg Mackender, Norbert Herber, and Tony Brewer
FRIDAY: June 26th, 2026
Treasure Island A Telling for the New World
7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Avenue, Columbia, Missouri
An exclusive sneak peek at the new Otherworld Media reimagining of R. L. Stevenson’s adventure classic Told across eight hour-long chapters, starring Keith David, John Goodman and Glynn Turman, with an original score by Taj Mahal. Featuring cinematic sound design by Randy Thom of Skywalker Sound and MelodyGun Sound Studios, Burbank. Creators Orson Ossman and Katie Hendrix will join us in person to share their innovative approach to audio fiction, followed by a listening session of the first episode with Q&A to follow.
SATURDAY: June 27th, 2026
Saturday Night Live Audio Theater Showcase
Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:00 PM
Macklanburg Playhouse: 100 Willis Avenue, Columbia, Missouri
Entry to the Saturday Night Performance.
Doors at 6:30 PM
Show at 7:00 PM
Macklanburg Playhouse: 100 Willis Avenue, Columbia, Missouri
Featuring two original audio plays, live sound effects, and a house band.
Wellspring
Featuring Marideth Sisco (Ozark folk singer), Tony Brewer (waterphone, a MIDI water instrument), Steve Donofrio (singing bowls), Greg Mackender (MIDI water instrument), and Dwight Frizzell (composer, clarinet, MIDI wind instrument, and multi-channel sound)
2026 Corwin Award Ceremony
The Norman Corwin Award Committee, in conjunction with the National Audio Theatre Festivals, will present Susan Albert Loewenberg with the 2026 Norman Corwin Award for Excellence in Audio Theatre. Susan Albert Loewenberg is the Founder and Producing Director of L.A. Theatre Works (LATW) and will join us in person to accept the award and present on her leadership curating the largest library of audio plays in the world, preserving classic and contemporary drama for global audiences. https://latw.org/.
Ick and the Charm
Written by Steve D’Onofrio
Abridged by Butch D’Ambrosio
Featuring special guest Barbara Rosenblat, acclaimed audiobook narrator and Miss Rosa in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black
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