National Audio Theatre Festival 2026

Enjoy the full program with access to all daytime and evening events.

Celebrations of the Craft with in depth panel discussions on Soundscapes, Voice Acting, Script Adaptation for Audio and Technical Production will occur daily: Thursday Morning at Macklanburg Playhouse, Friday & Saturday Location TBD. Full panel schedule to be posted May 15th, email [email protected] to submit a proposed presentation.





THURSDAY: June 25th, 2026

SPOKEN: A Celebration of the Spoken Word

6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Cafe Berlin: 220 North Tenth Street, Columbia, Missouri

With Columbia Writers Guild and National Audio Theatre Festivals

Featuring NATF guests: Dwight Frizzell, Greg Mackender, Norbert Herber, and Tony Brewer





FRIDAY: June 26th, 2026

Treasure Island A Telling for the New World

7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Avenue, Columbia, Missouri

An exclusive sneak peek at the new Otherworld Media reimagining of R. L. Stevenson’s adventure classic Told across eight hour-long chapters, starring Keith David, John Goodman and Glynn Turman, with an original score by Taj Mahal. Featuring cinematic sound design by Randy Thom of Skywalker Sound and MelodyGun Sound Studios, Burbank. Creators Orson Ossman and Katie Hendrix will join us in person to share their innovative approach to audio fiction, followed by a listening session of the first episode with Q&A to follow.





SATURDAY: June 27th, 2026

Saturday Night Live Audio Theater Showcase

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:00 PM

Macklanburg Playhouse: 100 Willis Avenue, Columbia, Missouri