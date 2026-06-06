FSU Black Alumni

Hosted by

FSU Black Alumni

About this event

National Brunch Day 2026 - Tallahassee

722 Apalachee Pkwy

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

RSVP Required
Free

By registering for and attending FSUBA events, participants acknowledge that their participation is voluntary and that they are responsible for their own safety, personal belongings, and conduct. FSU Black Alumni, its national officers, volunteers, and event partners are not liable for any injury, loss, damage, or other incident that may occur in connection with participation in reunion activities. By registering, participants acknowledge and agree to these terms.

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